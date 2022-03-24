5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Firstly, I put purchasing another car on the back burnner until I had no option, but to go looking. I must say up front that I took God with me (I had to take the big Guns because I had no idea what I was doing). My very first visit I was made comfortable and completely felt no presure (although some was applied). I took a test drive and fell almost in love with this beautiful Grand Cherokee. I left that day without a car, but with the sense I would be back. They kept up with me over the next several weeks. Not in a crazy stalking way. They just kept reminding me they were there. The day came when I just had to leave some place with a vehicle. I went to LHM Jeep first of course. And again I was treated with respect and attention without the crap. Needless to say, just because he listened to my needs/desires, Jorge found me the vehicle I needed. Financing came and went without a hitch and today I'm driving a most beautiful vehicle. I think I love it more than any other. Now, not to discount my Guide (my God) who guided me through all this, I must say He also led me to LHM Jeep, and those people were super cool, helpful and a definate be back for me. Thanks LHM Jeep. Read more