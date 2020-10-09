Skip to main content
Bradley Chevrolet of Parker

2500 S Industrial Park Pl, Parker, AZ 85344
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bradley Chevrolet of Parker

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The best

by Happycarowner on 09/10/2020

Cameron was very professional and willing to work with me on the price of my vehicle! Very helpful especially since I live out of city and really wanted their car! Would definitely go back to get my next car from them

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars service Rating

KIM THE SERVICE MANAGER IS GREAT

by BRADLEY CHEV PARKER AZ on 01/27/2020

Kim and the crew in parker including tony my driver are the best in the west. They keep my hummer running smoothly and always looking out for me. i wouldn't go anywhere else!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great Sales aid

by Bob Carpenter on 01/07/2020

Marcella was truly helpful and patient with me. I had no idea what I wanted. She spent 2 full days with me and I think we looked at every car on the lot and Many twice. I finally chose a dodge caravan I would definitely ask for her when buying my next car.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A New Family

by Moreina on 10/17/2019

Yesterday, I had the privilege of working with Marcella Miller a wonderful life filled and experienced sales rep who worked hard to make my dream car reality and a outstanding financial expert Cesar Santos, I call him an expert because he is and he goes above and beyond to meet your needs and will have you satisfied, these wonderful people help me step by step with my first purchase and I am very pleased with my experience. I definitely recommend for anyone who is auto shopping to head down to Bradley Chevrolet in Parker Arizona and meet with these two and I guarantee you will be just as happy as I was driving home in my new car and making a brand new family at Bradley Chevrolet!!!!! AWESOME SERVICE!!!! HEAD ON DOWN AND SPEAK TO MARCELLA MILLER OR CESAR SANTOS AT THE PARKER BRADLEY CHEVROLET!!!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

