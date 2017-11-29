Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Rialto

585 W Valley Blvd, Bloomington, CA 92316
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Rialto

10 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding car sales and car rental business

by Jcayzer1978 on 11/29/2017

Enterprise Car Sales in Bloomington California is a phenomenal place to purchase low mileage high quality vehicles. There sales men Rodney B did an outstanding job. No haggling on price and it was quick. Wilson the financial manager worked with multiple loan companies to get me the lowest rate possible. Did i forgot to mention I was only there for two and a half hour's. Thats from start to finish which incuded a car wash detail and a tank fill up. They also have outstanding warranty protection plans. Thanks again guys for an outstanding job. James C

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

i waited 17years to buy a car.

by MzDiva4U on 06/27/2017

Aaron was the person whom contacted me after I submitted a interest form. He called and confirmed when I was able to meet with him, when I did he was full of energy, ideas and smiles... he didn't pressure me nor did he push a vehicle on me. I took the time to listen and saw my options. Very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

We love Thomas Oleson

by naquinta418 on 06/02/2017

Thomas is amazing. I highly recommend this dealer to anyone who is looking for a miracle. He is also very funny, charming, and knowledgeable. This was the best car buying experience ever. I will be seeking Thomas Okeson for my next purchase and already have recommended him to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience!

by Bgrimm714 on 05/31/2016

Enterprise went above and beyond to make sure we drove away in the vehicle we wanted. They sold us a great vehicle at a great price with no haggling. The excellent customer service didn't stop there either! They made 3-4 follow up phone calls to make sure we were completely happy in our new vehicle and to make sure we weren't in need of anything else! Thank you enterprise for making our vehicle purchase experience the best one we've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place and great cars but the staff was very nice

by Bryanc69 on 04/14/2016

I went to enterprise because I got a really good deal to buy a car through arrowhead credit union. The staff were very nice and felt comfortable about buying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

LOVE buying cars from Enterprise

by DEEDEEME66 on 04/12/2016

The last 3 vehicles my family and I have purchased has been from Enterprise car sales in Rialto. The staff are professional, personable, knowledge and they don't play games. The cars are in GREAT shape, have been well maintained and pass a detailed inspection. My van I bought with 25,000 miles and drove it for the last 8 years; still runs well. My husband's Passat is excellent and I just bought a small crossover for my retirement years...2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with only 8,000 miles for under $16,000. The car still smells new! Will not buy a car from a dealership; too many games. I'm an Enterprise car sales woman all the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Integrity.

by Nanib48 on 04/02/2016

Buying a car from a dealership, for the first time, at age 67, had me imagining all sorts of things. From the moment I received a call from Rodney Brewer to confirm my request for a test drive, I am so happy to say, that my experience was wonderful in every way. Dealing with a company and a salesman with integrity, is exactly what I had prayed for. I have been and will continue to recommend Enterprise Car Sales and my new friend Rodney Brewer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding service

by Baylee760 on 03/30/2016

Enterprise is the place you need to go if you want a great car at a great price ....they made us feel like family .... please go see james or wilson they will get you tge vehicle your looking for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience Ever

by Rayray904 on 01/11/2016

I have purchased many cars in my 59 years. By far this was the most efficient and professional purchase I have made. I have brought cars from Ford (4), BMW (2), Mercedes Benz (1), Lincoln Mercury (1) and Mazda (2)... You have them all beat. Thank-you very much Mr. Chambly ! R. Gordon, Rancho Cucamonga, Ca.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Haggle No kidding OUTSTANDING

by colettefletch on 03/13/2015

We have owned many vehicles in our time and have seen every size shape and form of salesmanship. It was a refreshing experience beyond any we have ever had before. The account executive that assisted us, so far exceeded our expectations we almost forgot we were buying a car. It was smooth, no haggle, no games or sell ups. There aren't enough adjectives to show our gratitude. OUTSTANDING.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

