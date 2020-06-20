Chevrolet of Wasilla
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Wasilla
Superior service and commitment to doing the right thing!
by 06/20/2020on
My experience with Chevrolet of Wasilla has been fantastic! I live in Anchorage, but saw a vehicle on their website that I wanted. One quick phone call got me to Brian M. and he was great to work with!! He was efficient, attentive, super nice and my husband and I really appreciate him! The finance guy (sorry, forgot his name!) was amazing and really worked with us too! The pre-owned vehicle we are buying had some sort of issue and the dealership is really taking care of us by installing a new transmission on a 9 year old vehicle! We really could not be happier with everyone we dealt with at Chevrolet of Wasilla! Thanks team! Lynn V.
Dean is great!
by 10/11/2018on
Wonderful service, I made my appointment ahead of time. I pulled in and they had everything ready. Dean is always super professional, honest and treats everyone from employees to customers with the upmost respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/26/2018on
Very good and responsive service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service!
by 09/17/2018on
Breau and his team expedited my purchase to help make a barge deadline and did it in a better than timely matter! These guys made it happen smoothly and efficiently! No hassle, no pressure, all out awesome experience. Will definitely purchase from there again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great work
by 09/14/2018on
Chevy did a grand job on my car I was in and out in less than 45 min. Very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy gmc owner
by 08/18/2018on
Great service , not pushy like some car salesmen. I have sold a used vehicle back to them before and they were nothing but helpful
Buying my new chevy spark
by 07/12/2018on
I went in with a beat up car and came out with my new car. I was super upset about my old car, we had many complications with it the past few months with it. I'm so glad I was shown the chevy spark. And after talking to us and negotiating, our salesman really brought my spirits up. I was very satisfied leaving and I love my new car. Thankyou guys so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/08/2018on
Anthony and Dean continue to provide excellent service for me, as they have over the years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car dealership in alaska
by 03/13/2018on
Chris Eason went above and beyond to accommodate my needs in purchasing my vehicle, Excellent knowledge of vehicles and very customer friendly. I feel even more satisfied knowing that he made sure I was in the right vehicle for me, instead of just a vehicle right now. Would highly recommend his expertise to anyone in the market for a vehicle.
Chevy Colorado Oil change
by 01/11/2018on
Good job, quick work, explained clearly, and nice people working there. Would return again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect
by 12/27/2017on
Everything we asked for was completed. Including the last request for new tires to be mounted on the Truck. Everyone was very friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 12/19/2017on
The service department performed my oil change in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome as Always!
by 09/24/2017on
My car is in great shape thanks to Chevy 's team! Great customer service and fast oil change!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 09/13/2017on
Making appointments is easy and the individuals who greet you in the service department are friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Silverado 1500 LT
by 08/25/2017on
Great dealership and people to work with when purchasing a new vehicle. Dealt with Vance Rosete with the purchase of the silverado and he very patient and answered all questions through the whole process. Will definitely buy from him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ryan Huntley 2017 chevy Colorado
by 08/22/2017on
Absolutely amazing experience. Went above and beyond to get us in a new vehicle and lower payment. Ryan did a great job and really knew every option about the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome work guys keep it up.
by 08/20/2017on
Very awesome team and great Service. You guys are very polite and very friendly. Will come back for the best service in the valley. Chevy all day everyday. From the cars and trucks to the people. Chevy strong.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department Win!!!
by 08/16/2017on
Brought my truck in for warranty work on a sensor. Dean, the Service Dept manager, got me in right away and had a tech diagnose the problem. Then he ordered the needed part and had it overnighted up to Alaska. The part was installed within hours of arriving. Dean was incredibly transparent throughout the process and I will definitely return to this service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experiance
by 08/16/2017on
this is a great place to purchase a vehicle and technically, I have not sign all the documents its a done deal, the good thing about this purchase is I get to drive back to Fairbanks in my newer truck cant wait it should be a blast, then I get to show it off LOL to my friends and let them know the experience, so they would do the same go to Wasilla Chevrolet and buy a new ride. the sales team I work with were great and very helpful answered all my questions and no pressure to buy that was my Owen decision. so with that I would recommend a purchase there and pay your payments on time and upgrade after a year of good credit.
Bought new red pickup
by 08/14/2017on
Bill Hedge was very professional. He knew his products and his inventory. He worked very hard to find us just the right truck. We are very pleased with this truck. We would do business with him again. Thank you Bill!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy
by 07/07/2017on
Told the salesman what we were looking for. He showed us two, drove both and were in and out in no time. Very knowledgeable and family friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
