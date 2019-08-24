  1. Home
2209 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Midway Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Thank you Midway Nissan!

by SteveVarvel on 08/24/2019

My girlfriend Amber Corless and I had a great time buying our new car at Midway Nissan! We worked with Christian Daniels at first, he was the one that helped us find the vehicle we'd be taking home and he helped to make sure that we were happy with the vehicle as well as the deal that we got. This dealership isn't like most dealerships, they are more concerned with making their customers happy and building relationships with customers that will last years and they do not earn commission like most sales people at other dealerships and it really shows. Christian was an absolute pleasure to work with and we enjoyed our time with him aside from all of the car buying and whatnot that we were dealing with. He had a great personality and was very personable and easy to talk with. He did an excellent job helping us and making sure we tell others about our experience. We also worked with Freddy who helped us get the right price for the right vehicle as well as making sure our monthly payment was as close to what we were hoping for as well as within our budget. He also made sure we got some extras to make up for the vehicle we had originally found online and wanted to get but had been sold between when we set an appointment and the next day when we came in for it. We actually got better vehicle than what we found online and it was newer and still kept it around the same price and payment. Freddy was a really great guy and he made sure you were happy even after the deal was done, which you don't get at other dealerships. Other dealerships only care about making you happy until the deal is made and then it's like you don't even exist. That's not the case at Midway Nissan. We had a little issue or concern that came up after we had already bought the vehicle and taking it home for a few days. It was just something with them trying to get better financing for us but we weren't sure exactly what was going on and had to come in to find out for sure. Freddie came and talked to us first then immediately got to work getting an answer for us and making sure we didn't have to spend all day waiting and waiting. He was great. We also spoke to Emily in their customer service and she was incredible and helped put us at ease and find out what was going on and make sure we didn't leave without our concerns put to rest. These are great people that really understand customer service and how important it is to treat your customers like they're part of your family. I've already started recommending them to others. Thank you Midway Nissan for helping us through a stressful situation and for helping us get a great deal on a great Nissan Rogue and for caring about us even after the deal was done. We will be coming back for our next car and the next one and the next one and the next one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Customer Service Experience

by MarieiX on 10/20/2017

Maria, Great experience, the sales person was courteous and each person he brought in to speak with me throughout the process of my purchase was very patient and kind. I surely appreciate the patiences and not feeling like I was being rushed to purchase something that I did not want or ask for. It did not stop there. Customer Service followed up with me the next day which I did not expect, it was nice to know that they care about their customers. Thank You Midway Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

loved the car And the deal

by Maryjtol on 02/07/2017

Scott S. was the salesman that helped me buy my car almost a year ago and now he helped my son Mike buy is car. Scott was respectful and very honest and worked very hard to get the payment were my son needed them to be. so thank you so much Scott for everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

He did it again!!

by Gdamm0902 on 01/02/2017

Scott and Dee are the best! What a great team. They turned the dreaded car buying experience into a can't wait to get my next car experience!! Way to go Midway Nissan. We will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly recommend!

by Jrpittsa on 12/27/2016

I would highly recommend Midway Nissan to all! Scott Sullivan I had learned was the guy to go to and boy was that accurate! He was great and made me laugh and made sure I was always comfortable. Went in a little nervous but left calm and really happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Thank You Scott Sullivan

by kep2006 on 12/14/2016

I had a great time at Midway Nissan and left with a great car. Scott Sullivan helped me with every step of my buying experience.......and made sure i had fun and was entertained also! Highly recommend Midway Nissan. Thank You!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

The best team of folks anywhere!!

by ksegel1 on 12/08/2016

Just a note to say I had the most outstanding experience at Midway Nissan, Abdiel Ruiz assisted me in the purchase of my truck, with him and the rest of the team of professionals made the buying process so easy, and no stress, I would recommend Abdiel and the Midway Nissan team to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle in the future, Thank you again to Abdiel, Patrick, Rita, and all the behind the scene's team members that were involved with me rolling out in an awesome truck!! I look forward to working with this dealership in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Scott Sullivan is the best!!

by AnnikaMP on 12/07/2016

So glad I worked with Scott Sullivan on my brand new Nissan!! He was as real as they get, which I love. He explained everything clearly and how to reach our car goals. Thrilled with London and Scott's help on our new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Thank you! thank you! Thank you!

by purplegirl on 11/30/2016

Thank you so much Scott Sullivan for helping me get into a wonderful and for your time and patience with me. you are awesome, and I look forward to working with you and Midway Nissan in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Deal

by GrammyS on 11/30/2016

Purchased from Preowned Special Offer Inventory. Scott Sullivan, Sales Rep. and Van Hill Finance, worked to meet my budget. Told Scott what I wanted for trade in value, no question. Scott was professional, courteous as well as friendly. He did a great job of follow up checking to see if I had any questions. The Receptionist Personnel was both professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Scott Sullivan is the man!!

by hargrovek11 on 11/15/2016

This is only my second time purchasing a vehicle and Midway Nissan took care of all of my needs. I got a way better car for a better deal. I did extensive research before purchasing my vehicle. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a new or gently used vehicle for a good price. I want to personally thank Scott Sullivan, he was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

PHENOMENAL EXPRIENCE

by Cream_Soda on 09/12/2016

Drove off the lot in a 2016 Nissan Versa with 8 miles last night!!! Had such a wonderful time with Scott! He was amazing! Ensured any questions were not just answered, but explained in English to make sense. Not a bunch of blah blah blah car talk no one understands! Loved that we were able to work with him and would recommend anyone looking to get a vehicle, to go see Scott!!!!! Tell him Cream Soda sent ya!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome experience

by marisaaguilar on 08/24/2016

My experience at Midway was the best ever after searching for a car through other places with no luck... Midway Nissan is the place to go !!! Vanessa Valadez was extremely helpful & made sure I got what I wanted. Miguel the internet manager went above and beyond to make sure i was being well taken care of. I recommend asking for Vanessa if you decide on getting a new car through Midway Nissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

We bought a NV Passenger van

by Yodanoisdamano on 08/02/2016

We recently bought a 2016 NV Passenger van. Scott Sullivan was extremely helpful throughout the process of selecting which model to purchase, and explaining questions we had. He was even willing to come in on his day off if we needed his help. He really went to bat for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

Hard working sales force!!!!!

by Wdjasay on 07/28/2016

I would like to thank Scott Sullivan and his hard working team for getting me into a great car for a great price!!!!!! Keep up the good work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

No Pirahna car shopping here!

by sharklover4 on 07/20/2016

My husband and I recently purchased a new Nissan Rogue from Scott Sullivan at Midway Nissan. We went in there to hopefully purchase a used Nissan, but after several hours it became apparent Midway was not going to agree on a payment with us-although Scott went into "the room" to discuss the situation numerous times. We then switched gears and began looking at new cars. Throughout all of this (6 1/2 hours total) Scott was professional, friendly, relaxed, and worked diligently to make sure we were getting what we wanted. He was not pushy or an "in your face" piranha most people associate with car salesmen. If YOU are looking to purchase a car, we would definitely recommend Scott Sullivan. It will forever change the way you view buying a car! Sincerely,, Tom and Gale Parisi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Vanessa Ramos

by vanessa36 on 07/08/2016

Jessicka Aguirre was my sales consultant and was an excellent person to work with! I bought a brand new car and couldn't be more excited about it!! Thank you so much!!! ;) Your service was phenomenal!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pleasant buying

by jharshman on 07/02/2016

Matt Petroski and Scott Sullivan were very friendly and professional. They worked together to find the right vehicle for my needs. They answered my questions honestly. I made the decision to buy when I was ready. I would not hesitate to return in the future or recommend them to others. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A miracle worker!

by Aiyana1228 on 05/14/2016

I went to Midway Nissan to do a voluntary repossession when I met Scott Sullivan. I was hopeless, dejected and basically just wanted to get the process over and done with. I explained my situation and Scott asked me to give him a chance to see what he could do. Four hours later, I was the proud owner of a 2016 Sentra with an 11% interest rate (down from 23%) and manageable payments. Scott was a financial lifesaver for me and working with him, along with Antonio in the Finance Department, was an absolute pleasure. Thank you Scott!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Go see Scott Sullivan!

by chanelnicole1 on 04/26/2016

I was skeptical about purchasing a new vehicle because I was still in a loan with my Saab, in which I had a lot of negative equity and little money to put down. I went in to check out Midway at the recommendation of my Dad who had a great experience. I was greeted by the Midway staff in the parking lot and Scott came out within 5 mins of my arrival. I didn't have an appointment. It was a very busy Sunday afternoon and my expectations in walking out with a vehicle that I wanted, were very low. Scott Sullivan sat me down, gave me his background story and right away told me that if he couldn't get me into a vehicle that day, he would do everything he could to get me on track to getting something I'd enjoy in the future. His honesty and caring personality was refreshing; contrary to your typical 'Sales guy'! Long story short, Scott ran the numbers came back to tell me what I qualified for and how much I needed up front. No pressure, I picked out a vehicle I loved and walked out ecstatic! Scott is an awesome guy and I'd recommend him to anyone. Only flaw is that Eagles gear on his desk..... GO COWBOYS!! = )

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

GO SEE SCOTT

by GOOGINS on 04/13/2016

My experience working with Scott Sullivan was top notch. Buying the 2016 Nissan Altima was relaxing and wonderful. Scott made me feel very comfortable during the entire process. I will highly recommend him to all my family and friends looking to purchase a car...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

