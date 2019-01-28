service Rating

I am so disappointed with this dealership. I have been getting my car serviced here for years. Early last month, I had my regular maintenance and specifically asked the advisor to check my batteries because my car didn't start and had to get jumped 3 times the last few weeks. First of, it took almost the whole day for an oil change and an alignment. And yes, I had an appointment. But thanks for the 2 pens you gave me for the 8 hour wait. A couple of days later, my parents borrowed my car and the tire warning went off. They took it to America's Tires and was informed that it was over inflated. Another 2 days later and my car wouldn't start. My neighbor is a mechanic and checked my batteries, dead. I tried contacting the dealership a few times. I left a voicemail for the service manager and the general manager. I also filled out their "Contact Us" on their website. No reply. I figured dispute the charge and someone will contact me. Sure enough, I was finally contacted. It took a few weeks. Of course they denied that I ever contacted them. They also said that checking the batteries and putting air on the tires was "COMPLIMENTARY". So I guess that means they don't have to do it. They just want us to think they did. It makes me wonder what else did they not check? They also showed "proof" that they tested my battery. Proof that I did not get a copy of. And they said that I never sent them proof that my tires were over inflated. They never asked for it. How can they? They never contacted me back! Anyways, I didn't even ask America's Tires for paperwork. Why would I? Who lies about over inflated tires? They declined my credit card dispute. I'm thinking about fighting it again but I really don't want to waste any more time with people who has no accountability of their mistakes. They can go ahead and take their payment back since that will be the last time they will get my money. Piece of advice: If you value your time, your money and most importantly, your life; do not go here. Read more