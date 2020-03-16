The Ford Store San Leandro

1111 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:30 PM
Customer Reviews of The Ford Store San Leandro

4.8
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
service Rating

Engine Light

by Notebook on 03/16/2020

The problem was correctly identified & corrected the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

service Rating

excellent service

by EXPLORERJAKE on 03/13/2020

Recall was done on time. Kevin cooperated with my transportation issue back and forth to my house and the Ford store.The reason why you do not see me often is that I spend a large part of the year in the Sierras and come to the bay area only on short notice. During those times I was unable to get a quick service done in the past.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great job!

by Heather on 03/06/2020

Service was quick!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

2019 Ford Ranger

by Frank27 on 02/21/2020

Mr. steel was very helpful . Your team was polite and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Andreas on 02/10/2020

The service hours is really great , plus my advisor , Simon Ortiz, he is always at the top and advised me the needs of my car and what should be done for the next service!! Excellent job!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thank you Ford!

by Theresa on 01/23/2020

Excellent service and educated staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Not a pleasant Service deptartment to deal with.

by brn2sailaway on 09/10/2017

I take my vehicle there because I was foolish enough to purchase the service contract there. Wife took our Ford Flex in because "charging system" error message came on. After a couple days they tell my wife that the alternator overcharged the battery and acid damaged the battery cable/harness. Extended warranty will cover alternator and will cost $100 deductable to replace. The battery was installed by them at the last service so they will replace it at no cost. Now the battery cable/harness will cost $755 to replace!!!!! When I asked why so much, Simon (service advisor) said the part is about $400 and the rest is labor because this wire goes through some areas that other parts will have to be take out and takes a while. He then suggested I contact the extended warranty company to see if I could talk them into covering the price of the wire/harness. He gave he some info and I tried to call them, boy after 40 min of back and forth with voice mail menues I got a live person. They said that the part the dealer submmited was only $308.95 ( i checked on fordparts.com and they were right). Also that since Ford calls the part a "battery cable" it isn't covered. So that was a waste of time, except that it gave me the price of the part. Meanwhile my wife had called Ford Customer Service and explained the situations to them. They gave a claim number said it seemed unfair we would have to pay for the item and that they would investigate with the dealer and let us know. A few days later we recieved an email from Ford that said "unfortunately we are sorry we cannot meet your expectations" and that they wouldn't assist with the cost and to try to work with the dealer. I've spoken with a few friends that work for a VW dealer and another at another Ford dealer and they say that if it were they're dealership they would have taken care of it at no cost because the damage came from thier component or a component that was warranty covered. Unfortunately this isn't the first time i've gotten into a bad situation with this dealer, I think their service dept can be down right incompetent. About a year ago we had a simple oil change done and they replaced the wipers too, we are on our way to Lake Tahoe the same day and when we turned the wipers on it shoots off the car and I have to pull over to get it. On a previous car purchased from them they were also working on a warranty issue and when I took it in they told me they would call in about an hour , 4 hours later they are telling me I won't get my car back for 4 days, when I asked about a loaner or car rental they told me they couldn't cover that. I had to write an email to the Service Dept Manager and then they told me the car would only take 3 days and they would get me a rental car for those days. I don't know if they care about their image or reputation at this particular location but looking at the other reviews and comments out there it seems this is NOT the place to take you vehicle! Read the other web sites that review service depts , you will see a LOT of unhappy customers, perhaps Edmunds give the dealer a say on if reviews get published or not because I don't see any negative reviews on this site?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Sam and Faisal Made it Happen!

by Candy on 07/11/2017

I recently visited Sam Noble to look for a second, commuter car. When I went in, I thought that because I already had a newer Mercedes financed, and I am single (single income) that I would have to settle for the cheapest vehicle. Sam showed me several good cars in my perceived range, and then one in particular that I just LOVED. It was about $4000 higher than I thought I would qualify for. Sam and Faisal worked with the lender, lowered the price of the car, and sent me home in a 2016 Ford Fusion with 22K miles (MPG: Up to 24 city / 36 highway). Not only do I now have a much more cost-efficient commuter car, but it is a nice car that I love to drive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

excellent service

by RCGuzman on 07/05/2016

Service was timely and and the service representative explained what services had been performed and the status of the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service/Poor Communication

by RickeyP on 07/03/2016

First of all, I had made an appointment for service at San Leandro Ford's website. When I arrived, I was told I had no appointment, and the service agent made a comment that appointments made online sometimes disappear - not good! But I was told that the service would likely be done early. At 5pm, I still had not heard from the service agent regarding the status of the job. Knowing that the facility closes at 6pm, my spouse drove me to the Ford Store. I was told the service had been done, but it still took another half hour to get the paperwork ready. While the actual service appears to have been done well, I have some doubts about the validity of all items checked "OK" on the Vehicle Check Up Report. One item checked "OK" begins with "operation of horn...." However, the horn currently does not operate as the fuse has been removed due to it intermittently sounding due to an undetermined issue with what I believe is connected to the passive security system. So, were the other items adequately checked? Time will tell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Had to come back

by Mxslover on 06/26/2016

The service department unfortunately left some part undone inside the engine compartment. It began making lots of noise and had to be returned for further service. Time lost, but was done properly the second time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2015 Ford Edge purchase

by Kathleen1441 on 01/05/2016

We purchased a 2015 Ford Edge and the experience was fantastic Danny Gol & Sam were knowledgeable and made sure we were happy with our purchase....It has been a while since we have purchased a new car so it took me, especially, a while to make up my mind. They were patient and put me at ease without any pressure. The whole experience was perfect. Kal in finance had us in and out of his office in less than 20 minutes and his exceptional familiarity with the finance process and attention to detail was refreshing. We did test drive other makes of vehicles and the experience at The Ford Store was by far above all the rest...Thanks for having such a good staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Another satisfied Ford owner!

by Domiino on 01/02/2016

I purchased a 2016 Escape Se. Antonio was the salesman who helped me out. He was very thorough and made sure that I got every thing I wanted, down to the seat warmers. Financing was easy and we were able to make a deal that I was confident with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfactory but sloppy

by Anthony33097 on 01/02/2016

The service was good but pricey compared to other places but the macanic spelled oil putting oil in and didn't clean the spill up. If I pay for quality then I expect quality for my money nothing less

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Larryluv on 12/31/2015

I had a good experience with the employees.. They were very helpful and made sure I had a detailed report of the service provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good people, dealership. Need to take care of a few things

by Jasmeet on 12/29/2015

As part of the First service of my vehicle, I was pretty happy with everything else other than the fact that the car is usually not cleaned/vacuumed as part of the service. This is general hygiene which should be taken care of else it diminishes the other good aspects of the experience. Even though I had requested a car wash, the vehicle came back half wet and not dried properly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great service

by dsham5762 on 12/25/2015

It's always good you get me in and out as fast as possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by jcardona15 on 12/22/2015

2005 Ford Escape getting routine oil change. Glad I got a call to tell me my car was ready, as in previous visits I had to initate a call after the approximate time my car would be ready. When I came to get my car, there was still a plastic seat cover and paper floor mats still in the car. Glad they use these items to protect the interior, but please remove it when done. Happy with service overall though.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Pleased

by puzzz3d on 12/21/2015

Simon Ortiz is always courteous, kind and helps me get in and out in a very timely manner...he is exceptional in my book.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

High quality of work, just understand their timeline

by Sarwynn on 12/09/2015

Took longer than Jose told me it would. I wish they would've just called me and gave me timeline update when they knew it would take longer to align the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great services

by Kenneth4689 on 12/08/2015

I bought a 2016 Ford Transit Connect XL wagon. The sale person is very nice! He have patience for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
