5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I was treated like a person and not a number. It was nice to be greeted by name and although I knew I was there for my first oil change and new tire, I appreciate that Derrick still went over it with me. He told me my wait time and offered me a ride home too. I was immediately called when car was ready and it was quicker than I thought. I even got my car washed and that was nice. I have already referred multiple friends and random people to Sands Kia. Read more