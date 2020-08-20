Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale

Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale

10101 W Papago Fwy, Avondale, AZ 85323
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale

4.2
Overall Rating
(97)
Recommend: Yes (79) No (18)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent experience

by Excellent experience on 08/20/2020

Greeted promptly upon arrival. The salesman Sam was experienced and very helpful. Our business manager, Justin was thorough and also very knowledgeable. I would recommend Larry Miller Dodge to my friends, and already have. I love my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Unsatisfied

by Abel on 09/02/2020

Time o f purchase was told I was buying warranty for paint and dent repairs now there telling me paint is not under warranty talk to the dealer Larry Miller RAM now there telling me different all is a suddent ir doesn't cover the hood or tail gate.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

1 Comments
sales Rating

Buying a used car

by Jim on 08/14/2020

Great service with no pressure

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Awesome service experience.

by Alejandro on 08/06/2020

Came in for an oil change and was greeted with in reason considering the current events. My advisor told me how long to expect my car to be done. Came back and everything was ready for me to sign and pay.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Great Experience on 06/11/2020

The whole staff really went the extra mile for us. A big thanks to Bob. M. for all his help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Power Wagon

by Customer service on 06/09/2020

The sales staff was super helpful and friendly. I had a wonderful experience. The whole process of filling our paper work was very streamlined. Arnie was awesome. He took his time with us and made us feel at home. No pressure. I would highly recommend friend and family. Thanks for the wonderful service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Buying van

by Jennifer morris on 06/05/2020

Waylon was amazing. Thank you for taking care of my family and I. The process was super easy, he didnt attempt to sell me something I wasnt looking for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Great Car buying experience

by Highly recommend on 06/02/2020

Carrie helped me find the truck for me. The finance team and management all greeted me and didn't play no games with the numbers. Everything was fair and upfront. Definitely one of the better car buying experiences I've had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

First time buyer

by Ram buyer on 06/01/2020

Salesman very nice. Not pushy. Explained everything in detail. Process was quicker than I thought it would be.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Professionals

by AN on 05/29/2020

very pleased with the buying experience. Thad was professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Fair performance

by Eric on 05/20/2020

Received no information as to what the recall would do for my vehicle. Was advised that it would take 3-4 hours for the work to be done. After 7 hours and 5 phone calls I could not reach the service advisor. I finally had to ask to speak to someone else. The vehicle had been completed much earlier. Poor communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

New truck 🙏🏼

by Joseph on 05/17/2020

Went in looking for a truck for work and Sam helped me find the truck I liked and helped me out in every way he could 👍🏼 10/10

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Not happy

by Not happy on 05/15/2020

Waited 2 1/2 hours for new car to be detailed it was never done Dents and chips in new car told it would be taken care of still isn’t

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

When I Bought my first Truck

by Manuel on 05/12/2020

Here in Avondale at Larry H. Miller Dodge they are very respectful and helpful with the resources they have and give to people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Greatest used car buying experience

by AWESOME DEALS on 05/11/2020

I would like to say thanks to Luis and entire Larry h Miller team that was part in helping me get a great deal on my 2015 Dodge truck 1500 RT. Thank you for making it possible would recommend to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

fast n friendly

by Lowesdude on 05/10/2020

Quick and great customer service to get me on my way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
sales Rating

Dodge Ram Avondale

by Dale and Patricia Flewelling on 05/10/2020

Best truck-buying experience EVER! No high pressure or stalking the customer (us). Individual cubbies for each sales rep, so we didn't get the 'timeshare treatment'. VICKI in finance gets a 10 out of 10 for making us feel like family! Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

My go to Dodge dealership

by Matt Romano on 05/09/2020

I go here whenever I need my Durango looked at or serviced. They always knock out whatever I need in less time than what they say and they treat you like a person and not a dealership trying to take your money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Amazing service!

by Michelle on 05/09/2020

Review: Francisco is an absolute rock star! I trust him explicitly! He is kind, honest, quick and straightforward! My car was fixed in a timely way and my confidence in your customer care was boosted! Brittany also remembered my name from the week before! Impressive! Absolutely wonderful service! Thank you! Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Service dept

by Daniel meyers on 05/08/2020

Great service,Robert Carter very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
service Rating

Terrible, service

by Alex on 05/08/2020

Terrible service, Bad communication, 3 hour wait for an oil change with an appointment. No wash after being promised one. Don’t go here

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

1 Comments
Report it
48 cars in stock
0 new44 used4 certified pre-owned
Toyota Tacoma
Toyota Tacoma
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale is a proud designee of the Walter P. Chrysler Club Award, the automaker's highest honor, which denotes leading dealerships that meet overall sales, Mopar parts sales and customer retention goals. Our dealership is one of only 35 dealers to gain entry into this exclusive group. In addition, LHM Dodge Ram Avondale qualified for the Pentastar Club, for ranking in the top 30 for retail sales in 2019 within our Business Center Group of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealerships. We also received the FCA Customer First Award for 2016, 2017, 2018,2019. This award recognizes leaders in customer sales and service experience based on five pillars: facility certification, performance measures, training certification, employee surveys and process validation.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

