Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln
Great customer service
by 05/11/2022on
Reza was great with our new Ford Bronco Sport experience. He walked us through every step all the questions we had he had a answer. We highly recommend tuttle click Ford. Thanks for this awesome Bronco
Reza was great!
by 04/28/2022on
Our first time at Tuttle Click Ford. Stopped by to check out a truck. My wife and I were greeted by Reza and he was an absolute pleasure. He is very knowledgeable on all vehicles, even if it was only on the lot a short time. There was never any pressure and when we came back the next day to purchase the truck, he already had an electrical issue taken care of that we came across the day before. Additionally he was very efficient to try and get us out of there as quick as possible. He really made the stressful experience drastically stress less. It was a pleasure to have met him. Thank you, Justin Tate
Great Experience!
by 04/25/2022on
We are repeat Tuttle Click dealer group customers with previous purchases from the Mazda store in Irvine we knew at the Ford store we would have the same great service! From start to finish in all buying aspects our experience was nothing but excellent! Sandy our salesperson was very knowledgeable, friendly, patient and welcoming. The Sales Manager Calvin was as wonderful help as well. When we arrived in finance we were helped by Mason who was more then wonderful as well! We always recommend family and friends for purchases from the Tuttle Click group.
Great dealership
by 04/19/2022on
No hassle friendly really know there products and always there for you after the sale
Great service
by 03/29/2022on
Nathan Hart gave us 100 percent customer service and in a timely manner!!
Awesome Sales Department
by 03/23/2022on
I can’t even begin to say how awesome my experience was purchasing my new Bronco!! I know how competitive this market is and I could’ve bought my vehicle anywhere else. I really wanna just tell you how amazing your entire staff is, but truly my awesome experience came to two amazing people Timothy and Marcin!!! Please send them my “Thanks”!!!! They really went beyond my expectations!!! Thanks again Ria!!!!
Sandy my sales person was great to work with! She was very patient!
by 03/11/2022on
Sandy was so helpful and supportive. Never gave any pressure to purchase the vehicle. Very easy personality and a joy to work with.
Good people working for the leasing department
by 01/15/2022on
Straight forward efficiency is priority top notch
Outstanding sales reps!
by 01/14/2022on
Lincoln’s outstanding performance in the sales department was above and beyond. Beer happy with their prompt and attentive service getting my two new Lincoln Corsairs ready for me. Great personalities…all of them.
The complementary pick up and delivery was very smooth and timely.
by 01/07/2022on
I like the entire process of scheduling, pick up, maintenance and delivery.
by 12/27/2021on
Stress free easy purchase.
Our salesman was great
by 12/04/2021on
Our salesman Tyler Rodriguez was awesome! Our finance Lady Gianna (GiGi) was awesome! Services promised during the sale took over a week to get completed which included us having to get [non-permissible content removed] which we aren’t fans of.
Great service again!!
by 12/03/2021on
Always great service. Paul Parsons always takes care of me and does a great job!
Collision Course
by 12/01/2021on
We took our Ford Edge in to the Tuttle Click Collision Center for an accident repair. David did a excellent job of helping us and the repairs came out great.
Brandon and Marcin were outstanding. Great follow through live the bronco
by 10/05/2021on
They do what they say. Great follow up. Honest.
Best auto buying experience in 36 Years!!
by 10/05/2021on
Both our sales rep Tyler and Rex in finance did an excellent job explaining everything and it went faster than expected.
An Amazing Ecperience!
by 09/29/2021on
I had the best experience at a car dealership I’ve ever had yesterday at Tuttle-Click Ford Irvive. Mason and Alex were total class and great representatives of the company. I give these young men five stars and would recommend them to anyone!
Excellent customer service
by 09/14/2021on
Sandy was knowledgeable and friendly, and Johnson is a top-notch professional. Will continue to return to Tuttle Click.
Above and Beyond !!!
by 09/01/2021on
Troy and Team were Exceptionally Great ! I don’t think I’ve ever had such a smooth and hassle free transaction !!! I am definitely happy with my purchase and will most definitely be recommending this particular dealership Tuttle Click to friends and Family!!! Troy was such a great support and literally went above and beyond for me and it usually is very difficult to find a loyal sales person that will take care of you , I am grateful I came across Tuttle Click Team and Troy ! Thank you !!! Looking forward to continued business with you guys !
Best Ford dealership - hands down!!
by 06/17/2021on
This dealership does not make you feel like they are selling something to you, they make you feel like they're working with you, to give you the car of your dreams! You never feel you're being pushed or persuaded into a sale. The people at Tuttle-Click Ford from the G.M., finance, salespeople, to the service department, they all work with honesty and integrity. I have purchased my last three cars in a row from the same salesperson (the wonderful Tim McCormick). You can go back year after year and find that the same people are still working at this dealership. It's such a great environment and customers continue to return for the service they cannot get anywhere else!
Patience & Understanding my Wants
by 06/02/2021on
The dealership is very helpful and attentive to your needs and my Salesman Nathan Hart was the best. He made sure I got into a car that fit my style and my budget