service Rating

Brought my new car in for a recall, they said I could have it back the next day at the latest and that they would call me to update me on timing. They never called so when I called the next day because I needed to pick my car up they removed it from the service list without consulting me and again, failed to inform me. When I called to confirm that I could pick up my car later that day they informed me that they had removed it from the service list and could not put it back on that day is it would be another day. The next day, again they failed to call me but when I called to find out the status they informed me that what they had done did not fix the problem and that they needed to try something else which took another day. Again, I waited for an update but was not called. Finally after calling them 3 times to speak with different people I was told they would work on it that day and then when it was finally ready I was given 20 minutes notice to pick it up before they closed which would result in having to wait 2 more days to pick it up (it was a weekend at this point) and then they told me to call back on Monday to complete the paperwork because they did not have it ready when I picked up my car. Read more