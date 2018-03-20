Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Stockton

3003 Auto Center Cir, Stockton, CA 95212
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Stockton

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

outstanding service

by Arkhog64 on 03/20/2018

We were looking for a car after one of ours was totalled in an accident. They were very helpful and did not pressure is in any way to buy from them. Explained everything in regards to the financing that was clear and concise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

customer service awesome!

by jazzmaster68 on 03/20/2016

The sales manger Spenser Britton was awesome he talked and walked me through the process with no problem,Thank You Spenser!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great services

by CH582015 on 12/02/2015

I have bought a car from dealerships before that was a horrible experience but not with the Enterprise Cars Sales . It was a fabulous experience no pressure just how they could help me find a new car and the sales guys were so funny and hospitable they put me at ease right away and made me feel like part of there family . I highly recommend buying a car from them I would do it again in a heart beat. Thanks again guys u rock.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

