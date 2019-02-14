sales Rating

I bought my car on Aigust 18th, 2018. Today is August 27th, 2018 and my car is still with yall. I have not drove my car to this day. It was dead on your lot so I test drove another one. While doing paper work they had to jump start it, air tires and get it ready to go. I guess during jump starting it blew a fuse or something and they had to wait for that to come in on Monday. One of your guys drove the car to me from Bryant to cabot and when I got in the car it had 3 low tires. Under 22 when they are suppose to be at 30. The guy said nothing to me and juts left. Then there were spots on the hood where it looked like something ate the clear coat and then there was a tear in the back seat. Reminding you this was a brand new car that i still hadn't drove at this point. So we got the car to yall on Monday night. We called Tuesday to find out the plan. Since Tuesday none in that whole business has called or reached out to us to let us know anything about the car or expected delivery date. Very disappointing experience. Read more