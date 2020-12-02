sales Rating

This dealership told me my trade in had a salvage title and that it was done by my insurance company. I called my insurance company, they checked and advised me that they would have to call their claims department. The manager said the most he could give me was 1100.00 and he was doing that because he wanted to treat me right. He explained to me that he was only going to offer that while I was still on the lot and he showed me a report that said my car had a salvage title. I know it was stupid but I bought the car because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to get anything for my car. The finance manager had me sign all this paperwork and I ask how long it would take for them to have my paperwork done. My salesperson told me I wouldn't get them today, they would be mailed to me in about 10 days. I questioned that and I was told they did business. I realized the paperwork was blank. I called the dealership after I got the paperwork and told them that the paperwork said to not sign it if it was blank. I hadn't bought a new car in 10 years, so I thought things had changed. But when the finance manager told me that he never had anyone sign blank paperwork, I told him I knew what I signed and he hung up on me. I would never expect anyone to believe me but one of the girls in the insurance company's office sad the same thing happened to her husband. Same dealership same problems. I called the department of finance in my state, they assured me my car had good title. I ran a Carfax which also showed I had a good title. I called the sales manager who said it didn't matter now. He gave me a good deal and I should be happy. Then he hung up on me. Apparently they do that a lot I guess. Anyway now I have a new car and feel like I just got the shaft! I am an older woman and feel like a fool, but after talking to other people, looks like it's business as usual. Please beware. Read more