5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The last 3 vehicles my family and I have purchased has been from Enterprise car sales in Rialto. The staff are professional, personable, knowledge and they don't play games. The cars are in GREAT shape, have been well maintained and pass a detailed inspection. My van I bought with 25,000 miles and drove it for the last 8 years; still runs well. My husband's Passat is excellent and I just bought a small crossover for my retirement years...2014 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with only 8,000 miles for under $16,000. The car still smells new! Will not buy a car from a dealership; too many games. I'm an Enterprise car sales woman all the way. Read more