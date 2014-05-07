1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was really excited to buy my car. Really excited. Looked all around the Bay Area for a CR-Z, and comparing the numbers, Victory Honda gave me the best deal. First issue: I was the one who test-drove, I was the one who negotiated. My mother only came in toward the end, to co-sign. Once I got transferred to Finance, the guy only addressed himself to my mother before I could make clear that it was my car and I was the main contact on it. Main issue: there were scratches on the rear left fender guard. I point it out and Kay assures me that they will fix it, Ill just have to come back in a few days. Fine. I agree to buy the car. That was December 26, 2013. It is now January 31, 2014. Guess who still has a scratched rear fender guard? First Kay assured me they were reordering the part. After a few days of silence, I had to text her, and she told me they ordered the wrong part. After a few more days of silence, I had to text her, and she told me that it wasnt a Honda part, and that since they got the car from another dealership, they had to contact the other dealership about who put the fender guard in my car. After a few more days of silence, I had to text her, and she said she was having trouble reaching them. After a few more days of silence, I texted her on January 28. No response. I texted her on January 29. No response. I texted her today, January 31. She told me some guy Mick will call me. This is ridiculous. Its been over a month and there have been absolutely no apologies. Look, I get it. Its not a Honda part and you have to go to another dealership to find out who they got the part from. But how does this take several weeks? And how do you not even have the courtesy to apologize for the delay? Maybe its not your fault, but it sure as hell aint mine. I bought a scratched car from you relying on your promise that you would fix it. I sure as hell wouldnt have bought a scratched car at this price and wouldve taken my business somewhere else. The delay in responding to me indicates that Kay and the rest of the dealership are not putting a good-faith effort in trying to fix this, and that they are just hoping that Im going to forget. But no, I do not intend to negotiate and agree to pay a price for a non-scratched car and then get stuck with a scratched one. I'm going to keep on this until they make it right, but good God, I shouldn't have to do this. Read more