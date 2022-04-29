1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2016 honda civic on 06/09/21. Today is 10/9/21. I started having issues with the vehicle the first month. Starter went out. I was stuck on the side of the street for hours until I was able to get the car moved back to my place. Mind you I contacted this dealership multiple times to let them know the car had quit.No one responded back to me. I also went to the dealership to tell them. They all acted like they were all with amnesia. I spoke with the sales manager and told him what was going on. He gave me his personal mobile number and told me to contact him should this ever happen again. It took them 3 days to get a tow truck to come get the cat from my place. The same day the tow truck picked the car up, the dealership called me several hours later and said the cat was ready. The next day the car quit again. So again another tow truck and....same phone call saying the vehicle is ready. I told them I should not be having these issues with the car and barely had it even the month at that time. I told them they need to keep the car and do a thoro check to make sure the cae will not quit on me again because I feel they are giving me the run around knowing it is a huge issue with the car and it will soon quit for good. Ans I will leave it where it's at. They kept giving me the rum around. The air went out. The car quit again, this time the engine light is on. I waited until it would start again and took it into the service department again and the service guy said the check engine light is not an good sign. The same guy texts me less than 30 minutes later of having the car and says due to the coding of the check engine light, the car would need to go to a honda dealership. I have my sister follow me to the superstition springs Honda dealership and the service guy tells me the car warranty ended at 60,000 miles. Now when I purchased the car it was at almost 67,000 so HOW can I add 60,000 miles on it within the time frame?? I told him the service guy said in the text message (which I showed him) I'm covered until the car reaches 80,000 miles. He said that is not true. I then told him this is a bunch of BS. I contacted the dealership and told the service guy I knew they were going to do this all along. String me along without fixing the issue in the first place. Even tho they knew what was going on. I am now in the process of contacting the attorney General, and seeking a lawyer. This is unacceptable..im.not made of money and just because I am a female.. ?? Doesnt mean I will be taken advantage of. They knew all along the car was garbage, which is the reason they never fixed the car in the first place. They just led me along. So please listen...do NOT purchase a cat from this place. Its the most horrible experience I have ever had. I gave the eating 5 stars the day I purchased it..BIG mistake. They dont even deserve a 1 rating. I had to enter the 1 in order to leave a review. Read more