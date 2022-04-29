Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa
New Sentra
by 04/29/2022on
Rich Beatty was upfront, no high pressure and made the car buying experience simple
Amazing Experience
by 04/01/2022on
The entire experience was smooth from start to finish. Our salesman Buddy was great. Felipe on finance was also great to work with and very helpful. We will definitely be coming back for our next purchase.
Good Service
by 03/31/2022on
This dealership are knowledgeable and nice to work with, they work with you and give you the best advice to help with your purchase. Based on my experience with them, I can reccomend them to my friends and colleagues, keep up the good work.
Trey is the man!
by 03/15/2022on
From the moment I contacted the dealership it was a positive experience. I got a great deal and Trey was awesome.
Above and beyond customer service
by 02/24/2022on
Great customer service at this location. Kason and Adam are great employees that will treat you with dignity and make feel that they’re there to help you find the vehicle you want and the type of options available.
Ollie is the best salesmen I have dealt in a long time. He's the best!!!
by 02/21/2022on
No nonsense they take of business in a short amount of time.
Jacob is awesome
by 02/11/2022on
Had a few setbacks when getting the deal done on a trade in due to the first salesman I was assigned to. Came back in and sat with Jacob and he was able to easily and quickly take care of the issues and walked out of the door no problem. The first salesman Julian was young and fun but as you may know that can not always be a great thing. He made the experience of getting in a new car seem easy because I myself am on the younger side and it was easy to connect. The downfall was the buying process, I feel he didn’t listen to my needs and wanted to just get things done in his way which led to a few bumps in the road. But I was able to get it all taken care of when they switched me over to Jacob. So thank you Jacob for making it easy to finally close the deal on my new car!
Great salesman and finance manager.
by 12/30/2021on
Excellent service, Vadim explained me everything about my new car. He was very thorough in showing all the features of my vehicle . He even set up my phone to connect to my vehicle. Felipe helped us in resolving an issue with the bank. We are very thankful for his assistance as well.
Great experience
by 12/18/2021on
Rich was great, the finance department was great and the company was great with my wants and needs
Larry H Miller Nissan mesa
by 12/10/2021on
Issac was super helpful and very professional. Sam the general manager was extremely nice and he made us feel at ease.
New Rogue
by 11/20/2021on
I really like my new Rogue, I just need to get used to where everything is. The one drawback is how long the process takes. It would be great if they could cut the time in half, however, Jared did a great job getting us a good deal.
2022 Frontier purchase
by 11/06/2021on
Friendly and knowledgeable sales personal we are happy with our purchase. It was easy to purchase from this dealership from the sales person, sales managers and finance department.
POOR SERVICE
by 10/09/2021on
I purchased a 2016 honda civic on 06/09/21. Today is 10/9/21. I started having issues with the vehicle the first month. Starter went out. I was stuck on the side of the street for hours until I was able to get the car moved back to my place. Mind you I contacted this dealership multiple times to let them know the car had quit.No one responded back to me. I also went to the dealership to tell them. They all acted like they were all with amnesia. I spoke with the sales manager and told him what was going on. He gave me his personal mobile number and told me to contact him should this ever happen again. It took them 3 days to get a tow truck to come get the cat from my place. The same day the tow truck picked the car up, the dealership called me several hours later and said the cat was ready. The next day the car quit again. So again another tow truck and....same phone call saying the vehicle is ready. I told them I should not be having these issues with the car and barely had it even the month at that time. I told them they need to keep the car and do a thoro check to make sure the cae will not quit on me again because I feel they are giving me the run around knowing it is a huge issue with the car and it will soon quit for good. Ans I will leave it where it's at. They kept giving me the rum around. The air went out. The car quit again, this time the engine light is on. I waited until it would start again and took it into the service department again and the service guy said the check engine light is not an good sign. The same guy texts me less than 30 minutes later of having the car and says due to the coding of the check engine light, the car would need to go to a honda dealership. I have my sister follow me to the superstition springs Honda dealership and the service guy tells me the car warranty ended at 60,000 miles. Now when I purchased the car it was at almost 67,000 so HOW can I add 60,000 miles on it within the time frame?? I told him the service guy said in the text message (which I showed him) I'm covered until the car reaches 80,000 miles. He said that is not true. I then told him this is a bunch of BS. I contacted the dealership and told the service guy I knew they were going to do this all along. String me along without fixing the issue in the first place. Even tho they knew what was going on. I am now in the process of contacting the attorney General, and seeking a lawyer. This is unacceptable..im.not made of money and just because I am a female.. ?? Doesnt mean I will be taken advantage of. They knew all along the car was garbage, which is the reason they never fixed the car in the first place. They just led me along. So please listen...do NOT purchase a cat from this place. Its the most horrible experience I have ever had. I gave the eating 5 stars the day I purchased it..BIG mistake. They dont even deserve a 1 rating. I had to enter the 1 in order to leave a review.
Quick, honest, and caring.
by 09/19/2021on
Quick, honest, and caring. The sales team knew what I was looking for and contacted me the moment it was available. The process was totally up front and efficient. Never go anywhere else. It would not be possible to get service like this from any other dealer. Thank you!
Super helpful, great experience!
by 09/12/2021on
Staff was very helpful and had my paperwork going at the dealership before I even arrived. Finance saved me a bunch of money on my monthly payment, too. Very helpful team, responsive,and good communication, highly recommend.
Great Buying Experience
by 09/05/2021on
Honest and fun staff that look to make the tedious and anxiety of car buying quick and painless
Great no hassle price
by 08/14/2021on
Got helped out by Rich, he went over prices with me and gave me everything up front. I didn’t feel pressured to buy, I even left the dealership a few hours to think about the deal and same back to purchase
Great Service
by 08/01/2021on
Really easy to work with and have a lot of employees that's committed to helping you however possible.
Sales
by 07/23/2021on
Rick was nice professional honest and did his best to accommodate my needs and wants for the purchase of my vehicle
Spectacular Service
by 07/17/2021on
Thank you to the crew of LHM Riverview! Especially Luis Bara he was exceptionally amazing and went above and beyond to help us out and get into a beautiful new car!
A max a Milli!!!!
by 07/09/2021on
Unbelievable service when I went salesmen was willing to work with us even though they were about to close. He was willing and understanding I appreciate such great service will refer plenty of ppl m
