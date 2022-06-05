5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is the second vehicle purchase from Larry H Miller Chrysler Jeep I’ve made. I’ve always received superior customer service from my Service Advisor, Mike. So going back to them for another purchase was a natural choice. My Sales Associate, Mikey, was knowledgeable and courteous to listen to what I was looking for in a new vehicle for my family. The General Sales Manager, Steve, was professional and non-confrontational when I had specific parameters I wanted to stay within. Both Steve and Mikey allowed me to “do my homework” on my purchase. Which I greatly respected, because it showed me that my time, as well as theirs was valued and that although this could’ve been a reactionary purchase with buyer’s remorse, I was happier with a confident purchase that I’ll keep far longer. Thank you all for your efforts in finding our 2nd SUV for my family of growing boys. Read more