As every vehicle purchaser knows customer service starts with your sales associate, their ability to work within the realms of the manufacturers, and dealer guidelines seamlessly is true skill. Guillermo Benitez is the epitome of a sales associate you could only hope for, always professional and transparent. His handling of a special order Ram with a trade in of my 2017 Ram helped put my mind at ease, this was my first custom order vehicle, and I was reluctant to move forward with a three to four month lag time. But everything went exactly as promised, could not be happier with Larry H. Miller and Guillermo, it was a great experience, thank you. Read more