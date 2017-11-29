Enterprise Car Sales Rialto
Outstanding car sales and car rental business
by 11/29/2017on
Enterprise Car Sales in Bloomington California is a phenomenal place to purchase low mileage high quality vehicles. There sales men Rodney B did an outstanding job. No haggling on price and it was quick. Wilson the financial manager worked with multiple loan companies to get me the lowest rate possible. Did i forgot to mention I was only there for two and a half hour's. Thats from start to finish which incuded a car wash detail and a tank fill up. They also have outstanding warranty protection plans. Thanks again guys for an outstanding job. James C
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
i waited 17years to buy a car.
by 06/27/2017on
Aaron was the person whom contacted me after I submitted a interest form. He called and confirmed when I was able to meet with him, when I did he was full of energy, ideas and smiles... he didn't pressure me nor did he push a vehicle on me. I took the time to listen and saw my options. Very pleased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We love Thomas Oleson
by 06/02/2017on
Thomas is amazing. I highly recommend this dealer to anyone who is looking for a miracle. He is also very funny, charming, and knowledgeable. This was the best car buying experience ever. I will be seeking Thomas Okeson for my next purchase and already have recommended him to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience!
by 05/31/2016on
Enterprise went above and beyond to make sure we drove away in the vehicle we wanted. They sold us a great vehicle at a great price with no haggling. The excellent customer service didn't stop there either! They made 3-4 follow up phone calls to make sure we were completely happy in our new vehicle and to make sure we weren't in need of anything else! Thank you enterprise for making our vehicle purchase experience the best one we've ever had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place and great cars but the staff was very nice
by 04/14/2016on
I went to enterprise because I got a really good deal to buy a car through arrowhead credit union. The staff were very nice and felt comfortable about buying.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE buying cars from Enterprise
by 04/12/2016on
The last 3 vehicles my family and I have purchased has been from Enterprise car sales in Rialto. The staff are professional, personable, knowledge and they don't play games. The cars are in GREAT shape, have been well maintained and pass a detailed inspection. My van I bought with 25,000 miles and drove it for the last 8 years; still runs well. My husband's Passat is excellent and I just bought a small crossover for my retirement years...2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with only 8,000 miles for under $16,000. The car still smells new! Will not buy a car from a dealership; too many games. I'm an Enterprise car sales woman all the way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Integrity.
by 04/02/2016on
Buying a car from a dealership, for the first time, at age 67, had me imagining all sorts of things. From the moment I received a call from Rodney Brewer to confirm my request for a test drive, I am so happy to say, that my experience was wonderful in every way. Dealing with a company and a salesman with integrity, is exactly what I had prayed for. I have been and will continue to recommend Enterprise Car Sales and my new friend Rodney Brewer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding service
by 03/30/2016on
Enterprise is the place you need to go if you want a great car at a great price ....they made us feel like family .... please go see james or wilson they will get you tge vehicle your looking for
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience Ever
by 01/11/2016on
I have purchased many cars in my 59 years. By far this was the most efficient and professional purchase I have made. I have brought cars from Ford (4), BMW (2), Mercedes Benz (1), Lincoln Mercury (1) and Mazda (2)... You have them all beat. Thank-you very much Mr. Chambly ! R. Gordon, Rancho Cucamonga, Ca.
No Haggle No kidding OUTSTANDING
by 03/13/2015on
We have owned many vehicles in our time and have seen every size shape and form of salesmanship. It was a refreshing experience beyond any we have ever had before. The account executive that assisted us, so far exceeded our expectations we almost forgot we were buying a car. It was smooth, no haggle, no games or sell ups. There aren't enough adjectives to show our gratitude. OUTSTANDING.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
