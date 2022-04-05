Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale
Trent and Vicki FTW!
by 05/04/2022on
Recently visited to shop for Ram 4500 and got exactly what I wanted with Trent. Wasted no time, played no games. Vicki helped seal the deal and the process was painless and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best in the business!!
by 04/30/2022on
Salesman Victor Lujan and the team over at Larry Miller did a great job start to finish getting me in my new truck. Victor was very professional and explained everything precisely throughout the entire process. Thank you for your help in my new purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
They won’t disappoint!
by 04/29/2022on
They will ensure you leave happy and satisfied! All departments were friendly, professional and pleasant to do business with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Everything tires and oil
by 04/28/2022on
I worked with Eric for an oil change and tire rotation. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend his services to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
For Nissa
by 04/26/2022on
Where to begin, Nissa made me feel very welcomed when arriving to the dealership. She was very helpful when looking for the vehicle I was Interested In. She did an amazing job with her assistance and making sure I was happy with my first huge purchase. Although we had a minor set back nissa never gave up to help me succeed In purchasing the vehicle I wanted. She dedicated herself to making it possible for this dream to come true. As much as I love my new 2022 Dodge Challenger I truly appreciate nissa for her hard work and dedication to making my dream car purchase come true. She Will always be my go to for any other future purchases and she Is the type of sales women I would highly recommend to any family or friends and the dealership Is very lucky to have a hard working and dedicated sales women like Nissa!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easiest purchase...ever
by 04/25/2022on
Greeted by our new, friendly salesman on Saturday. He offered water while on the lot. Brought out keys for our test drives. No pressure, no anxiety, no tears through the process. Greeted and thanked by finance rep. and site manager. We were given a more than fair amount on our trade. If every business did business like LHM did, the world would be in better shape. Treated like long time friends! This is our second purchase from LHM, our 7th Mopar, 3rd Hemi. We will shop LHM first when we are ready for number 8.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Grand adventures in Caravan repair
by 04/14/2022on
I liked the Advisor assigned to us, Donny, very much. He has a great personality, never gets flustered and relates well to customers. I also liked Kris, the sales guy, who almost worked a deal to allow us to trade our 2016 GC for 2019 GC, but didn’t like the trade in value for our 2016 so opted for the service and Donny. I liked the fact Donny got the service done faster than quoted and provided a warranty option to cover future wheel to wheel repairs if we chose to elect this option. I didn’t like the lack of detail in the online billing system which didn’t provide full part descriptions and/or part numbers and required manual addition and subtraction to figure out how much was owed. I did like that Donny didn’t like this system either and said it was being fixed or replaced very soon. Overall I liked the experience we had with LHMD and will come back for future repair and/or newer car trades or purchases!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchased New Truck
by 04/13/2022on
Just purchased a 2022 Ram 1500 eco diesel. I’m pretty excited. My parents have one so i’m pretty much familiar with it. They gave me a great deal. Our sales man Aldo went straight to the point and no waisting our times. Thank you Aldo on doing business with you. I highly recommend LHM Avondale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/10/2022on
Super clean well organized showroom and sales area. Adam Martinez was our salesman and he was outstanding! Buying a vehicle is very stressful for us but Adam put us at ease. We found the perfect truck for us! A big rhank you to Adam and the whole staff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
HOOORIBLE COMMUNICATION SKILLS
by 03/25/2022on
Went in for a basic oil change & wheel alignment, 8 hours later I called for a status check. Was put on hold, hung up on so I called again sent me to my “advisor” went straight to voicemail Called again & lady that answered told me it would be ready the next day in the afternoon. Never got another update so I called again myself the following afternoon she said it should be ready shortly. I decided to go pick up my truck myself ready or not
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
great service in avondale
by 03/23/2022on
donnie is the man. he alwsys is very helpful and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everything I needed done was done well.
by 03/23/2022on
My service advisor, Robert C. was very happy to help me. He had everything ready and is one of the best. All work was done on time and done well. Thank you Robert.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/20/2022on
Everyone at the dealership was helpful and the experience couldn't have been better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Above and Beyond.
by 03/14/2022on
Went above just selling. Ensured I was happy and had everything I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome dealer
by 03/08/2022on
Great people and great customer service Raul the salesman was awesome . If you need a vehicle or vehicle service this is the place to go they have always done us right
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Unreal , fast, and efficient customer service! Sales Rep rep Elvin was 🏆
by 02/23/2022on
Finance guy best ever also!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2012 Dodge Ram
by 02/19/2022on
Today’s service appointment was quicker than usual my advisor Jr Rodrigues is always very informative and extremely helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales rating
by 02/15/2022on
Wonderful easy service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service, will go back!
by 02/05/2022on
Chad was very helpful and took extra time find an answer for us even after our initial service request had been fulfilled. We have been using this dealership for a few years now for all our service needs and they always perform well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very helpful!
by 01/26/2022on
They were very helpful in coordinating an out of area transaction and making everything go smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Whats this world coming to
by 01/12/2022on
I took my challenger in because of engine noise it turns out it was the harmonic balancer not only was I quoted almost 300 dollars for the part but also 500 for the labor i feel like this was very unreasonable especially when the part itself cost 100 dollars on the mopar website i sure do miss the good ol days when things were affordable for an average joe like myself o and i also ended up paying 200 just for diagnosis
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
