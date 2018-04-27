1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

While I am not an expert, I believe that the following events detail a bait and switch scam. Report on Kendall Ford Wasilla Jan 21st 2017 Enter Kendall Ford Wasilla looking for a truck in the hopes of avoiding a private party transaction. During this interaction salesperson Martin helps me locate a 2010 F150 with 28,471 miles on it at a list price of $17988, through an online database. The truck was not available for viewing so I elected to come back the next day to sign on the vehicle, after researching carfax. Jan 22nd 2017 I came back to Kendall ford Wasilla hoping to view the f150 for inspection and purchase. Martin told that the truck was not available for viewing and would be delivered to the dealership on the following Monday or Tuesday pending my signing a purchase agreement on the vehicle. I communicated that I would sign purchase agreement for a total of $18025 which was the number quoted to me by the salesperson. The first purchase agreement that was brought out to me listed a completely different vehicle than I was signing on so I asked Martin to correct the mistakes in the paperwork before I would sign. The second purchase agreement listed only the year make and model of the vehicle and was missing the VIN. After stating that I would not sign without the explicit VIN of the vehicle that I had researched, I finally got Martin to write the vin 1ftfw1e84afd67494 down before agreeing to the aforementioned $18028. I asked for copies of the agreement that I have in my possession. I had to ask 3 times for copies of the agreement. Additionally, Martin credit checked me for loan information including SSN. He told me that he would set up the loan details through my bank so that I would not have to go through the trouble. Having been pre approved for a 18K loan from the same bank for a truck of lesser value acquiring the loan was not an issue. Jan 25th 2017 The truck needed to be signed for at Kendal Budget Sales of Anchorage so I drove to Kendall Ford Wasilla. I arrived at the Wasilla dealership and received a ride with Martin to Anchorage where the truck was to be viewed and purchased. Upon arriving at the Anchorage dealership (Kendall Budget Sales of Anchorage) at approximately 6:20pm I was told that the tuck was not available for viewing due to it âbeing locked in the shopâ and that the manager at the location did not have a key to get in the shop. At this point I recieved a ride back to Kendall Ford Wasilla from Martin and drove home with the expressed intention of coming back and purchasing the tuck. Before parting ways Martin agreed to set up the loan with my bank the next day Jan 27th After checking with my bank to see if the loan had been set up, and discovering that it had not, up I checked with Martin via text message. Martin informed me that the truck had been sold. Despite having a purchase agreement (still in hand) the dealership sold the truck that I had been trying for a week to get. I believe that this was a bait and switch because the list price for the truck was 15% under blue book value in addition to the general run around with management and the sales person. I did confront management that day but was told that they had no knowledge of the deal despite speaking directly to manager James Taylor whose signature is listed on the purchase agreement in my possession. Read more