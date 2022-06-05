Skip to main content
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson
7800 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710
Today 09:00 AM - 08:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Thursday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Friday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Saturday
09:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson

4.6
Overall Rating
4.6 out of 5 stars(226)
Recommend: Yes (46) No (6)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best service ever, came back because of sales manager Steven.

by Robert Ramirez on 05/06/2022

Well taken care of by Ed, Steven and Ayad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

226 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience was something of perfection!

by B Sebek on 04/30/2022

They are top-notch, honest and thorough

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly Recommended!! Great Dealership!!

by Donna on 04/15/2022

Awesome Dealership! Professional, Friendly, Knowledgeable! It was the best experience I ever had buying a car!! I will definitely come back to this dealership for all my vehicle needs!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold me a truck that broke down in a month

by Tucson Truck Buyer on 04/06/2022

I recently purchased a 2006 Dodge Dakota from your dealership here in Tucson, Arizona. I bought if from Larry Miller Chrysler Jeep, and they assured me that the truck was in properly working condition and that it was running. They said they put in a new battery, never happened. They said they installed new window tint on the whole truck, that didn't happen. They said that the transmission is good, and it just went out on me after driving it off of your lot a month ago...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

What a great experience

by MCN on 03/24/2022

Mikey was refreshing to work with. He was professional, helpful, and listened to my requirements; sold me on the perfect car. The transaction was smooth and easy. The team all worked together and I am satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold me a truck not working

by Tucson Truck Buyer on 03/11/2022

Sold me a truck that’s not properly working and the brand new tint they put on it is already peeling off…

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service In These Trying Times

by TMK on 02/23/2022

LHM Jeep put together a great deal on the vehicle my wife wanted. Easy transaction and great transparency on the sales. Very happy with our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I got the Willy’s!!! :) Thank you!

by JJS on 02/01/2022

Edwin Moreno and his team at Larry Miller Jeep are honest and hard working, and very kind people. They made a difficult situation so easy and never gave up on me even as I was a challenge! Fantastic experience and wonderful new Jeep for the family to enjoy!!! Thank you Edwin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best time buying my new car

by Angela T on 01/23/2022

Marcus will help you find the right vehicle for your needs. He is knowledgeable and confident, but not cocky, and will treat you with kindness and integrity. He kept our needs in mind and contacted us when the right vehicle came in. Tyler the sales manager and Shana the finance manager were also professional and helpful. This was the easiest car buying encounter we have ever experienced!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep

by Shawna on 12/31/2021

Very polite. Very helpful and informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The helpful Larry H Miller Crew

by Aristotelis Catsaros on 12/29/2021

The staff at Larry H Miller went above and beyond the call of duty with the sale of my car! I was apprehensive when I first arrived thinking that there was a possibility of them pressuring me into buying a new car. To my surprise the opposite happened, they were polite and patient with me, answering all of my queries. They were extremely thorough through the sale of my car. They gave me an amazing deal on the trade in on my old car. I fully recommend Larry H Miller on 22nd street in Tucson,Az.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase

by Leroy Smith on 12/23/2021

The staff’s professionalism was exceptional. Their communication and knowledge was above reproach. From the time we walked in and until the time we left they made us feel like family. The store room was exceptionally clean. I would strongly recommend Larry Miller to friends and family. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nikki our sales person

by Happy customers on 11/14/2021

Nikki was the best sales person we have ever dealt with. She was patient and very accommodating. Her knowledge of all vehicles was 100%. She even went further than expected to assist us in time and efforts in setting up and explaining things. Her personality make her the individual we would request on any future visits. We would recommend her to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. She deserves the highest rating possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb Buying Experience!!

by Stephanie Noyes Weeks on 10/31/2021

This is the second vehicle purchase from Larry H Miller Chrysler Jeep I’ve made. I’ve always received superior customer service from my Service Advisor, Mike. So going back to them for another purchase was a natural choice. My Sales Associate, Mikey, was knowledgeable and courteous to listen to what I was looking for in a new vehicle for my family. The General Sales Manager, Steve, was professional and non-confrontational when I had specific parameters I wanted to stay within. Both Steve and Mikey allowed me to “do my homework” on my purchase. Which I greatly respected, because it showed me that my time, as well as theirs was valued and that although this could’ve been a reactionary purchase with buyer’s remorse, I was happier with a confident purchase that I’ll keep far longer. Thank you all for your efforts in finding our 2nd SUV for my family of growing boys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Rubicon

by Howard on 10/27/2021

No pressure, received letter to purchase my current vehicle went in and drove new vehicle away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding communication from Nikki my sales rep

by JB JGC4DRP on 09/29/2021

I found all the sales people thoroughly knowledgeable and helpful as I traded in my 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a larger Dodge Pickup with better hauling volume.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Misty on 09/17/2021

I received outstanding service, I made an appointment with Edwin over the phone. Told him what I was looking for and the price range I wanted to spend. He had 2 vehicles ready for us upon arrival to test drive. Edwin was a great guy, He made me feel at ease through the whole transaction process. While we were waiting for financing He gave us a tour of the place and bought my daughter a key chain that she could put her car key on. When we got into financing Jeff was also awesome. He told us all the information I needed to know, while trying to keep the price down for me. Jeff worked really hard to get me financed in a price range I was comfortable with. I will definitely buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied Customer

by Wanda Oakes on 09/01/2021

All personnel very polite and helpful. This is our second Jeep from this dealership, and we utilize their service dept for our car maintenance also. Very satisfied customers !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Super Great Customer Service

by Mapx3 on 09/01/2021

I have to say Fausto and Mikey worked well after the store closed to close the sale. Both were professional and people oriented, I am very lucky to have come in contact with those guys. They were patient and very considerate. I felt bad for keeping them late.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Poor customer service

by Kayla on 08/26/2021

Poor communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by CKR on 07/25/2021

Sales person, manager and finance staff did all they could to make our experience painless. They worked with us to find the perfect vehicle to meet our needs. We negotiated a good deal in a short amount of time and hammered through financing and paperwork quickly. Didn't have to spend 'all day' getting the deal done, the entire process took place in a very reasonable amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
videos
about our dealership

LOW, NO HASSLE PRICES!

We give you the price of the vehicle up front with no hassle. Everyone gets the same fair price and you don't have to spend hours negotiating it.

3-DAY GUARANTEE

We know that every vehicle is not perfect for every person, so all vehicles can be exchanged within a 3 day period. Please see your sales manager for written details.

NON-COMMISSION-SALESPEOPLE

Our sales consultants are paid a fixed fee, no matter which car or truck they sell. This allows them to focus on finding you the exact vehicle that fits your needs and budget!

EASY, FLEXIBLE FINANCING

We work with several financial institutions to provide you the best possible financing options. When approved, you may have several options to choose from. Simply choose the one that's right for you.

125+ POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION

Our factory trained technicians put every vehicle through a rigorous certified quality inspection, checking more than 125 points to meet our high-quality standards.

what sets us apart
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson is an established Tucson, AZ dealership that maintains a large supply of new and used vehicles, Mopar parts and accessories. We're focused on outstanding customer service and look forward to serving you.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

