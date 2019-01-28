Carson Honda

1435 E 223rd St, Carson, CA 90745
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Carson Honda

4.4
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (3)
service Rating

Honda service

by Chie Cabral on 01/28/2019

Super satisfied customer with the EXCELLENT service thank you always Carson Honda staff esp Mr Erwin Mauricio.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

No Accountability

by Gemma on 05/24/2019

I am so disappointed with this dealership. I have been getting my car serviced here for years. Early last month, I had my regular maintenance and specifically asked the advisor to check my batteries because my car didn't start and had to get jumped 3 times the last few weeks. First of, it took almost the whole day for an oil change and an alignment. And yes, I had an appointment. But thanks for the 2 pens you gave me for the 8 hour wait. A couple of days later, my parents borrowed my car and the tire warning went off. They took it to America's Tires and was informed that it was over inflated. Another 2 days later and my car wouldn't start. My neighbor is a mechanic and checked my batteries, dead. I tried contacting the dealership a few times. I left a voicemail for the service manager and the general manager. I also filled out their "Contact Us" on their website. No reply. I figured dispute the charge and someone will contact me. Sure enough, I was finally contacted. It took a few weeks. Of course they denied that I ever contacted them. They also said that checking the batteries and putting air on the tires was "COMPLIMENTARY". So I guess that means they don't have to do it. They just want us to think they did. It makes me wonder what else did they not check? They also showed "proof" that they tested my battery. Proof that I did not get a copy of. And they said that I never sent them proof that my tires were over inflated. They never asked for it. How can they? They never contacted me back! Anyways, I didn't even ask America's Tires for paperwork. Why would I? Who lies about over inflated tires? They declined my credit card dispute. I'm thinking about fighting it again but I really don't want to waste any more time with people who has no accountability of their mistakes. They can go ahead and take their payment back since that will be the last time they will get my money. Piece of advice: If you value your time, your money and most importantly, your life; do not go here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Brooke Shelton, Thank you for all your help!

by Mrs. Wooten on 01/26/2019

Brooke Shelton is such an amazing service advisor! She has helped my husband and I before, she delivers the best customer service! Thanks for all your help Brooke!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

CR-V owner

by oeun seamon on 01/22/2019

good services

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent, courteous staff, welcoming experience

by ViseshM on 01/15/2019

Awesome experience every time I visit Carson Honda, Erwin, the service advisor is so helpful and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Auto Service and Great Service Advisor

by marlo11 on 01/11/2019

I've been more than 8 years i used to service my two car to this dealer. It's really nice for me because it's close to my house. They have excellent auto service and great service advisor that will help you for your need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Denise M on 01/07/2019

The service guy Javier Torres was very helpful and very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Stereo Screen is Blank

by Bad Service on 01/07/2019

Bluetooth calls freeze. Stereo is now blank - no display, after the many visits and updates made. The dealer left my stereo worse than it was before. So upsetting!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

My go to dealership!

by Clicktone on 01/02/2019

Honesty, courtesy and excellence! That’s how I describe the Service Dept at Carson Honda. Jaime took great care of me and I was in and out in record time. I won’t take my Pilot anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Florinda on 01/01/2019

Good quality and customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recalibrate navigation

by ginawells3 on 12/31/2018

I had my windshield replaced Thus the navigation system had to be recalibrated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sensors

by VrenyRA on 12/10/2018

Jaime was extremely helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing fast friendly service

by Carlos1995 on 11/26/2018

I was very pleased my car had its oil service fast and prompt . I was too early for my appointment and they took me in early. The service specialist was very knowledgeable and friend thank you .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Used gmc yukon xl

by Gmcyukonxl on 10/13/2018

Bought a used 2016 yukon xl. It ends up that it had a brake light issue. Took it in they said they would replace it. They replaced it with a used brake light. Let them know i was not happy with the used light and I wanted a new one. Mr. Contreras let me know that they usually put used parts. I was disappointed. Safety issue. All lights should be replaced with new ones.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

CARSON HONDA - STILL THE BEST AFTER 3 NEW HONDA CIVICS SINCE 2007 :) !

by David Frost on 10/01/2018

After 3 Honda Civic purchases from 2007 until 3 weeks ago, the quality of service has only become accentuated for the ultimate in service, care for the customer regardless of whether a 'Deal' is concluded or NOT, and the desire for customer satisfaction regardless of when the customer leaves - either WITH or WITHOUT a car....Today's SYPERB sales personnel are highlighted by 1] Octavio, 2] Lilly 3] Osvaldo and 4] Mike

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Amazing Service

by Courtney on 09/12/2018

I purchased my car at Culver City Honda, took it there a couple times for service, then I decided to try Carson Honda and what a difference! The sales at Culver City was on point, but their service department lacks efficiency and integrity. At Carson Honda I ALWAYS get A+ service from the staff down to the job itself. Easy appointments, fast service, smiles, happy staff, and my car is well taken care of. I will return to Carson Honda for my next car purchase too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mrs

by L Aguilera on 09/03/2018

Carson Honda is the only place I service my car. I made a same day appoitment, Jimmy Romero was my consultant. He explained what the services the car needed, listened to my concern and request. The car was ready in the time frame it was promised. Great serve department. Thank you Jimmy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Leekj1224 on 08/27/2018

It was a difficult task, but Blake and the team down at Carson did a great job of getting me the car I wanted. The sales process was efficient and I was only there a couple of hours. Extremely happy with the price and service, I would recommend purchasing your next Honda here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2018honda civic hatch

by Joegonzo117 on 08/25/2018

Had a great experience with the sales team. when I got there i wasn't bombarded by pushy salesman trying to get me to get something I didn't need. Instead I was greeted friendly told them what I wanted they worked with me gave me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Honda Dealer in Southbay

by bicolano on 08/21/2018

Great car service and service representative!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Phillie30 on 08/04/2018

Service Customer Service Rep Javier was awesome and very helpful. 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Write a sales review Write a service review
