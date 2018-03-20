Enterprise Car Sales Stockton
outstanding service
by 03/20/2018on
We were looking for a car after one of ours was totalled in an accident. They were very helpful and did not pressure is in any way to buy from them. Explained everything in regards to the financing that was clear and concise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer service awesome!
by 03/20/2016on
The sales manger Spenser Britton was awesome he talked and walked me through the process with no problem,Thank You Spenser!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 12/02/2015on
I have bought a car from dealerships before that was a horrible experience but not with the Enterprise Cars Sales . It was a fabulous experience no pressure just how they could help me find a new car and the sales guys were so funny and hospitable they put me at ease right away and made me feel like part of there family . I highly recommend buying a car from them I would do it again in a heart beat. Thanks again guys u rock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
