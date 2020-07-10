5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was my first car buying expierence. I went to a couple dealerships before to browse cars I found online and thats what originally brought me into Royal Kia. Compared to the others, Royal Kia was the best expierence I had, by far. Everett Griggs was my car salesman. He exceeded mine and my familys expectations. He got to know me and was able to find cars other than the one I originally came in for, to open up my options within my price range (without pressuring to exceed it). He knew the ins and outs of the vechicle I test drove while also giving me a perfect route to really get a feel for the vechicle. After that, he walked through everything so I got a clear understanding of my options and the pros and cons of each vechicle. He did not pressure me, he was very patient, he was a joy and funny person to be around, and he was very knowledgeable about the cars, the business, and the process as a whole. (Also, great taste in hats!) I would highly recommend Royal Kia as your dealership to visit and Everett Griggs as your guy to work with. Read more