Awarded 2022

Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson

Awarded 2022
4220 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85711
Today 09:00 AM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson

4.8
Overall Rating
4.76 out of 5 stars(354)
Recommend: Yes (73) No (6)
354 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Nestor on 04/13/2022

Gene es una persona Que ofreció una gran atención para nosotros , respondió a cada una de nuestras preguntas y encontrar el carro para nosotros. Gracias Gene

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Too customer service!

by Verenice on 03/30/2022

First time buyers and by far best experience I ever had. Troy from sales and Gene from finance, provided my husband and I with top customer service. Both very attentive, answered all our questions and concerns. Definitely recommend one hundred percent!! Thank you Troy and Gene! :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No smoke and mirrors, a transparent transaction!

by CAC on 03/27/2022

As every vehicle purchaser knows customer service starts with your sales associate, their ability to work within the realms of the manufacturers, and dealer guidelines seamlessly is true skill. Guillermo Benitez is the epitome of a sales associate you could only hope for, always professional and transparent. His handling of a special order Ram with a trade in of my 2017 Ram helped put my mind at ease, this was my first custom order vehicle, and I was reluctant to move forward with a three to four month lag time. But everything went exactly as promised, could not be happier with Larry H. Miller and Guillermo, it was a great experience, thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied

by Richard N on 03/25/2022

Very professional, really enjoyed Alex my salesperson who never made me feel pressured at any time and I was very pleased with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Black Challenger Scat Pack

by John Scatpack on 03/22/2022

Mylissa was great!!!!! Love this Dealership, they care about you, not just the sales. Listened to what I wanted and filled me in with the details about the car. Never felt pressured at all!!! All my cars will come from this dealership for now on. Great job team!!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Troy Chavez and Vince Camacho

by LUIS VALENZUELA on 03/10/2022

I would like to share that I received excellent customer service from Troy Chavez and Vince Camacho. From the moment I arrived at the dealership I was treated with respect, integrity and fairness. My deal/purchase was completed smoothly thanks to their awesome customer service and willingness to work with me. In general the entire staff was very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Ram

by Jake on 02/10/2022

Dale did a super job making sure people and paperwork were coordinated with to make sure my vehicle purchase went smoothly. He is an excellent asset for Larry Miller Dealerships. Thanks Dale, for all your help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great help!

by Nelly on 02/07/2022

Sergio and Mario worked my deal along with Arturo. They did their best to get us the best deal possible . Great job guys , love my Bighorn!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your next RAM truck at Larry H Miller RAM

by Tas2609 on 02/06/2022

The sales department at Larry H Miller RAM, especially Sinisa Djurdjic. He & the dealership helped us find all available used 3500 RAM single wheels & then helped compare those to ordering a new truck. Once New was decided, they helped navigate the different options. Their estimated arrival time from the factory was almost perfect. They kept us in the loop during the waiting period. Once truck arrived, the purchasing process was quick & efficient. Thank you Sinisa & Larry Miller RAM team. We love our new 3500!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Samantha Woolridge on 01/30/2022

We had a great experience with this dealership. They gave us a great deal on the new Durango we were looking for and a good price for our trade in. Everyone there was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. I feel like the staff went above and beyond to make the process super easy for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome job

by Dale Pierce on 01/29/2022

I liked that they worked really hard on getting us the truck we really wanted. I appreciate everything. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Charlie G on 01/22/2022

Great, quick turn around. Would definitely buy again from this dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hellraisin Challenger

by Tom on 01/15/2022

The salesman Dario at Tucson office was fantastic. The car we could not be happier. There is two things that we wish it had and they are park assist and wireless car play. But Avery thing else is perfect . This won’t be our last mopar purchase. No replacement like displacement HEMI power is what’s up. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car dealer

by Jaime on 12/28/2021

Sales person I dealt with was very helpful . Listened to what I had to say . And helped me out .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

You will drive away happy!

by Lauren Silva on 12/13/2021

Bought my 2nd car from Larry Miller Dodge ram in Tucson. Once again I received superb customer service and they went out of their way getting me the best deal for financing. If you're looking for a new or used car you'll find what you need at Larry Miller Dodge Ram Tucson. They will make sure you drive away happy !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman of the Year Ryan

by Harry on 11/02/2021

Ryan was the best. Patient, courteous, and professional. He found us a great truck, within our budget. He went over every little detail, knowing we needed a little extra time. We will buy our next vehicle from him. Honest and dependable. Thank you Ryan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They made the process quick and easy! And Very nice!

by Arthur Robinson on 10/24/2021

They are great at making the process easy and fast and help you with any questions you have. Very nice and make the experience fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Chris and Brenda Josefowicz on 10/24/2021

Daniel was very professional, knowledgeable, and listened to our needs in a truck. The buying process was simple and quick. Due to a recall, we couldn't take our 2022 Dodge 2500 4x4 truck home, however Daniel ensured we have a safe vehicle to own. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very helpful staff

by D on 10/06/2021

Salesman Troy was very encouraging lol

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best

by A Rod on 09/20/2021

Walk in & out with exactly what i wanted thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Deshawn Burnes on 09/11/2021

Everything was amazing from when i first walked in the door the customer service is outstanding from everyone i talked to i have zero complaints at all really top tier on customer service if u want a car come to these guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Read more reviews
163 cars in stock
57 new91 used15 certified pre-owned
