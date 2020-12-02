Thank you
by 02/12/2020on
We bought a new Honda CRV in late November and just really love the car! The staff was gracious with helping us with a few problems we had in the beginning.... I can't thank Mike Wood enough for his help! Thanks to all the staff that took care of us, it is greatly appreciated.
Thank you
by 02/12/2020on
We bought a new Honda CRV in late November and just really love the car! The staff was gracious with helping us with a few problems we had in the beginning.... I can't thank Mike Wood enough for his help! Thanks to all the staff that took care of us, it is greatly appreciated.
Great Service
by 11/01/2019on
I want to commend Justin and Jerry for their professional and persistent attention to the difficulty I had with my new Honda. They treated me respectfully, met each question with good information, and made sure my vehicle was repaired correctly. I truly appreciated them and would recommend them highly should you need service for your vehicle.
A pleasant experience!
by 11/23/2018on
I came in so that they could fix my passenger side airbag per recall, and the service advisor (Chad Baggett) was incredibly nice and helpful. Service was timely and the waiting area provided coffee, donuts, water, TV, and a phone charging station. After the matter, Chad recommended other services that would benefit my Honda Fit in the future, but was not pushy about it. I recommend to other Honda owners/leaders!
Don't shop in a hurry and don't trust a used car salesman
by 06/05/2018on
Long story short we were in the area for the weekend and checked out a used mini van. We weren't sold on the van so walked on the 3rd or 4th offer when it was wasn't near our price range. About an hour after we left and were back to my family's home 70 miles away they contacted me with an offer we liked. Given that they continually said we were very lucky to get a 60 month term loan we assumed it was a great offer. They failed to mention that it was actually a 72 month term and turns out to a worse deal then the one we walked out on. Given, this is on me for not reading the contract when they delivered the car, another 500 bucks they charged us and come to find out ORR says it does free deliveries. We were having my son's birthday with my family when they delivered the car so I was distracted when we signed the contract and that the term length was printed right on top of other words so you can barely read it as is. To top it off they said it would be detailed but when I went to take out the seats to vacuum I realized it they had just done a light surface clean and actually vert disgusting! I have detailed 100's of cars, boats, and planes and this was one of the worst. I have spent over 12 hours trying to get this van clean. ORR should be extremely embarrassed because this van shouldn't have even been on the lot this dirty, especially having a couple days notice that we were coming to look at it. So these people took advantage of our situation and we got played because we were in a hurry. Please go to a different dealership and don't trust ORR!
Unprofessional and Shady Management
by 02/01/2018on
We were looking for a cheap car to drive back and forth to Hot Springs everyday and the salesman, Cooper, was awesome and he showed me a car that was a really great deal they got on trade. We got back to the dealership to write up paperwork on a CASH deal, but the sales manager, who had personally given the salesman the ok to sell me the car, decided that he would rather sale to a wholesale dealer for $300 more than the original price while we were on the test drive. He stated that if we wanted the car we would have to pay $300 more. We turned it down at first, but then decided that we would do it anyway. So we called back later the SAME day and we're told that the sales manager said the car was still available but the GM said that it was sold. Ok no big deal....I went there the next morning to make sure the car was still sold. I got a call from the salesman about an hour or so later saying the other deal fell through and the car was mine. 10 MINTUES later the sales manager calls and says the car is definitely sold and then tries to BLAME the whole thing on the salesman like the manager has NO IDEA what was going on! Are you serious?! Thanks but no thanks!! I know car dealerships are notorious for being shady and screwing people around to make more money but we are talking about less than $10,000 for a wholesale car. The manager had the nerve to tell me that if we would've taken the deal at the time we test drove the car, then we wouldn't have to be dealing with this. WRONG! I do know that I will NEVER do any business with Orr Honda or ANY Orr dealership EVER AGAIN!!!
Stay away..stay far away
by 08/12/2016on
This dealership told me my trade in had a salvage title and that it was done by my insurance company. I called my insurance company, they checked and advised me that they would have to call their claims department. The manager said the most he could give me was 1100.00 and he was doing that because he wanted to treat me right. He explained to me that he was only going to offer that while I was still on the lot and he showed me a report that said my car had a salvage title. I know it was stupid but I bought the car because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to get anything for my car. The finance manager had me sign all this paperwork and I ask how long it would take for them to have my paperwork done. My salesperson told me I wouldn't get them today, they would be mailed to me in about 10 days. I questioned that and I was told they did business. I realized the paperwork was blank. I called the dealership after I got the paperwork and told them that the paperwork said to not sign it if it was blank. I hadn't bought a new car in 10 years, so I thought things had changed. But when the finance manager told me that he never had anyone sign blank paperwork, I told him I knew what I signed and he hung up on me. I would never expect anyone to believe me but one of the girls in the insurance company's office sad the same thing happened to her husband. Same dealership same problems. I called the department of finance in my state, they assured me my car had good title. I ran a Carfax which also showed I had a good title. I called the sales manager who said it didn't matter now. He gave me a good deal and I should be happy. Then he hung up on me. Apparently they do that a lot I guess. Anyway now I have a new car and feel like I just got the shaft! I am an older woman and feel like a fool, but after talking to other people, looks like it's business as usual. Please beware.