Worst experience I have ever had at any dealership. When I purchased the car I was told my plates would come in 4-6 weeks- they did not. Apparently the DMV changed some of the information requirements so the folks at Bob Smith took more than a month to ask for my VIN (which makes no sense to me as I would think they would have those records on the cars that they sell.) I am and was confused as to how a company of this size was so behind the ball on DMV policies. I also ended up getting a ticket for not having plates because of their inability to be on top of things. When I bought the car I added on a slew of additional warranties- I simply have no interest in investing my time into handling the logistics of maintaining the car. I happily paid extra money to avoid any hassles, I made it very clear to the sales team member who was up selling me that I was buying convenience. She informed me that run flat tires could not be patched and cost $650 to replace. I had not owned a car with this type of tire prior to my Mini and accepted that information as being true. I distinctly remember having a discussion around all the construction materials littering the streets of the city, based on the price point I was quoted it made sense to opt in. When I got a slow leak in one of my tires caused by a screw a few weeks ago, I reached out to the team at Bob Smith. First I left a message on a VM that their in house operator sent me to, no one returned that call. When I called back I was directed to the Sales Manager (Chris?) when I expressed my displeasure of having to call multiple times for what I consider simple information. As wonderful, warm, and courteous as he was; this manager was unable to locate the information I was after on our first call (the steps to replace a flat under warranty). I was surprised at the lack of internal organizational structure around such a basic component as warranties. He called me back the same day and told me that the tire was covered and to simply make an appointment with the service department. I did just that and brought my car in. Nicole, my service advisor was lovely to deal with- however again she was unable to quickly find the information about my warranty. She later called to inform me that the tire was not covered under any of the multitude of warranties I purchased and that the tire could be replaced for less than half of the price I was quoted by the sales associate which for me was the tipping point when it came to purchasing the add on begin with. To say my expectations were not managed is a gross understatement, to say the least. I am baffled as to why I got several different sets of information from employees in multiple divisions within the dealership. I find it upsetting to feel as if on top of using false information (I've also been told by several trusted sources that you can indeed patch run flat tires) as a sales tactic to be highly inappropriate to say the least. I came to this dealership in part due to online reviews and am saddened to say my experience has not at all been reflective of Bob Smith's reputation. After jumping thru multiple hoops I finally got my car back only to see that the knick I had in my rim (which was also "covered" under my warranty) was not fixed in the week and change they had my car. I was so frustrated I didn't even bother bringing it up. While the team that works there is lovely, I have no confidence in this organizations structure and I would really encourage you to do all your own independent research of warranties. I really regret that I trusted that what I was told as being true. Last but not least after this whole entire debacle the only excuse I was provided was a "once in a blue moon" clerical error which certainly doesn't explain away the ineptness with the DMV nor does it explain the slew of misinformation I received. While I understand that car dealerships are not known for having integrity this inexcusable mess was above and beyond. Read more