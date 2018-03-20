5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have bought a car from dealerships before that was a horrible experience but not with the Enterprise Cars Sales . It was a fabulous experience no pressure just how they could help me find a new car and the sales guys were so funny and hospitable they put me at ease right away and made me feel like part of there family . I highly recommend buying a car from them I would do it again in a heart beat. Thanks again guys u rock.