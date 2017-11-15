2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Will never shop here again. Came in with a pre approved loan for more than the cost of the 2011 Mustang we wanted. The salesman was very condescending and wasted our time. We came in 3 separate times to locate and purchase car. After the first time we came in we left them with a list of what we wanted in a car. They told us they would take care of us. Came back a second time to have our trade in appraised and then a third time to make a deal. They told us they had several cars they would like to show us. When we came in to see them they didn't have anything on the lot. Told us they could only find one that existed in all of the greater Northwest. My girlfriend had her laptop with her and pulled up 3 cars matching our description in California from the FORD website. Then the manager came out and gave us a song and dance about how those vehicles were at a different FORD dealer and that they didn't know how soon or if those dealers would be willing to sell the cars. Read more