Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson

4220 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85711
(844) 295-9014
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Tucson

4.4
Overall Rating
(90)
Recommend: Yes (77) No (13)
sales Rating

Vehicle Purchase 2020 Dodge Ram Big Horn

by Richard Osburn on 06/08/2020

Working with the LHM dealer team was great. Robert Betancourt and Christopher Corbaley were helpful , knowledgeable and professional. Simply put great buying experience. Went in just going to test drive few vehicles and came out of the lot with GREAT truck!!’ Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

283 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent service

by Gasper on 08/16/2020

I took my ride In for service, thank you very much Lisa from service department and your team for always taking care of my ride, excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Musomi McDowell on 08/09/2020

Daniel was my service agent. He was very professional, made me feel valued, communication was great, very knowledgeable, and made sure my needs got met

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Larry H Miller Sucks

by Richard on 06/17/2020

Tried 3 times to fix the same problem. Charged me twice saying it was a different cause both times. Went to another shop and they fixed it the first time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

service Rating

Fixed the tire of my truck

by Daniel on 05/30/2020

Daniel is always welcoming excellent and always ready to help And makes my visit great !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing

by Clayton Rall on 05/14/2020

I had a really great experience shopping here. I started my truck search about 1 1/2 years ago and stopped into Larry H Miller and spoke with Bob. He was super laid baud and wasn’t pushing me to purchase that day like other dealerships. Due to him actually listening to my wants/needs and not showing me options I didn’t want or could afford, I promised him the opportunity to sell me a truck first when I got more serious. He delivered on every aspect. The truck had everything i wanted and even hooked me up with a great discount to get into my price range.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Paul Vermilion on 05/13/2020

Very fast and good quality. Thank you Travis

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great amazing service

by Alexander Mendoza on 05/11/2020

Fast service was in and out like nothing even though they were busy i was tended to quick with only one person working the desk

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Extremely disappointed

by Frank on 05/08/2020

Extremely disappointed in how they treat long term customers. Not sure what happened. They used to be customer service oriented. I'll buy my next Dodge from another dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Repeat Unresolved problem

by Vanessa Duley on 04/28/2020

Keep taking Renegade to several different Tucson Jeep dealerships Jim Click 3 times same issues once to Chrysler no one in any of the service departments can figure out the issue with my vehicle! Chrysler drive 13 miles and that’s not what I asked I recommend they drive it home and get in it a little Guess I just wait till it does serious damage or trade in for someone else to deal with problem!

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 ram purchase

by Robert on 04/26/2020

Pretty easy experience, little bit of negotiating that took some time but worth it in the end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Lack of protection for employees

by Larry h Miller dodge on 04/26/2020

When employees don't protect themselves then they are not protecting the customer...I happen to wear a mask and gloves.some people don't.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer service

by 5 stars on 04/26/2020

Kelly was great always friendly and efficient thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Review

by Review on 04/25/2020

I had a great car buying experience . Dario was informative and helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Truck oil change service

by William Dickinson on 04/24/2020

Just wanted to comment on my experience at LARRY MILLER DODGE-RAM TUCSON . It was OUTSTANDING , the service was completed on time , the TRUCK WAS KEPT SUPER CLEAN and Todd my Service Manger did a GREAT JOB AS USUAL . He quoted the price before the work started and answered any questions I had . Facilities were clean and comfortable . Thank you all at LARRY MILLER for a GREAT and STRESS FREE EXPERIENCE .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Ruth on 04/23/2020

Was able to leave the truck on a Saturday & pick up on Monday

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great experience!

by Great on 04/22/2020

Great experience, they were super busy so i was surprised i got in and out of there within a 2 hour span, they did not make me feel like they were trying to up sell me on anything and fixed only what i went in there for! also friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent staff

by Teresa M on 04/22/2020

I made an appointment online for routine service and to have them look at a couple of issues I was having with my car. The whole process went smoothly and one of my issues was an easy fix so I wasn't charged for it. They could have easily charged and made more money, but they were very honest. I don't think I will take my car anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Review

by Rick on 04/19/2020

Great overall experience. Kellie was awesome to deal with and took care of everything like a pro!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Troy was Outstanding

by JJ on 04/18/2020

Couldn’t have had a better buying experience that how we were managed by Troy. We went in with one thing in mind and immediately his expertise became apparent and we left with exactly what we wanted! He was patient, diligent and really knows his craft! Thanks Troy and LHM for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sinisa djurdjic Geoff batz

by Riley Caldwell on 04/17/2020

Had a great experience had every question answered got me into a great nice new car they where will to help in any way just over all outstanding people to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Google Map

