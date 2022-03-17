1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Stay away from this place, I made an appointment to buy a car for my son, we were asked to be at the dealership at 5, we showed up an Zachary Beck was a no show, waited for 30 min until a different sales person came out and said the car was gone since early in the day, managers were a no show either, a polite sales person came and Fred Rudd became our new sales guy, we left a deposit for a car with hail damage and a need for a new bumper, I agreed to the price as the car had recently arrived (apparently) Fred asked me for a $500 deposit and put pressure by saying “there was some one else wanting to buy the car“, the next day they told me that the car had major issues and asked me to check with my mechanic on a list of stuff given to me that was found, the work needed was for over $4,500, plus hail damage and new bumper, Fred Rudd said $1,000 would be reduced from the price after knowing the car needed $4,500, plus hail damage plus a bumper, then Fred put pressure by saying “someone else wanted to buy the car”, a real scam, they kept my deposit for two weeks until I decided to call their accounting department after several attempts, once they saw I was pushing into legal ways to get my money back, they refunded the money within minutes. Unprofessional and fishy transactions, stay away! Read more