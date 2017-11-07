5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2015 Ford Edge and the experience was fantastic Danny Gol & Sam were knowledgeable and made sure we were happy with our purchase....It has been a while since we have purchased a new car so it took me, especially, a while to make up my mind. They were patient and put me at ease without any pressure. The whole experience was perfect. Kal in finance had us in and out of his office in less than 20 minutes and his exceptional familiarity with the finance process and attention to detail was refreshing. We did test drive other makes of vehicles and the experience at The Ford Store was by far above all the rest...Thanks for having such a good staff. Read more