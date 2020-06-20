5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience with Chevrolet of Wasilla has been fantastic! I live in Anchorage, but saw a vehicle on their website that I wanted. One quick phone call got me to Brian M. and he was great to work with!! He was efficient, attentive, super nice and my husband and I really appreciate him! The finance guy (sorry, forgot his name!) was amazing and really worked with us too! The pre-owned vehicle we are buying had some sort of issue and the dealership is really taking care of us by installing a new transmission on a 9 year old vehicle! We really could not be happier with everyone we dealt with at Chevrolet of Wasilla! Thanks team! Lynn V. Read more