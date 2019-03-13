Bob Smith MINI
Customer Reviews of Bob Smith MINI
So Happy!
by 03/13/2019on
My experience at Bob Smith Mini was fantastic. Darlene and Chris were genuine, informative, patient, and fun! Iâm grateful to have been helped by them - and I LOVE my new Mini!!!
Great experience! A class act!
by 08/25/2018on
The dealership has great selection, also of dealer-certified pre-owned vehicles. The salespeople are knowledgeable and low-pressure. I was able to purchase a three-year-old mini still under the original warranty at significantly under KBB! They transferred it to me in immaculate condition. Their finance department is also wonderful: they gave me a deal competitive with my credit union.
STAY AWAY
by 07/26/2018on
Worst experience I have ever had at any dealership. When I purchased the car I was told my plates would come in 4-6 weeks- they did not. Apparently the DMV changed some of the information requirements so the folks at Bob Smith took more than a month to ask for my VIN (which makes no sense to me as I would think they would have those records on the cars that they sell.) I am and was confused as to how a company of this size was so behind the ball on DMV policies. I also ended up getting a ticket for not having plates because of their inability to be on top of things. When I bought the car I added on a slew of additional warranties- I simply have no interest in investing my time into handling the logistics of maintaining the car. I happily paid extra money to avoid any hassles, I made it very clear to the sales team member who was up selling me that I was buying convenience. She informed me that run flat tires could not be patched and cost $650 to replace. I had not owned a car with this type of tire prior to my Mini and accepted that information as being true. I distinctly remember having a discussion around all the construction materials littering the streets of the city, based on the price point I was quoted it made sense to opt in. When I got a slow leak in one of my tires caused by a screw a few weeks ago, I reached out to the team at Bob Smith. First I left a message on a VM that their in house operator sent me to, no one returned that call. When I called back I was directed to the Sales Manager (Chris?) when I expressed my displeasure of having to call multiple times for what I consider simple information. As wonderful, warm, and courteous as he was; this manager was unable to locate the information I was after on our first call (the steps to replace a flat under warranty). I was surprised at the lack of internal organizational structure around such a basic component as warranties. He called me back the same day and told me that the tire was covered and to simply make an appointment with the service department. I did just that and brought my car in. Nicole, my service advisor was lovely to deal with- however again she was unable to quickly find the information about my warranty. She later called to inform me that the tire was not covered under any of the multitude of warranties I purchased and that the tire could be replaced for less than half of the price I was quoted by the sales associate which for me was the tipping point when it came to purchasing the add on begin with. To say my expectations were not managed is a gross understatement, to say the least. I am baffled as to why I got several different sets of information from employees in multiple divisions within the dealership. I find it upsetting to feel as if on top of using false information (I've also been told by several trusted sources that you can indeed patch run flat tires) as a sales tactic to be highly inappropriate to say the least. I came to this dealership in part due to online reviews and am saddened to say my experience has not at all been reflective of Bob Smith's reputation. After jumping thru multiple hoops I finally got my car back only to see that the knick I had in my rim (which was also "covered" under my warranty) was not fixed in the week and change they had my car. I was so frustrated I didn't even bother bringing it up. While the team that works there is lovely, I have no confidence in this organizations structure and I would really encourage you to do all your own independent research of warranties. I really regret that I trusted that what I was told as being true. Last but not least after this whole entire debacle the only excuse I was provided was a "once in a blue moon" clerical error which certainly doesn't explain away the ineptness with the DMV nor does it explain the slew of misinformation I received. While I understand that car dealerships are not known for having integrity this inexcusable mess was above and beyond.
Best car buying experience!
by 07/05/2018on
We had been looking for a mini for our daughter for several months. We test drive a car here 3 months back. Finally were ready to buy a CPO. We worked with Jon. He was amazing! No typical car salesman fluff! The deal went so easy! Karen the finance manager was amazing! Would recommend buying at Bob Smith Mini! We love the car and our experience!
Such a great experience
by 01/25/2017on
I had such a great experience with Bob Smith MINI in Calabasas. I started out by emailing and working with Alexis Mata, and I was also helped by Andre Warren for test drives. I fell in love with the drive and features of a 2016 Countryman right away, and couldn't believe how helpful Alexis was working with me to get the best deal. Kelly went over the contract at the end and made everything transparent so I knew and understood what I was signing. I would recommend this dealership to absolutely everyone. They are not your typical sleazy car sales people!
New Countryman owner
by 01/15/2017on
I did my homework and came prepared with an appointment with Alexis Mata. She was patient with me and took the time to listen to what I wanted and needed, not what they thought it was good for me. I was adamant about the color and Alexis found a great deal for me with a countryman. I made the deal and we were all happy. Now I can enjoy driving.
New Clubman driver
by 06/12/2016on
What a great experience! Salesperson Anthony was helpful, knowledgable, and patient (I did three test drives). General Manager and Finance and Insurance Manager Kristen were the icing on the cake. These three made buying our new mini fun! We had FUN buying a car. Go figure...
Always 5 Stars BOB SMITH CALABASAS
by 05/07/2016on
On my 4th Mini Clubman. Always a superb experience leasing a car with Bob Smith. Knowledgable, caring, professional sales team always willing to work with you for a great deal. Especially want to commend Andre Warren for his outstanding service. He is the person to see if you are going to Bob Smith. He got us to into a new lease on an early turn in with a number we were all not sure could be accepted. But he did it. And he is just a genuine, personable, classy guy. No pressure, no sales talk. And we have been dealing with Josh in the service department through all of our Minis and he is first rate as well. Best part of Bob Smith Mini is there loaners are Minis and BMWs. We know if Bob Smith maintains this level of service we will keep coming back!
Best Experience Buying a Car
by 04/02/2016on
Really happy with our new Clubman- Tammy did an incredible job making this a great experience. I will definitely be back when I am ready to buy again :)
Excellent Customer Service !
by 02/28/2016on
I had a great experience at Bob Smith Mini, while purchasing a Countryman for my wife. My sales Reps. Andre and Kristen, were both very courteous and helpful to my son and I during the whole process. Also Andre and his manager Ryan, gave me a Great Price on the car. I strongly recommend you give these folks at Bob Smith Mini a chance to earn your business, they are First Class ! Greg B.
Seamless sale
by 01/18/2016on
The wife and I had been contemplating the purchase of a mini hardtop s for practically a year. The delay was basically on me, I always found use for the $ saved for the down payment. We took a leap of faith and met with Alexis and she got us in a beautiful blue S. The sales staff was excellent, efficient, and like dealing with family. J McK
Bob Smith Mini
by 01/07/2016on
My husband and I just purchased our 6th and 7th mini from Bob Smith Mini. We got great deals and the sales reps were very friendly and professional.
Simplicity
by 12/03/2015on
Had a really good experience with Bob Smith MINI. Justin (sales) and Kelly (finance) were very professional and courteous. I would definitely recommend buying a MINI from this dealership. I'm very happy with how I was treated from the moment contact was initiated. Thanks!
Rockstar
by 11/09/2015on
my salesman was extremely knowledgeable about both the vehicles, as well as the available financing programs available. Everything was handled in a professional manner.
Bob Smith Mini is the best place to buy a car
by 10/26/2015on
I had the best experience getting our new car from Bob Smith Mini. The whole experience was nothing short of a pleasure. Julia Moffa made everything easy, fun and smooth. Julia responded immediately to my first inquiries and was equally available throughout the process, including her thoughtful check in the day after to see how we were enjoying our new car. Not only was Julia lovely to deal with, she got us a better deal than we even thought possible. I can't say enough good things about the experience of getting a Mini at Bob Smith Mini.
George is awosome!
by 06/22/2015on
Very nice car purchasing experience. George is professional, considerable and patient.
Maximum Mini!
by 06/04/2015on
Ryan, George, Justin, Alexis, of the Sales Team, and Meagan in Finance, treated us like family! We actually had a fun time buying the 4-door S Cooper!
Alex helpd my family survive car buying!
by 04/28/2015on
Loved my car buying experience through Alex!! She really cares about you and is a great advocate for the customer. She went above ad beyond to make sure we had a great experience. We came in on a whim with our two children 6 months and 3 years old which in hindsight was probably a really bad idea, however Alexandra and the entire team rallied around us to help us make it as easy as possible bringing snacks, toys for my 3 year old to play with an offering to hold the baby while we look at cars. This is the second mini we bought through them, the first round was not so smooth but Alex made it nothing but a 5 star experience! Love my mini!
Awesome Dealership!
by 12/29/2014on
The entire experience was pleasurable from Sales to Finance. I truly felt like a valued customer and I love my new Mini. Great inventory, which made finding the perfect one so easy. Well worth the 2 hour drive!
Justin is the BEST
by 10/10/2014on
Bob Smith Mini is an awesome dealership and Justin is phenomenal! He was so sweet and conscientious! I highly recommend!!
Scotty is Awesome..!!
by 09/05/2014on
I've been a Bob Smith Calabasas customer for a number of years and I've enjoyed every experience I've had with them. Scotty in sales, takes the time to make sure you feel comfortable with the car you're selecting. Walks you through the sales/finance process like a friend, no sales pressure, just a legitimate interest in making sure you are comfortable with the deal. Love this place and the people who work there..!!
