Professional, efficient, honest and updront
by 07/09/2020on
I began online and opted into text or email to communicate I received a pleasant email and text from Mechelle W. We spoke on the phone and she was knowledgeable about the car, logistics and financing. Super competent and I purchased my vehicle two days later
Excellent,complete and done right the first time.i
by 08/12/2020on
I have bought cars from Tuttle-Click since 1997 and have had them all serviced there. Not only when they were new but even when they had 150k miles on them. Service done quickly and done right the first tiime.
They are the best!!!
by 07/14/2020on
I used to only drive Mercedes and Range Rover but now drive Ford because of this state of the art dealership that has better service and people than those other two ever had. And I love my car!
Professional, efficient, honest and updront
by 07/09/2020on
I began online and opted into text or email to communicate I received a pleasant email and text from Mechelle W. We spoke on the phone and she was knowledgeable about the car, logistics and financing. Super competent and I purchased my vehicle two days later
Service with Sam Gilani
by 06/23/2020on
Sam Gilani is great.....will always recommend him and use for all my service needs. Responsive, trustworthy and always great to work with.
Recent service visit
by 06/09/2020on
My last visit for service on my MKX went extremely well. Craig Whitacre greeted me and took care of the necessary service, on time and without delays. While there my wife & I wanted to test drive a few new Lincolns since my lease is coming due. Marcin Jasinski took excellent care of us and we tried out a couple of new cars. Tim McCormick also helped out. I have been with T-C Lincoln for 3 years and always had excellent treatment
Service
by 05/07/2020on
Service Representative Ralph Parsons was very helpful
Great service
by 03/07/2020on
Sam got my vehicle serviced efficiently and the job was well done in a fast time.
Nice service
by 03/05/2020on
I left my car at Tuttle Click Lincoln-Form for usual works (changing oil/filters/etc.) service yesterday. The only little dissatisfaction that I have is that they forgot to call me when the car was ready and send me a ride to take me back to dealership
Repair of latch on hatchback
by 02/21/2020on
My issue was handled promptly and professionally.
2008 shelby
by 02/18/2020on
Fast and courteous
Very happy customer
by 02/17/2020on
Service was excellent. Salesperson Steve W. was a nicest person to deal with.
Best car buying experience yet
by 01/28/2020on
We had the best car buying experience at Tuttle Click Ford. Our salesperson, Brandon, was super professional and knowledgeable about the vehicles we were interested in. He showed us all the features and took his time with us, without giving us a hard sales pitch. Once we were ready to purchase, Brandon gave us a great deal on our new vehicle. We were in and out of the dealership to do the paperwork and pick up our sparkling clean car within 1 hour. That’s it! No aggressive sales, no guilt tripping, no telling us what we want or should have; instead Brandon listened, respected our time, and ultimately earned our business. I highly recommend Tuttle Click Ford!
OUTSTANDING !!!
by 01/22/2020on
The work was top notch and was completed when they said it would be. 100 % satisfied.
Ford fusion Energi services
by 01/21/2020on
Last weekend I brought my FORD FUSION ENERGI for routine services.Rod Rodriguez Service Advisor was very helpful and also the mechanic name " HAI TRUONG " did a very good job on my vehicle. I got couple of questions that i asked and they were responding very professional Bought my FORD FUSION ENERGI and done all the SERVICES here at: Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln 43 Auto Center Dr Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 472-5200 Thank You Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln
Great experience
by 01/15/2020on
I just purchased a 2016 F250 lariat from Tuttle Click Ford. No hassle we got right to business.
Great experience!
by 01/14/2020on
Great experience, Tim was not high pressure and the finance manager and sales managers were amazing to deal with. I recommend this place to anyone looking for a new automobile. We will be back!
Sync Screen
by 01/13/2020on
Sync Screen stopped working. I drove to Tuttle-Click Ford in Irvine. Stephanie came out to address my concern. She took the car to have a technician look at it. It was fixed within 45 minutes. I was very happy, as Stephanie was very professional and kept me informed.
Tuttle Click Collision Center - 2 thumbs Up!
by 01/04/2020on
Initially, I had a great experience with Robert Gegg and his team at the Tuttle Click Collision Center with our Dodge Durango. Robert did everything he said he would do, and on time, as well as interface with the insurance company. As a result of this very positive experience, I took my Tesla to Robert for repair, and again, he did an outstanding job, especially dealing with a very difficult insurance company, stubborn and unethical car rental company, and the craziness that is Tesla. I'm a perfectionist and could not ask of anything more from the Tuttle Click Collision Center. If you are unfortunate enough to have gotten in an accident, do yourself a favor and just go see Robert to get your vehicle repaired properly by a very high-quality shop that cares about fixing your vehicle correctly.
Ford & Lincoln service
by 12/21/2019on
We are customers of Tuttle Click Ford for Years and the service was always prompt, courteous and excellent in quality!
Ask for Mallorie Wilson in Internet Sales!!!
by 10/04/2015on
There are lots of creepy and stubborn salesman out there. Mallorie is NOT one of them. She is the most genuine person I have ever met in sales. I forgot at one point that I was buying a car because the conversation was so causal and personable. She will go the extra mile(s) too. She gave us a great price on a Focus ST, in the color I wanted and event drove to another dealership to personally transfer the vehicle herself! Ironically the dealership she transferred the car from wanted $1500 more and would not negotiate further! They lost out. Also, if you have kids, they have a separate play room!
best car buying experience
by 09/01/2015on
Salesman Kevin H. was very friendly, knowledgeable and answered all of our questions thoroughly. Both Kevin and finance person Sha made every effort to provide excellent hospitality and service while ensuring we would leave happy.