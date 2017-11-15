Walnut Creek Ford
by 11/15/2017on
We enjoyed our buying experience very much. All the folks we met were very helpful and professional. I would especially like to mention the excellent experience we had with salesman James Hall-Gallagher. We also had excellent assistance from Daniel Costello on a subsequent service visit. Overall, we appreciated the purchase and the people enough that we will continue to do business with Walnut Creek Ford though we live out of town. Thanks Douglas Callon
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service all around
by 09/19/2017on
This is the 5th vehicle we have purchased from Walnut Creek Ford and the 4th vehicle from Steve Von Gough. We always have received excellent sales service and the Service Department is the best in the Tri-Valley.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Liked this dealership
by 08/07/2011on
Bought a truck from the in February. The sales pitch was fair, price was great and they did not over pressure me. I bought a prior year truck with a huge price tag and way over the $30K budget I started with. For $32K they got me into a much upgraded truck with sticker of $45K, $50K with dealer mark up. I did a lot of reaserch before I went in, so I did know values. They backed the truck into something when I was picking it up, apologized profusely, but totally corrected it at my convenience at my 7500 mile service. They even washed my truck after the service. They gave me fair value for my trade in. It was an easy purchase. No old school, high pressure crap. I would go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 09/20/2010on
Will never shop here again. Came in with a pre approved loan for more than the cost of the 2011 Mustang we wanted. The salesman was very condescending and wasted our time. We came in 3 separate times to locate and purchase car. After the first time we came in we left them with a list of what we wanted in a car. They told us they would take care of us. Came back a second time to have our trade in appraised and then a third time to make a deal. They told us they had several cars they would like to show us. When we came in to see them they didn't have anything on the lot. Told us they could only find one that existed in all of the greater Northwest. My girlfriend had her laptop with her and pulled up 3 cars matching our description in California from the FORD website. Then the manager came out and gave us a song and dance about how those vehicles were at a different FORD dealer and that they didn't know how soon or if those dealers would be willing to sell the cars.