1001 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA 93065
(855) 818-0534
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Simi Valley Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
sales Rating

Best car buying experience in quite a while

by mikenmary on 10/23/2018

The team at Simi Valley Chevrolet was very responsive and on top of it from the minute we walked in. Low pressure on the sales side but fast on everything else. We took our time, saw all the cars we came to see, and when it came time to do the deal they were fast and efficient. We were one hour door-to-door, not the usual drawn-out process. Well done all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Todd bl on 11/09/2018

Made appointment for 9AM was out by 10.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Inconvenient

by chasmad on 10/25/2018

Brought my new car in for a recall, they said I could have it back the next day at the latest and that they would call me to update me on timing. They never called so when I called the next day because I needed to pick my car up they removed it from the service list without consulting me and again, failed to inform me. When I called to confirm that I could pick up my car later that day they informed me that they had removed it from the service list and could not put it back on that day is it would be another day. The next day, again they failed to call me but when I called to find out the status they informed me that what they had done did not fix the problem and that they needed to try something else which took another day. Again, I waited for an update but was not called. Finally after calling them 3 times to speak with different people I was told they would work on it that day and then when it was finally ready I was given 20 minutes notice to pick it up before they closed which would result in having to wait 2 more days to pick it up (it was a weekend at this point) and then they told me to call back on Monday to complete the paperwork because they did not have it ready when I picked up my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Oxygen sensor repair

by Gene Beijer on 07/21/2018

The oxygen sensor was replaced but took longer than expected - engine cooling time and road testing considered. Dealer could not fix the missing fuel line clip. Car was not washed as promised. Car was there 2 full days. Courtesy pick up was about 4:30 pm the next day. All employees very courteous and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

I don’t know

by No name on 07/09/2018

Great but expensive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Bad customer service.

by defazio.john on 05/15/2018

I brought my car in for routine repairs and while it was at the dealership they damaged it. The mechanic backed it in to some equipment in damaged the right side of the vehicle. They did fix it and give me a loaner however Management never once contacted me to apologize or offer any type of discount for the inconvenience this caused . When I came in to pick up the car they charged me full cost for the service that I brought it in for originally. This just shows that this dealerships management has a lack of commitment to customer service. For that reason I could never recommend this dealership to any other person.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service is always appreciated. Thanks S.V. Chevrolet

by VMBuilders on 04/17/2017

Samsons Concrete appreciates fast and great service. That's why we continue to take our vehicles to Simi Valley Chevrolet. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dealership Review

by nothinbutgold on 04/05/2017

My service advisor took ownership of the issues I had and fixed them immediately. I had to bring my car back but the issues were fixed and I was on my way in a very short timeframe.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

