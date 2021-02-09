Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro
Amazing people!
by 09/02/2021on
Bought a car from Enterprise and I could not be happier. But this review is more about the people. Specifically Courtney C went above and beyond to help me find what I was looking for. She went out of her way to so I could purchase a Chevy Volt and I cannot thank her enough for her professionalism, kindness and compassion. Its the best customer service I have ever received and i hope they give that women a raise! Thank you!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bad Communication
by 02/28/2020on
Purchase car from enterprise and was very happy they help me lot with the purchase until I discover that the car was Roach infected.😡😡
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Marcus & Jose are *AWESOME*
by 08/02/2018on
When I first called to make an appointment to come in I spoke with Jose who was very nice and set my appointment. I got there earlier than my set time and Jose had someone else work with me instead of making me wait or having to come back which I appreciated very much. Marcus was very knowledgeable and took me on a test drive with the car I liked best. That day I didn't decide on a car right away but I liked that Marcus called to followed up with me without making me feel hounded. When I finally went back in Jose was available this time and took his time to LISTEN to what I really wanted and was able to point out a few cars that I would like. ***Let's just say I ended up leaving that day with my new car.*** Truly guys, Enterprise is the way to go. They take really good care of their cars and you never have to guess if your car will clunk out on you once you leave the lot. Thanks Enterprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
