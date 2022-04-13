Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson
04/13/2022
Gene es una persona Que ofreció una gran atención para nosotros , respondió a cada una de nuestras preguntas y encontrar el carro para nosotros. Gracias Gene
04/13/2022
Too customer service!
03/30/2022
First time buyers and by far best experience I ever had. Troy from sales and Gene from finance, provided my husband and I with top customer service. Both very attentive, answered all our questions and concerns. Definitely recommend one hundred percent!! Thank you Troy and Gene! :)
No smoke and mirrors, a transparent transaction!
03/27/2022
As every vehicle purchaser knows customer service starts with your sales associate, their ability to work within the realms of the manufacturers, and dealer guidelines seamlessly is true skill. Guillermo Benitez is the epitome of a sales associate you could only hope for, always professional and transparent. His handling of a special order Ram with a trade in of my 2017 Ram helped put my mind at ease, this was my first custom order vehicle, and I was reluctant to move forward with a three to four month lag time. But everything went exactly as promised, could not be happier with Larry H. Miller and Guillermo, it was a great experience, thank you.
Very satisfied
03/25/2022
Very professional, really enjoyed Alex my salesperson who never made me feel pressured at any time and I was very pleased with my purchase.
Black Challenger Scat Pack
03/22/2022
Mylissa was great!!!!! Love this Dealership, they care about you, not just the sales. Listened to what I wanted and filled me in with the details about the car. Never felt pressured at all!!! All my cars will come from this dealership for now on. Great job team!!!!!!
Troy Chavez and Vince Camacho
03/10/2022
I would like to share that I received excellent customer service from Troy Chavez and Vince Camacho. From the moment I arrived at the dealership I was treated with respect, integrity and fairness. My deal/purchase was completed smoothly thanks to their awesome customer service and willingness to work with me. In general the entire staff was very helpful.
2022 Ram
02/10/2022
Dale did a super job making sure people and paperwork were coordinated with to make sure my vehicle purchase went smoothly. He is an excellent asset for Larry Miller Dealerships. Thanks Dale, for all your help
Great help!
02/07/2022
Sergio and Mario worked my deal along with Arturo. They did their best to get us the best deal possible . Great job guys , love my Bighorn!
Buy your next RAM truck at Larry H Miller RAM
02/06/2022
The sales department at Larry H Miller RAM, especially Sinisa Djurdjic. He & the dealership helped us find all available used 3500 RAM single wheels & then helped compare those to ordering a new truck. Once New was decided, they helped navigate the different options. Their estimated arrival time from the factory was almost perfect. They kept us in the loop during the waiting period. Once truck arrived, the purchasing process was quick & efficient. Thank you Sinisa & Larry Miller RAM team. We love our new 3500!
Great Experience!
01/30/2022
We had a great experience with this dealership. They gave us a great deal on the new Durango we were looking for and a good price for our trade in. Everyone there was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. I feel like the staff went above and beyond to make the process super easy for us.
Awesome job
01/29/2022
I liked that they worked really hard on getting us the truck we really wanted. I appreciate everything. Thank you!!
Great service!
01/22/2022
Great, quick turn around. Would definitely buy again from this dealer
Hellraisin Challenger
01/15/2022
The salesman Dario at Tucson office was fantastic. The car we could not be happier. There is two things that we wish it had and they are park assist and wireless car play. But Avery thing else is perfect . This won’t be our last mopar purchase. No replacement like displacement HEMI power is what’s up. Thanks
Great car dealer
12/28/2021
Sales person I dealt with was very helpful . Listened to what I had to say . And helped me out .
You will drive away happy!
12/13/2021
Bought my 2nd car from Larry Miller Dodge ram in Tucson. Once again I received superb customer service and they went out of their way getting me the best deal for financing. If you're looking for a new or used car you'll find what you need at Larry Miller Dodge Ram Tucson. They will make sure you drive away happy !
Salesman of the Year Ryan
11/02/2021
Ryan was the best. Patient, courteous, and professional. He found us a great truck, within our budget. He went over every little detail, knowing we needed a little extra time. We will buy our next vehicle from him. Honest and dependable. Thank you Ryan.
They made the process quick and easy! And Very nice!
10/24/2021
They are great at making the process easy and fast and help you with any questions you have. Very nice and make the experience fun.
Excellent Service
by 10/24/2021on
Daniel was very professional, knowledgeable, and listened to our needs in a truck. The buying process was simple and quick. Due to a recall, we couldn't take our 2022 Dodge 2500 4x4 truck home, however Daniel ensured we have a safe vehicle to own. Thank you.
Very helpful staff
10/06/2021
Salesman Troy was very encouraging lol
The Best
09/20/2021
Walk in & out with exactly what i wanted thank you!
Great experience
09/11/2021
Everything was amazing from when i first walked in the door the customer service is outstanding from everyone i talked to i have zero complaints at all really top tier on customer service if u want a car come to these guys.
