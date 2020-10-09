The best
09/10/2020
Cameron was very professional and willing to work with me on the price of my vehicle! Very helpful especially since I live out of city and really wanted their car! Would definitely go back to get my next car from them
KIM THE SERVICE MANAGER IS GREAT
01/27/2020
Kim and the crew in parker including tony my driver are the best in the west. They keep my hummer running smoothly and always looking out for me. i wouldn't go anywhere else!
Great Sales aid
01/07/2020
Marcella was truly helpful and patient with me. I had no idea what I wanted. She spent 2 full days with me and I think we looked at every car on the lot and Many twice. I finally chose a dodge caravan I would definitely ask for her when buying my next car.
A New Family
10/17/2019
Yesterday, I had the privilege of working with Marcella Miller a wonderful life filled and experienced sales rep who worked hard to make my dream car reality and a outstanding financial expert Cesar Santos, I call him an expert because he is and he goes above and beyond to meet your needs and will have you satisfied, these wonderful people help me step by step with my first purchase and I am very pleased with my experience. I definitely recommend for anyone who is auto shopping to head down to Bradley Chevrolet in Parker Arizona and meet with these two and I guarantee you will be just as happy as I was driving home in my new car and making a brand new family at Bradley Chevrolet!!!!! AWESOME SERVICE!!!! HEAD ON DOWN AND SPEAK TO MARCELLA MILLER OR CESAR SANTOS AT THE PARKER BRADLEY CHEVROLET!!!!!
