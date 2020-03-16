service Rating

I take my vehicle there because I was foolish enough to purchase the service contract there. Wife took our Ford Flex in because "charging system" error message came on. After a couple days they tell my wife that the alternator overcharged the battery and acid damaged the battery cable/harness. Extended warranty will cover alternator and will cost $100 deductable to replace. The battery was installed by them at the last service so they will replace it at no cost. Now the battery cable/harness will cost $755 to replace!!!!! When I asked why so much, Simon (service advisor) said the part is about $400 and the rest is labor because this wire goes through some areas that other parts will have to be take out and takes a while. He then suggested I contact the extended warranty company to see if I could talk them into covering the price of the wire/harness. He gave he some info and I tried to call them, boy after 40 min of back and forth with voice mail menues I got a live person. They said that the part the dealer submmited was only $308.95 ( i checked on fordparts.com and they were right). Also that since Ford calls the part a "battery cable" it isn't covered. So that was a waste of time, except that it gave me the price of the part. Meanwhile my wife had called Ford Customer Service and explained the situations to them. They gave a claim number said it seemed unfair we would have to pay for the item and that they would investigate with the dealer and let us know. A few days later we recieved an email from Ford that said "unfortunately we are sorry we cannot meet your expectations" and that they wouldn't assist with the cost and to try to work with the dealer. I've spoken with a few friends that work for a VW dealer and another at another Ford dealer and they say that if it were they're dealership they would have taken care of it at no cost because the damage came from thier component or a component that was warranty covered. Unfortunately this isn't the first time i've gotten into a bad situation with this dealer, I think their service dept can be down right incompetent. About a year ago we had a simple oil change done and they replaced the wipers too, we are on our way to Lake Tahoe the same day and when we turned the wipers on it shoots off the car and I have to pull over to get it. On a previous car purchased from them they were also working on a warranty issue and when I took it in they told me they would call in about an hour , 4 hours later they are telling me I won't get my car back for 4 days, when I asked about a loaner or car rental they told me they couldn't cover that. I had to write an email to the Service Dept Manager and then they told me the car would only take 3 days and they would get me a rental car for those days. I don't know if they care about their image or reputation at this particular location but looking at the other reviews and comments out there it seems this is NOT the place to take you vehicle! Read the other web sites that review service depts , you will see a LOT of unhappy customers, perhaps Edmunds give the dealer a say on if reviews get published or not because I don't see any negative reviews on this site? Read more