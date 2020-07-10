Royal Kia
Customer Reviews of Royal Kia
Professional and courteous sales assistance
by 10/07/2020on
Sean and Tom were the best in assisting us in our selection of our new KIA Sorento. We were early to our appointment and Sean broke loose long enough to hand us off to Tom. Tom listened to what we wanted and was able to direct us to the vehicle we were looking through. He was with us throughout our whole buying experience without pressure and with expediency. Thank you RoyL KIA for having Sean and Tom!
New Kia Stinger owner
by 05/18/2019on
Craig my salesman was amazing. No haggling, Made the car buying experience easy and not the nightmare I was expecting. In fact every person at the dealer was attentive and friendly. Walked out with a new Stinger
New Kia Soul
by 04/13/2019on
Thank you for Hector Godoy for assisting us in buying my new Kia Soul. Love my car. Thanks, Chirs for staying late to get our paperwork done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Exceeded expectations
by 10/04/2018on
This was my first car buying expierence. I went to a couple dealerships before to browse cars I found online and thats what originally brought me into Royal Kia. Compared to the others, Royal Kia was the best expierence I had, by far. Everett Griggs was my car salesman. He exceeded mine and my familys expectations. He got to know me and was able to find cars other than the one I originally came in for, to open up my options within my price range (without pressuring to exceed it). He knew the ins and outs of the vechicle I test drove while also giving me a perfect route to really get a feel for the vechicle. After that, he walked through everything so I got a clear understanding of my options and the pros and cons of each vechicle. He did not pressure me, he was very patient, he was a joy and funny person to be around, and he was very knowledgeable about the cars, the business, and the process as a whole. (Also, great taste in hats!) I would highly recommend Royal Kia as your dealership to visit and Everett Griggs as your guy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
car purchase
by 04/28/2016on
I recently purchased a 2014 KIA forte. There was absolutely no hassel as the salesman actually listened to what I wanted and was very patient with the questions and the time I took to make my decision. I would definitely buy from this dealer again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ecstatic Customer
by 04/11/2016on
I bought a 2015 Dodge Dart. I went with the intention of buying something older. Russell was my sales person very nice and attentive. He,asked what my price was and he told me what he had and if he could make the deal work would I buy. He immediately got to work. He made this experience as seamless as possible. I couldn't be any happier with the outcome. I will always recommend Royal Kia and Russell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ka Sorento purchase
by 10/21/2011on
The Royal salesman and the general manager were professional in their presentation. We were pleased how well the transaction went.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience - fair and no hassle
by 07/10/2011on
The deal was right the first time - no games, no "ask the manager" back-and-forth, no surprises. Everyone very friendly and helpful. (I shopped Royal against the other Kia dealer in town, and at the other dealer the games playing commenced from the moment I stepped out of my vehicle...)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+! Highly Recommended
by 08/02/2010on
I have now been involved in three transactions with Royal Kia and have been very impressed. It started when my mother-in-law wanted a new car, and asked for my help. After inquiring about an internet special via email, I visited the dealership in person. The whole deal was already done before my mother-in-law even came to Tucson. That transaction went so smooth that we have since purchased two vehicles for my company from them. Their salespeople are knowledgeable, and are not pushy. They show you what you came to look at, and give you the best deal they can without argument or negotiation. They offer a fair amount for your trade in exchange for a fair selling price of their vehicle. Many dealers want to start substantially over MSRP on their vehicle and try to steal your trade from you, and then hope that you will stay there for several hours to arrive at a mutually acceptable deal. Such is not the case at Royal. I continue to be impressed with them and will recommend them to anyone.