Encinitas Ford

1424 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Encinitas Ford

9 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks for a great experience!

by Swanson12 on 05/18/2017

We had a great feeling about our salesman Rick Padilla when he first said hello and shook our hands. He was such a gentleman, so low key and gave a vibe of such trustworthyness! We stopped in on our way to a soccer game and within minutes we purchased a car!! This was due to our good feelings and sincere intent of Rick Padilla! We saw one car at one auto store and bought it!! Thanks Rick! Cudo's also to Lindsey......you were fantastic! Tyra & Alan Cole

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

ALL STARS!!!

by wyattearp007 on 03/22/2014

Mike M. was a great salesman. Made my time spent there seem like a flash with a seamless, well supported staff. Uber friendly and courteous. Second car Ive bought from the Encinitas Ford Family and wouldn't consider another dealership in San Diego, these guys are that GOOD! Check them out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience we've ever had

by Marty_88 on 02/21/2014

From our first contact with Al in the internet sales dept. to our last goodbye before driving away, this was by far the best auto purchase experience we ever had. Extremely knowledgeable, courteous and sincere attention during all phases of the new car purchase. We have already recommended all our friends to this dealership. Their follow-up phone calls and emails really showed they care about a customer satisfaction. You cannot go wrong with this dealership. Hats off to the GM Mark W. and everyone on his staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Encinitas Ford

by claudia12 on 09/02/2013

Maddie is wonderful. She spent several sessions with me to teach all the new technology in my new Focus. She even went with me to the Verizon store to help me get my phone upgraded so I could use the bluetooth system in my new Focus. She went about and beyond to take care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Really Doing It Right

by LoveMyCMax on 05/25/2013

Encinitas Ford is really doing it right by providing technology training to new car owners. I consider myself to be a gear head but my new C-Max is nothing but high tech on the inside. Several days after I purchased my C-Max, Maddi D. from Encinitas Ford called to schedule a follow up session to review all the technology in my car. She spent an hour and a half with me in my new C-Max teaching me how to use the SYNC and bluetooth. She even taught me how to drive my car more efficiently. If it were left to me I wouldn't know half of what she was able to teach me. I guess you could buy a car from any place but if you're looking to be really taken care of well even after you've driven off the lot consider Encinitas Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Al P. (internet dept) is the best!

by Glenn392 on 04/24/2013

We recently bought a 2013 Focus SE for our daughter and the process with Al P. was the most positive new car purchase experience we have ever had. His personability, his knowledge about cars, his sensitivity to the importance of this process as a family matter, his manner of explaining without pressure, and his genuine desire that all of us feel comfortable with each step. We all walked away happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Team.

by dmrmcm on 12/22/2012

I have shopped here many times and purchased a 2011 Mustang 5.0 from Dave at Encinitas Ford. Excellent, helpful, no pressure sales and very fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Al Poinecot was great

by seanedmunds on 01/31/2012

Al Poinecot (Internet Sales) was a no nonsence guy and really seemed to have the customers best interests in mind. Be sure to talk to him first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beyond Miserable Experience

by sunshine99 on 10/04/2010

I was there to purchase a new 2011 vehicle. I had already test drove it, reviewed the cost and my trade-in value both online here as well as with the dealer. To clarify I am mid-40's professional, homeowner with stellar credit and income, low debt and a well-qualified buyer. On my 2nd trip in, to actually purchase the car....I was given the 'car salesman run-around' treatment....complete with the large sheet of white paper and the big Sharpie with the circles of the lower trade in value, then the salesman 'went to the manager' and left me waiting more than 20 minutes only to come back with another incredible low trade-in value. This was the most unsophisticated approach to a car sale I have ever experienced. This went on for about 40 minutes (while I was stuck in a cubicle) when I finally walked out after retrieving my keys from another employee, which the rep conveniently had taken and not returned for those 40 minutes. I was then followed into the parking lot by the salesman and another different salesman, with the 2 of them trying to explain their process. I was stunned and I would not go back to this dealership for a car purchase ever again. I am still buying the car but a driving 40 miles away to another dealership. I was appalled with the way I was treated at this dealership, as it is a shame, as they have been there for 50+ years.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
