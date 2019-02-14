bought 2019 Arcadia. back lift gate was not closing. they gave me a courtesy car. took over a week to get a new sensor. got the car back & the next day started having problems again. took it in they had a car waiting. stuck with it took fix the car right. always courteous, professional & ready to help any way they can.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Went in for oil change and tire rotation. got there at 11:00 left at 2:30. after sitting for a long period I noticed my truck had not moved for a while. i asked bout and the person went to check on and came back and told me he didn't know why it was taken out of line but nothing had been done. On the way home I got an alert on my tires and the left rear was not showing any air pressure. Called service department and she said sorry but they must have forgot to reset. so now i drive with an alert light on .
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I bought my car on Aigust 18th, 2018. Today is August 27th, 2018 and my car is still with yall. I have not drove my car to this day. It was dead on your lot so I test drove another one. While doing paper work they had to jump start it, air tires and get it ready to go. I guess during jump starting it blew a fuse or something and they had to wait for that to come in on Monday. One of your guys drove the car to me from Bryant to cabot and when I got in the car it had 3 low tires. Under 22 when they are suppose to be at 30. The guy said nothing to me and juts left. Then there were spots on the hood where it looked like something ate the clear coat and then there was a tear in the back seat. Reminding you this was a brand new car that i still hadn't drove at this point. So we got the car to yall on Monday night. We called Tuesday to find out the plan. Since Tuesday none in that whole business has called or reached out to us to let us know anything about the car or expected delivery date. Very disappointing experience.
I found it very different not to be able to really go on a test drive. We were only allowed to go on the I-30 feeder road 1/2 mile take a cross over to the other side then circle back to the Alcoa cross over returning to the dealership. The feeder road had a lot of late afternoon traffic so the drive was very slow. I asked to get on the highway but the man said we couldn't.