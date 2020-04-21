San Tan Ford sales
by 04/21/2020on
The crew, sales and finance, were very easy to deal with. They surpassed any expectations I had. I recommend this dealership in you’re looking for a new or used vehicle.
Great Service!
by 04/13/2020on
I recently brought my 2016 Ford Fusion into San Tan Ford for a recall item. While they were working on that, they noticed an oil leak that I was not aware of and called me. They offered to fix it while they had the car and it was also covered on the powertrain warranty. I was very pleased with their thoroughness and overall service. I will definitely go back to them in the future.
Unhappy customer
by 04/08/2020on
The vehicle, a 2018 Fusion SE,was as I expected and I am not unhappy with it. However, I am very unhappy with the dealer, San Tan Ford. Sales and I had agreed upon the price, (after much time negotiating) when we (my wife and I , she is 86 and I 85) got into the finance office managers office, we were very tired and ready to complete the transaction. The finance manager rushed us thru the process. Later, when we had time to review the sales contracts we found some things that we didn't notice before. 1: $1299 was added to the sales price for dealer added items which we didn't agree to. 2: $900 For gap insurance. We had agreed to approximately $387. 3: And a high price for a 3 year warranty with a $100 deductible. One of the added items was for dealer installed tinted windows and door edge guards. Another item The car already had tinted windows. As I had already paid for that item I went ahead and had the dealer install. Also one other item was defence GPS, $699.00. All I had ever wanted was just the auto at the price that was listed on the internet. The finance officer and sales just took advantage of us. I would have been better off just getting a new Fusion on lease. I have since cancelled the gap insurance, but will not change the payment.
Beware of Hidden Costs/Fees & Unwanted Add On's
by 08/28/2019on
Buyers beware of the Hidden Costs/Fees that this dealership will try to charge for Unwanted Add On's that they give you NO CHOICE in picking or declining!! Went to this dealership to check out a couple of used vehicles and were pretty disappointed right off that bat. As one of the vehicles had been sold even though it was still sitting on the lot with the others and we had called shortly before getting there and were told it was still available. So while taking a look at the other vehicle we were informed that they add some stuff to vehicles; tint, gps tracker, paint protection, etc to the tune of $2,700. I had to have the guy repeat it as that amount is insane to add to any car, much less a used vehicle that the asking price is less than $10,000 on. While some of that stuff might be nice to have the price on ALL of it seems very high/inflated much less the fact they've already done it so you have no choice versus you decided what if any you would like to add on.
Amazing experience!
by 07/18/2018on
Brandon did an amazing job!
San Tan Ford Stands Out in the Crowd!
by 05/19/2018on
We have never before experienced customer service as was recently delivered by San Tan Ford! The moment we arrived, Pamela went above and beyond to answer our questions and find us a great suv to flat tow behind our motor home. Each person that we encountered throughout the transaction contributed to our positive experience. Pamela has called twice since the sale to ask if we have questions. Quality people, quality business!
Horrible Service Experience Today :(
by 11/07/2017on
Would not recommend the Service Department at San Tan Ford. Came in today to get some warranty work done and was charged $99.95 for NOTHING! Service person Eric told us that he would check on our warranty status and get back to us and evidently that costs $99. San Tan Ford lived up to all of the horrible car lot stereotypes today. So very disappointed.
New Car
by 08/09/2017on
Harry (sales person) was great - what wasn't so great was the finance part of the deal. It was towards the end of the night so I felt the deal was rushed in order to get everything completed on time - I didn't feel that MY best interest was taken into consideration. My interest rate doubled from the last time I purchased a car - the finance person said that interest rates had gone up in the last couple of years and even people with credit score of 800 were paying higher interest rates.
Fast Lane service at San Tan Ford
by 08/08/2017on
Always great service and kept me up to date on when the vehicle would be ready
service review
by 08/07/2017on
San Tan Ford always treats me with respect and a sense of urgency and professionalism rarely found at automotive dealerships. In service, their diagnosis is swift and accurate, saving me time and money.
Great Experience
by 07/29/2017on
I went to San Tan to explore the replacement of my 2014 Focus with a 2017 model. I wanted a deal that would be good price, cover outstanding loan of old car, minimum money out of hand and lower monthly payments. I asked a lot but San Tan delivered. I am very pleased with my new 2017 Focus, definitely a step up from the 2014 model. Jayme Clarke, Abraham Fall and Robert Pence made the whole purchase process easy and enjoyable.
These people are awesome.
by 07/21/2017on
The work was done faster than they estimated and for less money than anticipated. These people are awesome!
Routine Maintenance
by 07/21/2017on
Eric Angulo provided exceptional service on my last visit. He was upfront about the length of time it would take, he quickly got me estimates on additional work I requested. Overall a very good experience.
San Tan Ford
by 07/19/2017on
Always a pleasant experience friendly staff & helpful, we purchased our new car there and continue to use them for service
air blower motor fix
by 07/19/2017on
Air conditioning blower motor was acting up. Even though they were overbooked they got my vehicle in the next day and repaired it so we could take the vehicle on vacation.
First service appointment
by 07/04/2017on
Made an appointment & everything was done very professionally & in a timely manner. They even asked & washed our car.
San Tan satisfaction
by 07/03/2017on
I have worked with Robert Pence on all my service calls. Robert is ALWAYS professional, yet personable. He is thorough in his handling of my problems and keeps me posted as to status of the work being done. Work done to my vehicle has always been done the first time and done right. With my busy schedule, I don't have the luxury to return a vehicle to correct an incomplete service. I have noted that upon return of my vehicle it's clean and free of shop grease, oils etc. Occasionally, it gets a courtesy wash which is always nice. The payment desk ladies are always nice as well. Their smiles, while paying the bill, helps ease the pain of a high bill :)
SanTan Service
by 07/03/2017on
I continue to use Eric Paget as my Service Advisor. He is very Professional and Thorough, and give appropriate recommendations on service and reasoning for it.
Awesome
by 06/27/2017on
My service manager was super friendly and accommodating! I appreciate you guys!
Great Customer Service
by 06/22/2017on
My Gator probably wouldn't be runnin' like a champ with out you guys! I've alway received great customer service from you guys.. have been helped by a few different guys.. Robert.. Jake..Jesus... even the young lady you guys have working the little cafe there.. always a great experience with you guys.
Ford owner
by 06/16/2017on
$150.00 little steep to install molded mud flaps that I bought in your parts for $100!
