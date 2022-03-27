1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to San Tan with the intention of buying what would have been my 5th car from them. This time the experience was horrible. We are A Plan (family discount). First they gave a new salesman that didn't know much about the vehicles. Then we get in and get our trade value number, and finally they come out and say the A plan is suspended. I get in touch with my brother while I'm there and he talked to his manager who informed us it definitely is not suspended. We also were told that our estimate for what our payment would be wasn't accurate as those loan calculators don't work. My husband and I are both college graduates and he even work for a corporate dealership and writes programs for calculators, we had everything figured in, tax, estimated fees, APR etc. We confront them about the A Plan not being discontinued so another guy comes out and changes his story. At that point we told them we didn't want to hear any more of their lies. They told us they did not need our business and leave. We gladly left and let them know they will be reported for violating policies they have agreed to with Ford corp. We then went to Larry Miller's in Mesa and they honored the A Plan, and also told us about another $3500.00 rebate that San Tan didn't even mention. Needless to say we walked away with a great deal on a new vehicle. If you choose to go to San Tan, be sure to pay close attention to everything they throw at you when making a deal. While we were at Larry Miller, 2 other couples walked in that had similar experiences at San Tan. One guy said, they tried to hike the vehicle up by $4800.00 when he got to signing. The other couple also had been denied the discount. Read more