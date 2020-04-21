sales Rating

Buyers beware of the Hidden Costs/Fees that this dealership will try to charge for Unwanted Add On's that they give you NO CHOICE in picking or declining!! Went to this dealership to check out a couple of used vehicles and were pretty disappointed right off that bat. As one of the vehicles had been sold even though it was still sitting on the lot with the others and we had called shortly before getting there and were told it was still available. So while taking a look at the other vehicle we were informed that they add some stuff to vehicles; tint, gps tracker, paint protection, etc to the tune of $2,700. I had to have the guy repeat it as that amount is insane to add to any car, much less a used vehicle that the asking price is less than $10,000 on. While some of that stuff might be nice to have the price on ALL of it seems very high/inflated much less the fact they've already done it so you have no choice versus you decided what if any you would like to add on. Read more