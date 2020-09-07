Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln

43 Auto Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(19)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (0)
sales Rating

Professional, efficient, honest and updront

by Pure on 07/09/2020

I began online and opted into text or email to communicate I received a pleasant email and text from Mechelle W. We spoke on the phone and she was knowledgeable about the car, logistics and financing. Super competent and I purchased my vehicle two days later

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
72 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent,complete and done right the first time.i

by John Moutsatson on 08/12/2020

I have bought cars from Tuttle-Click since 1997 and have had them all serviced there. Not only when they were new but even when they had 150k miles on them. Service done quickly and done right the first tiime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

They are the best!!!

by The best dealer hands down on 07/14/2020

I used to only drive Mercedes and Range Rover but now drive Ford because of this state of the art dealership that has better service and people than those other two ever had. And I love my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Professional, efficient, honest and updront

by Pure on 07/09/2020

I began online and opted into text or email to communicate I received a pleasant email and text from Mechelle W. We spoke on the phone and she was knowledgeable about the car, logistics and financing. Super competent and I purchased my vehicle two days later

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service with Sam Gilani

by Raptor Chris on 06/23/2020

Sam Gilani is great.....will always recommend him and use for all my service needs. Responsive, trustworthy and always great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Recent service visit

by Frank V on 06/09/2020

My last visit for service on my MKX went extremely well. Craig Whitacre greeted me and took care of the necessary service, on time and without delays. While there my wife & I wanted to test drive a few new Lincolns since my lease is coming due. Marcin Jasinski took excellent care of us and we tried out a couple of new cars. Tim McCormick also helped out. I have been with T-C Lincoln for 3 years and always had excellent treatment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by David Ponce on 05/07/2020

Service Representative Ralph Parsons was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Rick T on 03/07/2020

Sam got my vehicle serviced efficiently and the job was well done in a fast time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Nice service

by Seth Mahdavian on 03/05/2020

I left my car at Tuttle Click Lincoln-Form for usual works (changing oil/filters/etc.) service yesterday. The only little dissatisfaction that I have is that they forgot to call me when the car was ready and send me a ride to take me back to dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Repair of latch on hatchback

by Rose on 02/21/2020

My issue was handled promptly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2008 shelby

by 2008 Shelby on 02/18/2020

Fast and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very happy customer

by Elizabeth Buehrer on 02/17/2020

Service was excellent. Salesperson Steve W. was a nicest person to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best car buying experience yet

by Tiffani on 01/28/2020

We had the best car buying experience at Tuttle Click Ford. Our salesperson, Brandon, was super professional and knowledgeable about the vehicles we were interested in. He showed us all the features and took his time with us, without giving us a hard sales pitch. Once we were ready to purchase, Brandon gave us a great deal on our new vehicle. We were in and out of the dealership to do the paperwork and pick up our sparkling clean car within 1 hour. That’s it! No aggressive sales, no guilt tripping, no telling us what we want or should have; instead Brandon listened, respected our time, and ultimately earned our business. I highly recommend Tuttle Click Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

OUTSTANDING !!!

by Ken on 01/22/2020

The work was top notch and was completed when they said it would be. 100 % satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Ford fusion Energi services

by Tung Trinh on 01/21/2020

Last weekend I brought my FORD FUSION ENERGI for routine services.Rod Rodriguez Service Advisor was very helpful and also the mechanic name " HAI TRUONG " did a very good job on my vehicle. I got couple of questions that i asked and they were responding very professional Bought my FORD FUSION ENERGI and done all the SERVICES here at: Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln 43 Auto Center Dr Irvine, CA 92618 (949) 472-5200 Thank You Tuttle-Click Ford Lincoln

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Tom G on 01/15/2020

I just purchased a 2016 F250 lariat from Tuttle Click Ford. No hassle we got right to business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Joe and Elizabeth on 01/14/2020

Great experience, Tim was not high pressure and the finance manager and sales managers were amazing to deal with. I recommend this place to anyone looking for a new automobile. We will be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Sync Screen

by SharonMcNiff16 on 01/13/2020

Sync Screen stopped working. I drove to Tuttle-Click Ford in Irvine. Stephanie came out to address my concern. She took the car to have a technician look at it. It was fixed within 45 minutes. I was very happy, as Stephanie was very professional and kept me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Tuttle Click Collision Center - 2 thumbs Up!

by Jim W on 01/04/2020

Initially, I had a great experience with Robert Gegg and his team at the Tuttle Click Collision Center with our Dodge Durango. Robert did everything he said he would do, and on time, as well as interface with the insurance company. As a result of this very positive experience, I took my Tesla to Robert for repair, and again, he did an outstanding job, especially dealing with a very difficult insurance company, stubborn and unethical car rental company, and the craziness that is Tesla. I'm a perfectionist and could not ask of anything more from the Tuttle Click Collision Center. If you are unfortunate enough to have gotten in an accident, do yourself a favor and just go see Robert to get your vehicle repaired properly by a very high-quality shop that cares about fixing your vehicle correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Ford & Lincoln service

by Peter on 12/21/2019

We are customers of Tuttle Click Ford for Years and the service was always prompt, courteous and excellent in quality!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Ask for Mallorie Wilson in Internet Sales!!!

by BrianBob on 10/04/2015

There are lots of creepy and stubborn salesman out there. Mallorie is NOT one of them. She is the most genuine person I have ever met in sales. I forgot at one point that I was buying a car because the conversation was so causal and personable. She will go the extra mile(s) too. She gave us a great price on a Focus ST, in the color I wanted and event drove to another dealership to personally transfer the vehicle herself! Ironically the dealership she transferred the car from wanted $1500 more and would not negotiate further! They lost out. Also, if you have kids, they have a separate play room!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

best car buying experience

by valdez_cynthia on 09/01/2015

Salesman Kevin H. was very friendly, knowledgeable and answered all of our questions thoroughly. Both Kevin and finance person Sha made every effort to provide excellent hospitality and service while ensuring we would leave happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
