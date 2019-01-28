I am so disappointed with this dealership. I have been getting my car serviced here for years. Early last month, I had my regular maintenance and specifically asked the advisor to check my batteries because my car didn't start and had to get jumped 3 times the last few weeks.
First of, it took almost the whole day for an oil change and an alignment. And yes, I had an appointment. But thanks for the 2 pens you gave me for the 8 hour wait.
A couple of days later, my parents borrowed my car and the tire warning went off. They took it to America's Tires and was informed that it was over inflated. Another 2 days later and my car wouldn't start. My neighbor is a mechanic and checked my batteries, dead.
I tried contacting the dealership a few times. I left a voicemail for the service manager and the general manager. I also filled out their "Contact Us" on their website. No reply. I figured dispute the charge and someone will contact me.
Sure enough, I was finally contacted. It took a few weeks. Of course they denied that I ever contacted them. They also said that checking the batteries and putting air on the tires was "COMPLIMENTARY". So I guess that means they don't have to do it. They just want us to think they did. It makes me wonder what else did they not check? They also showed "proof" that they tested my battery. Proof that I did not get a copy of. And they said that I never sent them proof that my tires were over inflated. They never asked for it. How can they? They never contacted me back! Anyways, I didn't even ask America's Tires for paperwork. Why would I? Who lies about over inflated tires?
They declined my credit card dispute. I'm thinking about fighting it again but I really don't want to waste any more time with people who has no accountability of their mistakes. They can go ahead and take their payment back since that will be the last time they will get my money.
Piece of advice: If you value your time, your money and most importantly, your life; do not go here.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I've been more than 8 years i used to service my two car to this dealer. It's really nice for me because it's close to my house. They have excellent auto service and great service advisor that will help you for your need.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Bought a used 2016 yukon xl. It ends up that it had a brake light issue. Took it in they said they would replace it. They replaced it with a used brake light. Let them know i was not happy with the used light and I wanted a new one. Mr. Contreras let me know that they usually put used parts. I was disappointed. Safety issue. All lights should be replaced with new ones.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
CARSON HONDA - STILL THE BEST AFTER 3 NEW HONDA CIVICS SINCE 2007 :) !
by David Frost on 10/01/2018
After 3 Honda Civic purchases from 2007 until 3 weeks ago, the quality of service has only become accentuated for the ultimate in service, care for the customer regardless of whether a 'Deal' is concluded or NOT, and the desire for customer satisfaction regardless of when the customer leaves - either WITH or WITHOUT a car....Today's SYPERB sales personnel are highlighted by 1] Octavio, 2] Lilly 3] Osvaldo and 4] Mike
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased my car at Culver City Honda, took it there a couple times for service, then I decided to try Carson Honda and what a difference! The sales at Culver City was on point, but their service department lacks efficiency and integrity. At Carson Honda I ALWAYS get A+ service from the staff down to the job itself. Easy appointments, fast service, smiles, happy staff, and my car is well taken care of. I will return to Carson Honda for my next car purchase too.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Carson Honda is the only place I service my car. I made a same day appoitment, Jimmy Romero was my consultant. He explained what the services the car needed, listened to my concern and request. The car was ready in the time frame it was promised. Great serve department. Thank you Jimmy!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
It was a difficult task, but Blake and the team down at Carson did a great job of getting me the car I wanted. The sales process was efficient and I was only there a couple of hours. Extremely happy with the price and service, I would recommend purchasing your next Honda here.
Had a great experience with the sales team. when I got there i wasn't bombarded by pushy salesman trying to get me to get something I didn't need. Instead I was greeted friendly told them what I wanted they worked with me gave me a great deal.
