San Tan Ford
Customer Reviews of San Tan Ford
New 2022 Escape
by 03/27/2022on
San Tan Ford was fantastic. We came in my wife’s vehicle and I left in my new Escape in about 4 hours with my sales person. He picked my old vehicle and paperwork (title paperwork (title, check and retiree discount pin).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Price gouging
by 12/09/2021on
Massive price gouging! This is why Ford can't compete with Tesla!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
San Tan Ford Dishonest
by 05/24/2021on
Went to San Tan with the intention of buying what would have been my 5th car from them. This time the experience was horrible. We are A Plan (family discount). First they gave a new salesman that didn't know much about the vehicles. Then we get in and get our trade value number, and finally they come out and say the A plan is suspended. I get in touch with my brother while I'm there and he talked to his manager who informed us it definitely is not suspended. We also were told that our estimate for what our payment would be wasn't accurate as those loan calculators don't work. My husband and I are both college graduates and he even work for a corporate dealership and writes programs for calculators, we had everything figured in, tax, estimated fees, APR etc. We confront them about the A Plan not being discontinued so another guy comes out and changes his story. At that point we told them we didn't want to hear any more of their lies. They told us they did not need our business and leave. We gladly left and let them know they will be reported for violating policies they have agreed to with Ford corp. We then went to Larry Miller's in Mesa and they honored the A Plan, and also told us about another $3500.00 rebate that San Tan didn't even mention. Needless to say we walked away with a great deal on a new vehicle. If you choose to go to San Tan, be sure to pay close attention to everything they throw at you when making a deal. While we were at Larry Miller, 2 other couples walked in that had similar experiences at San Tan. One guy said, they tried to hike the vehicle up by $4800.00 when he got to signing. The other couple also had been denied the discount.
Treated horribly
by 05/20/2021on
Actually, the Ford i bought was the one damaged in the shootout at San Tan Ford. White fully loaded explorer. Your team promised to take care of me. When i returned to discuss my options your manager Mike told me i had only 3 Explorers to choose from. When neither of those worked for me, (i have a dog and needed the bench back seat) they pushed away from the table and rudely left. I was told they would just back out the sale. It was an awful experience. Your manager told me there were only 3 explorers available in the entire state of AZ. As it turns out, he lied right to my face. There was the perfect explorer a mile down the road at Earnhardt. Why didn't your team offer to get that explorer for me. I bought from you in good faith and expected that you would make things right. Instead i was treated horribly, simply because i wanted an explorer like the explorer that i bought. My experience with San Tan Ford may have soured my entire view of Ford. I did not buy an explorer, i may never buy another Ford after how i was treated. I will have to say the salesman Angel was very nice but got stuck in the middle when his manager took over the deal and tried to jam us into a car we didn't want.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service department!
by 05/18/2021on
Quality customer service and I will continue to use them for my maintenance snd repairs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
San Tan Ford Service
by 12/17/2020on
Just needed a regular service and so was a walk-in. I was told this is no problem and was asked if I wanted a ride anywhere or I could be taken home. I opted to wait. They have a very nice waiting room with tables, easy chairs, tv, magazines, wifi, coffee. They finished when they said they would. Washed the exterior of my truck and sent me on my way. Easy Peasy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Mustang 2.3 Echo Boost
by 09/20/2020on
Was advised when we bought the premium package it came with Navigation, but it does not have it, unless phone is plugged in, and was disappointed with the basic factory sound system. I guess we should have listened to the radio when test driving it. We didn't have the opportunity to upgrade it before signing since we did not know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
San Tan Ford sales
by 04/21/2020on
The crew, sales and finance, were very easy to deal with. They surpassed any expectations I had. I recommend this dealership in you’re looking for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 04/13/2020on
I recently brought my 2016 Ford Fusion into San Tan Ford for a recall item. While they were working on that, they noticed an oil leak that I was not aware of and called me. They offered to fix it while they had the car and it was also covered on the powertrain warranty. I was very pleased with their thoroughness and overall service. I will definitely go back to them in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unhappy customer
by 04/08/2020on
The vehicle, a 2018 Fusion SE,was as I expected and I am not unhappy with it. However, I am very unhappy with the dealer, San Tan Ford. Sales and I had agreed upon the price, (after much time negotiating) when we (my wife and I , she is 86 and I 85) got into the finance office managers office, we were very tired and ready to complete the transaction. The finance manager rushed us thru the process. Later, when we had time to review the sales contracts we found some things that we didn't notice before. 1: $1299 was added to the sales price for dealer added items which we didn't agree to. 2: $900 For gap insurance. We had agreed to approximately $387. 3: And a high price for a 3 year warranty with a $100 deductible. One of the added items was for dealer installed tinted windows and door edge guards. Another item The car already had tinted windows. As I had already paid for that item I went ahead and had the dealer install. Also one other item was defence GPS, $699.00. All I had ever wanted was just the auto at the price that was listed on the internet. The finance officer and sales just took advantage of us. I would have been better off just getting a new Fusion on lease. I have since cancelled the gap insurance, but will not change the payment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beware of Hidden Costs/Fees & Unwanted Add On's
by 08/28/2019on
Buyers beware of the Hidden Costs/Fees that this dealership will try to charge for Unwanted Add On's that they give you NO CHOICE in picking or declining!! Went to this dealership to check out a couple of used vehicles and were pretty disappointed right off that bat. As one of the vehicles had been sold even though it was still sitting on the lot with the others and we had called shortly before getting there and were told it was still available. So while taking a look at the other vehicle we were informed that they add some stuff to vehicles; tint, gps tracker, paint protection, etc to the tune of $2,700. I had to have the guy repeat it as that amount is insane to add to any car, much less a used vehicle that the asking price is less than $10,000 on. While some of that stuff might be nice to have the price on ALL of it seems very high/inflated much less the fact they've already done it so you have no choice versus you decided what if any you would like to add on.
Amazing experience!
by 07/18/2018on
Brandon did an amazing job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
San Tan Ford Stands Out in the Crowd!
by 05/19/2018on
We have never before experienced customer service as was recently delivered by San Tan Ford! The moment we arrived, Pamela went above and beyond to answer our questions and find us a great suv to flat tow behind our motor home. Each person that we encountered throughout the transaction contributed to our positive experience. Pamela has called twice since the sale to ask if we have questions. Quality people, quality business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Horrible Service Experience Today :(
by 11/07/2017on
Would not recommend the Service Department at San Tan Ford. Came in today to get some warranty work done and was charged $99.95 for NOTHING! Service person Eric told us that he would check on our warranty status and get back to us and evidently that costs $99. San Tan Ford lived up to all of the horrible car lot stereotypes today. So very disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Car
by 08/09/2017on
Harry (sales person) was great - what wasn't so great was the finance part of the deal. It was towards the end of the night so I felt the deal was rushed in order to get everything completed on time - I didn't feel that MY best interest was taken into consideration. My interest rate doubled from the last time I purchased a car - the finance person said that interest rates had gone up in the last couple of years and even people with credit score of 800 were paying higher interest rates.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fast Lane service at San Tan Ford
by 08/08/2017on
Always great service and kept me up to date on when the vehicle would be ready
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service review
by 08/07/2017on
San Tan Ford always treats me with respect and a sense of urgency and professionalism rarely found at automotive dealerships. In service, their diagnosis is swift and accurate, saving me time and money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 07/29/2017on
I went to San Tan to explore the replacement of my 2014 Focus with a 2017 model. I wanted a deal that would be good price, cover outstanding loan of old car, minimum money out of hand and lower monthly payments. I asked a lot but San Tan delivered. I am very pleased with my new 2017 Focus, definitely a step up from the 2014 model. Jayme Clarke, Abraham Fall and Robert Pence made the whole purchase process easy and enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
These people are awesome.
by 07/21/2017on
The work was done faster than they estimated and for less money than anticipated. These people are awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Routine Maintenance
by 07/21/2017on
Eric Angulo provided exceptional service on my last visit. He was upfront about the length of time it would take, he quickly got me estimates on additional work I requested. Overall a very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
San Tan Ford
by 07/19/2017on
Always a pleasant experience friendly staff & helpful, we purchased our new car there and continue to use them for service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
