So Happy!
by 03/13/2019on
My experience at Bob Smith Mini was fantastic. Darlene and Chris were genuine, informative, patient, and fun! Iâm grateful to have been helped by them - and I LOVE my new Mini!!!
Christina Rocks!!!
by 05/31/2019on
Took my mini cooper for a service, I felt like everyone there was working to get my car in and serviced. Christina was super professional, knowledgeable and friendly. The new location is hands down ten times better than the old one. Thanks for the change!!
Clean your Courtesy Cars
by 03/30/2019on
This review is based only on the horrible phone system the Courtesy vehicles. My issues: -I received conflicting information regarding when my courtesy car needed to be returned to avoid additional fees. -It was next to impossible to speak to a someone in service when calling directly to clear up the conflicting info that I was given. The answering system would hang up on you after waiting on hold for a few minutes. -I was given a dirty courtesy car. The car was not even vacuumed out from the previous customer. Unfortunately, when I realized how dirty the car was, I had no time make a switch and had to rush off back to work. Very unprofessional...I will now drive further down the 101FWY to the other MINI dealer.
5 Stars - Plus!
by 01/22/2019on
I love my Mini! I love Bob Smith and would never go anywhere else.
Excellent Service Experience
by 12/28/2018on
First time taking my newly acquired used Mini in for warranty repair. Did not buy my Mini from Bob Smith Mini, but they are my local Mini dealership, so it was a good opportunity to meet the service staff and see how I would be treated, particularly since the car still had the other dealer advertising still on the car’s license plate frames. It was 7am Christmas Eve morning when I arrived and was greeted by Nicole Nicoles who was professional yet friendly. I explained the problem (an annoying rattle coming from the rear of the car). Nicole acknowledged that rattles May be tough to track down, and explained that the servic3 Dept would be closing at noon that day so she was not sure they could identify the problem and repair it in time. I agreed to leave the car expecting to pick it up later in the week. She provided me a loaner Mini. A few hours later Nicole called with the good news that they had tracked down the rattle and fixed it, it returned the loaner and picked up my car. Excellent experience with Nicole and very impressed that the tracked down the rattle and fixed it so quickly. Thank you! FYI - also ordered some accessories from “Nacho” in parts, very friendly and more great service from him.
Excellent Service
by 11/21/2018on
We had a complex and expensive repair situation on our MINI Clubman S, and it took awhile to diagnose the problem in order to determine if it was covered by warranty. Nicole was our service rep, and she did a great job of keeping us informed each step of the way. When we finally picked up the car, it was running perfectly and beautifully detailed.
Bob Smith Mini Service Dept rocks!
by 09/12/2018on
Josh Gates Delivered! Said what he was going to do, explained everything, kept his word!
Great experience! A class act!
by 08/25/2018on
The dealership has great selection, also of dealer-certified pre-owned vehicles. The salespeople are knowledgeable and low-pressure. I was able to purchase a three-year-old mini still under the original warranty at significantly under KBB! They transferred it to me in immaculate condition. Their finance department is also wonderful: they gave me a deal competitive with my credit union.
STAY AWAY
by 07/26/2018on
Worst experience I have ever had at any dealership. When I purchased the car I was told my plates would come in 4-6 weeks- they did not. Apparently the DMV changed some of the information requirements so the folks at Bob Smith took more than a month to ask for my VIN (which makes no sense to me as I would think they would have those records on the cars that they sell.) I am and was confused as to how a company of this size was so behind the ball on DMV policies. I also ended up getting a ticket for not having plates because of their inability to be on top of things. When I bought the car I added on a slew of additional warranties- I simply have no interest in investing my time into handling the logistics of maintaining the car. I happily paid extra money to avoid any hassles, I made it very clear to the sales team member who was up selling me that I was buying convenience. She informed me that run flat tires could not be patched and cost $650 to replace. I had not owned a car with this type of tire prior to my Mini and accepted that information as being true. I distinctly remember having a discussion around all the construction materials littering the streets of the city, based on the price point I was quoted it made sense to opt in. When I got a slow leak in one of my tires caused by a screw a few weeks ago, I reached out to the team at Bob Smith. First I left a message on a VM that their in house operator sent me to, no one returned that call. When I called back I was directed to the Sales Manager (Chris?) when I expressed my displeasure of having to call multiple times for what I consider simple information. As wonderful, warm, and courteous as he was; this manager was unable to locate the information I was after on our first call (the steps to replace a flat under warranty). I was surprised at the lack of internal organizational structure around such a basic component as warranties. He called me back the same day and told me that the tire was covered and to simply make an appointment with the service department. I did just that and brought my car in. Nicole, my service advisor was lovely to deal with- however again she was unable to quickly find the information about my warranty. She later called to inform me that the tire was not covered under any of the multitude of warranties I purchased and that the tire could be replaced for less than half of the price I was quoted by the sales associate which for me was the tipping point when it came to purchasing the add on begin with. To say my expectations were not managed is a gross understatement, to say the least. I am baffled as to why I got several different sets of information from employees in multiple divisions within the dealership. I find it upsetting to feel as if on top of using false information (I've also been told by several trusted sources that you can indeed patch run flat tires) as a sales tactic to be highly inappropriate to say the least. I came to this dealership in part due to online reviews and am saddened to say my experience has not at all been reflective of Bob Smith's reputation. After jumping thru multiple hoops I finally got my car back only to see that the knick I had in my rim (which was also "covered" under my warranty) was not fixed in the week and change they had my car. I was so frustrated I didn't even bother bringing it up. While the team that works there is lovely, I have no confidence in this organizations structure and I would really encourage you to do all your own independent research of warranties. I really regret that I trusted that what I was told as being true. Last but not least after this whole entire debacle the only excuse I was provided was a "once in a blue moon" clerical error which certainly doesn't explain away the ineptness with the DMV nor does it explain the slew of misinformation I received. While I understand that car dealerships are not known for having integrity this inexcusable mess was above and beyond.
Excellent service.
by 07/10/2018on
The service rep, Josh, continues to be very helpful, explaining everything clearly. I highly recommend Bob Smith Mini.
Great work
by 07/10/2018on
Extremely pleased with the service I got from Josh and in general all Mini Staff in Bob Smith Calabasas. They were very efficient and fast with the fixes to my car. 5 stars!
Best car buying experience!
by 07/05/2018on
We had been looking for a mini for our daughter for several months. We test drive a car here 3 months back. Finally were ready to buy a CPO. We worked with Jon. He was amazing! No typical car salesman fluff! The deal went so easy! Karen the finance manager was amazing! Would recommend buying at Bob Smith Mini! We love the car and our experience!
In 'n out in 25 minutes
by 06/27/2018on
Josh, as usual had warranty service performed & my 2012 MINI S convertible washed & out the door in 25 minutes. Josh as a Service Advisor is top notch!
Always a pleasure!
by 06/13/2017on
John Gates is my favorite service advisor by far! I have owned many cars in my lifetime, and having Josh for my advisor has always been a wonderful experience! I know when I take my car in I'm always treated like a VIP, and have always been pleased with my experience!
Such a great experience
by 01/25/2017on
I had such a great experience with Bob Smith MINI in Calabasas. I started out by emailing and working with Alexis Mata, and I was also helped by Andre Warren for test drives. I fell in love with the drive and features of a 2016 Countryman right away, and couldn't believe how helpful Alexis was working with me to get the best deal. Kelly went over the contract at the end and made everything transparent so I knew and understood what I was signing. I would recommend this dealership to absolutely everyone. They are not your typical sleazy car sales people!
New Countryman owner
by 01/15/2017on
I did my homework and came prepared with an appointment with Alexis Mata. She was patient with me and took the time to listen to what I wanted and needed, not what they thought it was good for me. I was adamant about the color and Alexis found a great deal for me with a countryman. I made the deal and we were all happy. Now I can enjoy driving.
Bob Smith Service is Great!
by 07/22/2016on
The service at Bob Smith Mini is fantastic. They are responsive to the customer's needs. I have a dealership 3 miles from my house but I drive over 30 miles to have my car serviced at Bob Smith. My service manager, Sue Bolger, was terrific. She kept me informed right along the way. You can trust that you will be dealt with fairly and quickly. Bob Smith is great!
New Clubman driver
by 06/12/2016on
What a great experience! Salesperson Anthony was helpful, knowledgable, and patient (I did three test drives). General Manager and Finance and Insurance Manager Kristen were the icing on the cake. These three made buying our new mini fun! We had FUN buying a car. Go figure...
Always 5 Stars BOB SMITH CALABASAS
by 05/07/2016on
On my 4th Mini Clubman. Always a superb experience leasing a car with Bob Smith. Knowledgable, caring, professional sales team always willing to work with you for a great deal. Especially want to commend Andre Warren for his outstanding service. He is the person to see if you are going to Bob Smith. He got us to into a new lease on an early turn in with a number we were all not sure could be accepted. But he did it. And he is just a genuine, personable, classy guy. No pressure, no sales talk. And we have been dealing with Josh in the service department through all of our Minis and he is first rate as well. Best part of Bob Smith Mini is there loaners are Minis and BMWs. We know if Bob Smith maintains this level of service we will keep coming back!
Great Service
by 04/09/2016on
Josh at Bob Smith has been taking care of my Minis for years and he is extremely professional, gracious and goes the extra mile with a smile.
Polite service but somewhat delayed
by 04/04/2016on
My car was to be fully cleaned upon pick up but it was not. Grime smudges, sticky food remnants, etc. could be found in the interior; a small part around the front trim was hanging out upon pick up. Fortunately, I was given an apology, and an appointment for full detailing with and a loaner car while the auto was cleaned inside and out. After that service call, the car was shiny clean and ready to go. I also ordered a second key and had to call to find out it was in. Not sure if it was sitting there or it took that long to have it shipped but a call the minute it was in from parts would have been nice. Otherwise, this is a wonderful dealership and will recommend it to others.
