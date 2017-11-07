Customer Reviews of The Ford Store San Leandro
Sam and Faisal Made it Happen!
by 07/11/2017on
I recently visited Sam Noble to look for a second, commuter car. When I went in, I thought that because I already had a newer Mercedes financed, and I am single (single income) that I would have to settle for the cheapest vehicle. Sam showed me several good cars in my perceived range, and then one in particular that I just LOVED. It was about $4000 higher than I thought I would qualify for. Sam and Faisal worked with the lender, lowered the price of the car, and sent me home in a 2016 Ford Fusion with 22K miles (MPG: Up to 24 city / 36 highway). Not only do I now have a much more cost-efficient commuter car, but it is a nice car that I love to drive!
2015 Ford Edge purchase
by 01/05/2016on
We purchased a 2015 Ford Edge and the experience was fantastic Danny Gol & Sam were knowledgeable and made sure we were happy with our purchase....It has been a while since we have purchased a new car so it took me, especially, a while to make up my mind. They were patient and put me at ease without any pressure. The whole experience was perfect. Kal in finance had us in and out of his office in less than 20 minutes and his exceptional familiarity with the finance process and attention to detail was refreshing. We did test drive other makes of vehicles and the experience at The Ford Store was by far above all the rest...Thanks for having such a good staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another satisfied Ford owner!
by 01/02/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Escape Se. Antonio was the salesman who helped me out. He was very thorough and made sure that I got every thing I wanted, down to the seat warmers. Financing was easy and we were able to make a deal that I was confident with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 12/08/2015on
I bought a 2016 Ford Transit Connect XL wagon. The sale person is very nice! He have patience for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
the great day to get a car
by 01/17/2014on
On this day my car was due for a smog n it wasn't running right, so a light shined over my head and it came to get a new car!! So online I go and find a screaming deal on a 2013 Focus SE Blue at #SanLeandroFord me the call to make sure it was there and they set up an appt and I was driving looking nice with no troubles with the old car. Gotta luv this place
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A Pleasant Experience
by 01/19/2011on
Hi everyone , all I can say is Sam Noble made it very easy for me to purchase a Car from the Ford Store San Leandro The Man Greets you with a Hand Shake and Smile nice way to start the day before getting down to business. With Sams help I got all the options i wanted for my 2011 GT Premium Mustang 2011 Mustang GT premium Kona Blue Stone Interior Automatic Comfort Package Electronics Package 19 Wheels Pirelli tires Camera He will work with you and for you , his Experience and knowledge were invaluable in my Decision to purchase this Car , Thanks Sam Dave
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
