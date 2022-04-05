5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Where to begin, Nissa made me feel very welcomed when arriving to the dealership. She was very helpful when looking for the vehicle I was Interested In. She did an amazing job with her assistance and making sure I was happy with my first huge purchase. Although we had a minor set back nissa never gave up to help me succeed In purchasing the vehicle I wanted. She dedicated herself to making it possible for this dream to come true. As much as I love my new 2022 Dodge Challenger I truly appreciate nissa for her hard work and dedication to making my dream car purchase come true. She Will always be my go to for any other future purchases and she Is the type of sales women I would highly recommend to any family or friends and the dealership Is very lucky to have a hard working and dedicated sales women like Nissa! Read more