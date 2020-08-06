sales Rating

I had a really great experience shopping here. I started my truck search about 1 1/2 years ago and stopped into Larry H Miller and spoke with Bob. He was super laid baud and wasn’t pushing me to purchase that day like other dealerships. Due to him actually listening to my wants/needs and not showing me options I didn’t want or could afford, I promised him the opportunity to sell me a truck first when I got more serious. He delivered on every aspect. The truck had everything i wanted and even hooked me up with a great discount to get into my price range. Read more