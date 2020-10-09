5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Yesterday, I had the privilege of working with Marcella Miller a wonderful life filled and experienced sales rep who worked hard to make my dream car reality and a outstanding financial expert Cesar Santos, I call him an expert because he is and he goes above and beyond to meet your needs and will have you satisfied, these wonderful people help me step by step with my first purchase and I am very pleased with my experience. I definitely recommend for anyone who is auto shopping to head down to Bradley Chevrolet in Parker Arizona and meet with these two and I guarantee you will be just as happy as I was driving home in my new car and making a brand new family at Bradley Chevrolet!!!!! AWESOME SERVICE!!!! HEAD ON DOWN AND SPEAK TO MARCELLA MILLER OR CESAR SANTOS AT THE PARKER BRADLEY CHEVROLET!!!!! Read more