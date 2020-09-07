service Rating

Initially, I had a great experience with Robert Gegg and his team at the Tuttle Click Collision Center with our Dodge Durango. Robert did everything he said he would do, and on time, as well as interface with the insurance company. As a result of this very positive experience, I took my Tesla to Robert for repair, and again, he did an outstanding job, especially dealing with a very difficult insurance company, stubborn and unethical car rental company, and the craziness that is Tesla. I'm a perfectionist and could not ask of anything more from the Tuttle Click Collision Center. If you are unfortunate enough to have gotten in an accident, do yourself a favor and just go see Robert to get your vehicle repaired properly by a very high-quality shop that cares about fixing your vehicle correctly. Read more