I was there to purchase a new 2011 vehicle. I had already test drove it, reviewed the cost and my trade-in value both online here as well as with the dealer. To clarify I am mid-40's professional, homeowner with stellar credit and income, low debt and a well-qualified buyer. On my 2nd trip in, to actually purchase the car....I was given the 'car salesman run-around' treatment....complete with the large sheet of white paper and the big Sharpie with the circles of the lower trade in value, then the salesman 'went to the manager' and left me waiting more than 20 minutes only to come back with another incredible low trade-in value. This was the most unsophisticated approach to a car sale I have ever experienced. This went on for about 40 minutes (while I was stuck in a cubicle) when I finally walked out after retrieving my keys from another employee, which the rep conveniently had taken and not returned for those 40 minutes. I was then followed into the parking lot by the salesman and another different salesman, with the 2 of them trying to explain their process. I was stunned and I would not go back to this dealership for a car purchase ever again. I am still buying the car but a driving 40 miles away to another dealership. I was appalled with the way I was treated at this dealership, as it is a shame, as they have been there for 50+ years. Read more