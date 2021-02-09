Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro

Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro

Visit dealer’s website 
575 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94577
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales San Leandro

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing people!

by Alex on 09/02/2021

Bought a car from Enterprise and I could not be happier. But this review is more about the people. Specifically Courtney C went above and beyond to help me find what I was looking for. She went out of her way to so I could purchase a Chevy Volt and I cannot thank her enough for her professionalism, kindness and compassion. Its the best customer service I have ever received and i hope they give that women a raise! Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing people!

by Alex on 09/02/2021

Bought a car from Enterprise and I could not be happier. But this review is more about the people. Specifically Courtney C went above and beyond to help me find what I was looking for. She went out of her way to so I could purchase a Chevy Volt and I cannot thank her enough for her professionalism, kindness and compassion. Its the best customer service I have ever received and i hope they give that women a raise! Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bad Communication

by Reina on 02/28/2020

Purchase car from enterprise and was very happy they help me lot with the purchase until I discover that the car was Roach infected.😡😡

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marcus & Jose are *AWESOME*

by DaVetta on 08/02/2018

When I first called to make an appointment to come in I spoke with Jose who was very nice and set my appointment. I got there earlier than my set time and Jose had someone else work with me instead of making me wait or having to come back which I appreciated very much. Marcus was very knowledgeable and took me on a test drive with the car I liked best. That day I didn't decide on a car right away but I liked that Marcus called to followed up with me without making me feel hounded. When I finally went back in Jose was available this time and took his time to LISTEN to what I really wanted and was able to point out a few cars that I would like. ***Let's just say I ended up leaving that day with my new car.*** Truly guys, Enterprise is the way to go. They take really good care of their cars and you never have to guess if your car will clunk out on you once you leave the lot. Thanks Enterprise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
61 cars in stock
0 new61 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Malibu
Chevrolet Malibu
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes