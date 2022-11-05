5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our first time at Tuttle Click Ford. Stopped by to check out a truck. My wife and I were greeted by Reza and he was an absolute pleasure. He is very knowledgeable on all vehicles, even if it was only on the lot a short time. There was never any pressure and when we came back the next day to purchase the truck, he already had an electrical issue taken care of that we came across the day before. Additionally he was very efficient to try and get us out of there as quick as possible. He really made the stressful experience drastically stress less. It was a pleasure to have met him. Thank you, Justin Tate Read more