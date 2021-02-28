Lexus of Tucson on Speedway
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Tucson on Speedway
Great experience!!
02/28/2021
We sent an email to Lexus of Tucson to see if a truck they had on the lot was still available. I received an email from Mark, and we exchanged a few emails. We went to see the truck the next day and bought it. There was never any pressure to purchase the vehicle, and it was one of the best dealings we have had with a dealership. Mark will be the first person we reach out to if we need a vehicle again!! Thanks, again, Mark! It was a real pleasure doing business with you!!!
02/28/2021
Excellent Service
12/22/2017
I have had my Lexus RX serviced here for a number of years and have always had excellent experiences. They offer a loaner if needed and keep me updated on how long the service will take and how much it will cost. Will bring my new NX back here for service.
New 2018 NX300
12/22/2017
Just bought a new NX300--my second Lexus and couldn't be happier. Dave Quick was the sales representative and he was knowledgeable and helpful. He did not pressure me but gave me all the information I needed. Very easy to deal with and I look forward to buying another new Lexus in a few years.
Excellent Experience!
10/28/2017
My wife and I would like to send a BIG THANK YOU to /Mr. Mark Weiss, his management team for making the extra effort to get us into our 2017 Lexus ES 350. This was our first Lexus and have been planning for this big day for a long time. Mark was excellent to work with. He was extremely knowledgeable and very courteous to both of us. He was in our corner from the beginning and did everything he could to make sure we were completely happy. Thank you again Mark for the excellent customer service! We also want to thank the mgmt team, including Mr. Joe Sullivan who also took very good care of us and treated us with great respect. Thank you to Cameron Fernandez for spending time taking us through the features of the car and for the follow up calls. He was right on top of each question, getting us quick answers. We highly recommend Lexus of Tucson and specifically the Speedway location for your next luxury car purchase! You won't find a better dealership anywhere to work with. Thank you again! Danny & Diana
Purchased our 4th Lexus - Awesome
03/02/2017
My wife and I just purchased our fourth Lexus in the last decade and we couldn't be more happy with the RX350 and Lexus of Tucson on Speedway. This time, we worked with Mark Weiss, and he is great. Probably the most knowledgeable sales person I have worked with in a long time, as he knew everything there was to know about this RX350. The entire team at this location are friendly and professional, one of the many reasons we now only own Lexus vehicles. Their service department is the best in the industry. Thank you again Lexus of Tucson on Speedway.
Role Model Dealership
03/22/2016
Mark Weiss, sales consultant, demonstrated professionalism, respect, and displayed a true ability to listen to my needs. Additionally, he was personable, caring, and was flexible in working with me. Iman Makki, general sales manager was present, friendly, and provided me a great deal on a new vehicle. Last but not least, Keith in finance made a stressful transaction short and sweet, and Matt the tech specialist taught me all the wonderful features the NXT has to offer. Thank you all for making my purchase a low stress, enjoyable, comforting experience. - Christina V.
Twice Making Me A Believer In Lexus!
04/20/2015
I have always driven BMW and Porsche vehicles and never thought I would purchase a Lexus. Bought a 2015 Lexus RX350 FWD for my wife at Lexus of Tucson on Speedway, nine months ago and the experience was superior. We worked with David Quick, who was accommodating, very professional, and knowledgeable about this vehicle. He personally setup all of our media and telephone connections prior to leaving the dealership. We had been working with another dealership, in Phoenix who ultimately failed in comparison to the service that Lexus of Tucson provided. We enjoyed the RX350 FWD so much that after about seven months, we decide to upgrade to a 2015 Lexus RX350 AWD F Sport with the eight-speed transmission. Prior to upgrading to the F Sport, we checked with the Lexus dealers in Phoenix and concluded that they could not compare with the service or deal we received at Lexus of Tucson on Speedway. We decided to purchase our F Sport at Lexus of Tucson on Speedway. Once again, David Quick handled our concerns very professionally and quick. I had my new 2015 Lexus RX350 F Sports parked in my garage that afternoon. Thank you, David Quick of Lexus of Tucson, for twice making me a believer in Lexus.
