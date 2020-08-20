Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Avondale is a proud designee of the Walter P. Chrysler Club Award, the automaker's highest honor, which denotes leading dealerships that meet overall sales, Mopar parts sales and customer retention goals. Our dealership is one of only 35 dealers to gain entry into this exclusive group. In addition, LHM Dodge Ram Avondale qualified for the Pentastar Club, for ranking in the top 30 for retail sales in 2019 within our Business Center Group of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealerships. We also received the FCA Customer First Award for 2016, 2017, 2018,2019. This award recognizes leaders in customer sales and service experience based on five pillars: facility certification, performance measures, training certification, employee surveys and process validation.
