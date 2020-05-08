2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On 7/17 I called to get information about the car buying process as I will be looking to get into a new Honda in the next few months. I have only ever purchased 1 car and it was with the help of family so I wanted to learn about my options from a pro so I can purchase in the next few months. I spoke to sales person Chris Dressel who was helpful over the phone and encouraged me to come in, in person to have all my questions answered even though I stressed over the phone I did not have money yet. He advised that the business was family owned and would not pressure into buying anything. I set an appointment for 7/18 @7:00pm and when I arrived Chris greeted me and was re-asking what I was looking for and I gave the information about my credit and negative equity on my 2011 Honda. After getting some information he was pulled into a meeting and another salesperson Joe came and said that unfortunately he would not be able to get me into any vehicle without putting money down. I explained to Joe that I was not there to purchase quite yet but wanted to know buying options for myself and ball parks so I could over the next couple months. I just wanted to be educated properly and to know how much I should bring down to get into a car in the very near future. Joe said he could only look for now he can't see into the future. I again repeated that I was only looking for guidance since I will be buying a car from Honda regardless in the next few months but just wanted education. He left and came back asking if he could get me into a Civic Lx for 0 down if I would be interested and I said it depends on the specifics. He stated he was going to call me around 12pm 7/18 with what he could do but never really answered the questions I had. I was hoping to hear back about my initial questions as I really want to stay with the Honda brand. I then get a call 7/19 from Chris again asking if I was fully helped yesterday (I didn't come in yesterday) and I told him I was still not really helped and that I wasn't trying to be sold something right away. I already knew with my credit and negative equity I wasn't going to walk away with a car without a down payment. Chris said that was their job and to get in touch when I had a few thousand. I will be doing my own research now and will look to see if I can get better assistance at another Honda dealership. The gentlemen were nice but not listening at all to my needs as a consumer and I am right where I was before with my questions. I think even if I wasn't going to buy or lease a car same day- I should have been treated as if I was going to since either way Honda will end up with my money! But it will not be through this location now due to this. Read more