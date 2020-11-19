Everett Buick GMC
I'm sold!
by 11/19/2020on
I shopped extensively online for a mid-sized SUV and narrowed my options to two local dealers. I visited another local dealer before heading to Everett Buick GMC. The difference between the two was amazing. The first dealer required a trade in and financing through their dealership. Not to do so made a difference of more than $3,000 in the car's price. At Everett, I called the online sales manager, Clark Crone, and explained what I was looking for. He had several in stock and I headed to the dealership. When I arrived, Clark had a car waiting for me, handed me the keys, and told me to try it out. He took his time to make sure I had exactly what I wanted and we made a deal with none of the afore mentioned restrictions. When I told him I wanted to pay cash, there was no change in price or pressure to finance. In fact, I ended up with a better price at Everett than if I had a trade-in and had financed the car at the other dealership. From first contact to the time I drove off the lot with a new mid-size SUV, my experience could not have been better. I recommend Everett Buick GMC without reservation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service and Sensor Install
by 12/23/2020on
All was well and handle with excellent customer service and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 10/20/2020on
My husband and I did a 2 for 1 trade in and upgraded my car. Everett was super helpful and the deal went very smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 12/24/2019on
They got me in and out one scheduled even during an extremely busy day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
there After the Sale
by 07/04/2019on
bought 2019 Arcadia. back lift gate was not closing. they gave me a courtesy car. took over a week to get a new sensor. got the car back & the next day started having problems again. took it in they had a car waiting. stuck with it took fix the car right. always courteous, professional & ready to help any way they can.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 02/14/2019on
Dave Roberts does a great job. He answers all questions and goes that extra step.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellence is alive and well at Everette's
by 02/09/2019on
Excellent experience from start to finish!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 12/24/2018on
Service was fast and prompt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Charlie Joyner
by 10/17/2018on
Went in for oil change and tire rotation. got there at 11:00 left at 2:30. after sitting for a long period I noticed my truck had not moved for a while. i asked bout and the person went to check on and came back and told me he didn't know why it was taken out of line but nothing had been done. On the way home I got an alert on my tires and the left rear was not showing any air pressure. Called service department and she said sorry but they must have forgot to reset. so now i drive with an alert light on .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car buying experience
by 08/27/2018on
I bought my car on Aigust 18th, 2018. Today is August 27th, 2018 and my car is still with yall. I have not drove my car to this day. It was dead on your lot so I test drove another one. While doing paper work they had to jump start it, air tires and get it ready to go. I guess during jump starting it blew a fuse or something and they had to wait for that to come in on Monday. One of your guys drove the car to me from Bryant to cabot and when I got in the car it had 3 low tires. Under 22 when they are suppose to be at 30. The guy said nothing to me and juts left. Then there were spots on the hood where it looked like something ate the clear coat and then there was a tear in the back seat. Reminding you this was a brand new car that i still hadn't drove at this point. So we got the car to yall on Monday night. We called Tuesday to find out the plan. Since Tuesday none in that whole business has called or reached out to us to let us know anything about the car or expected delivery date. Very disappointing experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Kenneth McKay
by 05/14/2018on
I found it very different not to be able to really go on a test drive. We were only allowed to go on the I-30 feeder road 1/2 mile take a cross over to the other side then circle back to the Alcoa cross over returning to the dealership. The feeder road had a lot of late afternoon traffic so the drive was very slow. I asked to get on the highway but the man said we couldn't.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 05/07/2018on
Work done timely. Always friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr Taylor
by 03/27/2018on
I was disappointed that the price on oil change had gone up with out notice. I bought my SUV from this dealership and was told that the price would be 9.95. Very disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Acaidiapurchase
by 01/18/2018on
Very good, service, salesman everything just wished I could have gotten a better deal on the car, but the experience was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Internet specials aren't real.
by 08/09/2017on
We found about 8 Yukons in our price range on their website, but they didn't really exist. All sold. Remarkably they had exactly the same vehicles at a higher price.