Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson
What a great experience
by 03/24/2022on
Mikey was refreshing to work with. He was professional, helpful, and listened to my requirements; sold me on the perfect car. The transaction was smooth and easy. The team all worked together and I am satisfied.
Sold me a truck that broke down in a month
by 04/06/2022on
I recently purchased a 2006 Dodge Dakota from your dealership here in Tucson, Arizona. I bought if from Larry Miller Chrysler Jeep, and they assured me that the truck was in properly working condition and that it was running. They said they put in a new battery, never happened. They said they installed new window tint on the whole truck, that didn't happen. They said that the transmission is good, and it just went out on me after driving it off of your lot a month ago...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sold me a truck not working
by 03/11/2022on
Sold me a truck that’s not properly working and the brand new tint they put on it is already peeling off…
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great Service In These Trying Times
by 02/23/2022on
LHM Jeep put together a great deal on the vehicle my wife wanted. Easy transaction and great transparency on the sales. Very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I got the Willy’s!!! :) Thank you!
by 02/01/2022on
Edwin Moreno and his team at Larry Miller Jeep are honest and hard working, and very kind people. They made a difficult situation so easy and never gave up on me even as I was a challenge! Fantastic experience and wonderful new Jeep for the family to enjoy!!! Thank you Edwin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best time buying my new car
by 01/23/2022on
Marcus will help you find the right vehicle for your needs. He is knowledgeable and confident, but not cocky, and will treat you with kindness and integrity. He kept our needs in mind and contacted us when the right vehicle came in. Tyler the sales manager and Shana the finance manager were also professional and helpful. This was the easiest car buying encounter we have ever experienced!
Jeep
by 12/31/2021on
Very polite. Very helpful and informative
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The helpful Larry H Miller Crew
by 12/29/2021on
The staff at Larry H Miller went above and beyond the call of duty with the sale of my car! I was apprehensive when I first arrived thinking that there was a possibility of them pressuring me into buying a new car. To my surprise the opposite happened, they were polite and patient with me, answering all of my queries. They were extremely thorough through the sale of my car. They gave me an amazing deal on the trade in on my old car. I fully recommend Larry H Miller on 22nd street in Tucson,Az.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Purchase
by 12/23/2021on
The staff’s professionalism was exceptional. Their communication and knowledge was above reproach. From the time we walked in and until the time we left they made us feel like family. The store room was exceptionally clean. I would strongly recommend Larry Miller to friends and family. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nikki our sales person
by 11/14/2021on
Nikki was the best sales person we have ever dealt with. She was patient and very accommodating. Her knowledge of all vehicles was 100%. She even went further than expected to assist us in time and efforts in setting up and explaining things. Her personality make her the individual we would request on any future visits. We would recommend her to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. She deserves the highest rating possible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superb Buying Experience!!
by 10/31/2021on
This is the second vehicle purchase from Larry H Miller Chrysler Jeep I’ve made. I’ve always received superior customer service from my Service Advisor, Mike. So going back to them for another purchase was a natural choice. My Sales Associate, Mikey, was knowledgeable and courteous to listen to what I was looking for in a new vehicle for my family. The General Sales Manager, Steve, was professional and non-confrontational when I had specific parameters I wanted to stay within. Both Steve and Mikey allowed me to “do my homework” on my purchase. Which I greatly respected, because it showed me that my time, as well as theirs was valued and that although this could’ve been a reactionary purchase with buyer’s remorse, I was happier with a confident purchase that I’ll keep far longer. Thank you all for your efforts in finding our 2nd SUV for my family of growing boys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Rubicon
by 10/27/2021on
No pressure, received letter to purchase my current vehicle went in and drove new vehicle away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding communication from Nikki my sales rep
by 09/29/2021on
I found all the sales people thoroughly knowledgeable and helpful as I traded in my 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee for a larger Dodge Pickup with better hauling volume.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 09/17/2021on
I received outstanding service, I made an appointment with Edwin over the phone. Told him what I was looking for and the price range I wanted to spend. He had 2 vehicles ready for us upon arrival to test drive. Edwin was a great guy, He made me feel at ease through the whole transaction process. While we were waiting for financing He gave us a tour of the place and bought my daughter a key chain that she could put her car key on. When we got into financing Jeff was also awesome. He told us all the information I needed to know, while trying to keep the price down for me. Jeff worked really hard to get me financed in a price range I was comfortable with. I will definitely buy from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Satisfied Customer
by 09/01/2021on
All personnel very polite and helpful. This is our second Jeep from this dealership, and we utilize their service dept for our car maintenance also. Very satisfied customers !
Super Great Customer Service
by 09/01/2021on
I have to say Fausto and Mikey worked well after the store closed to close the sale. Both were professional and people oriented, I am very lucky to have come in contact with those guys. They were patient and very considerate. I felt bad for keeping them late.
Poor customer service
by 08/26/2021on
Poor communication.
Great experience!
by 07/25/2021on
Sales person, manager and finance staff did all they could to make our experience painless. They worked with us to find the perfect vehicle to meet our needs. We negotiated a good deal in a short amount of time and hammered through financing and paperwork quickly. Didn't have to spend 'all day' getting the deal done, the entire process took place in a very reasonable amount of time.
Scott in the sales department of Larry Miller dealership was excellent.
by 06/24/2021on
Scott at Larry Miller dealership in Tucson was outstanding. He worked at making things happen. Low key confident and friendly. Never spoke of anything that he was not able to deliver on. Kept his word about what he could do. Greg was enthusiastic and a go getter. If you want to get an auto deal done at the Miller dealership these are the guys to ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Caltured
by 06/13/2021on
Firstly, I put purchasing another car on the back burnner until I had no option, but to go looking. I must say up front that I took God with me (I had to take the big Guns because I had no idea what I was doing). My very first visit I was made comfortable and completely felt no presure (although some was applied). I took a test drive and fell almost in love with this beautiful Grand Cherokee. I left that day without a car, but with the sense I would be back. They kept up with me over the next several weeks. Not in a crazy stalking way. They just kept reminding me they were there. The day came when I just had to leave some place with a vehicle. I went to LHM Jeep first of course. And again I was treated with respect and attention without the crap. Needless to say, just because he listened to my needs/desires, Jorge found me the vehicle I needed. Financing came and went without a hitch and today I'm driving a most beautiful vehicle. I think I love it more than any other. Now, not to discount my Guide (my God) who guided me through all this, I must say He also led me to LHM Jeep, and those people were super cool, helpful and a definate be back for me. Thanks LHM Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superior Service
by 05/16/2021on
Just bought my 7th Jeep and it was a custom order. Steve Federico and Anthony handled my sale from beginning to end. The level of communication about my order was spectacular and the service once I arrived to pick it up was second to none. Highly recommend Larry H Miller Jeep of Tucson!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
