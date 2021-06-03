Customer Reviews of Kendall Toyota of Anchorage
2021 Toyota Tacoma Sports 4X4
by 03/06/2021on
Kendall Toyota Anchorage - One of the best car dealership, and special thanks to General sales Manager Mojo and Floor Manager Aaron Nuevo for being very supportive. Surely I will recommend you guys with my friends. Thanks for the help purchasing my new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Sports 4X4.
Rip off Prices, Rude Staff
by 05/14/2021on
The place won't even give you the time of day, asking for $6k over MSRP for "Market Adjustment". The dude I got transferred to I could barely understand and had to repeat myself like 4 times to.
2021 Toyota Tacoma Sports 4X4
by 03/06/2021on
Kendall Toyota Anchorage - One of the best car dealership, and special thanks to General sales Manager Mojo and Floor Manager Aaron Nuevo for being very supportive. Surely I will recommend you guys with my friends. Thanks for the help purchasing my new 2021 Toyota Tacoma Sports 4X4.
😂😭😂😭
by 11/19/2020on
I put three stars because it wouldn’t let me leave a review if I only put one. Online with chatbot: “Do you know why this Tacoma off-road has a hood scoop on it when hood scoops only come on Tacoma sports? Because according to Carfax it was in a severe accident. It’s overpriced under these circumstances and there’s no mention of the accident except in the Carfax report. I am greatly disappointed in the lack of integrity in your dealership.” https://www.kendalltoyotaofanchorage.com/inventory/used-2019-toyota-tacoma-4wd-trd-off-road-four-wheel-drive-pickup-truck-5tfcz5an1kx180271. I wish I could send pics of the whole (short) “conversation” I think it was an AI robot or something. No acknowledgment of what I said, it just kept asking for my info. i’m really interested in the Tacoma too. 😭😂😭😂😭
Hayden was the best!!!!
by 02/03/2020on
Hayden Kausal was awesome ~ so if you want someone who really works hard for your best interest ~ you can trust that this young man will do anything within his power to help you find the car you're looking for. I couldn't have asked for anything more.
Service :(
by 03/15/2019on
Had my second recall appointment with my 2017 Tacoma at Kendall Toyota for a blower and block heater cord Jan 21. Justin was my contact. Note I have a little over 3,000 miles on my 2017, and three trips from Kenai for recalls and maintanence to Kendall Toyota are about half those miles. On the way to Anchorage my wife noticed ice in the light fixtures. I called and got my appointment modified to include inspection of the lights. Dropped off the vehicle and received a comp car, thank you. Upon return I picked up my vehicle and got word the recall problems were fixed. I said, “What about the lights?” Justin said, I did not have a picture so we did not look at it. Classic! I said, I do have pictures and you never asked for them. Then another classic Kendall Toyota mumble, stating we probably don’t have them in stock and to get another appointment. Not quite sure of the exact words but got the idea. Another classic! I then showed him the pictures....and he went to his manager. Later, came back and said they ordered new head lights and I can come back up again(180 miles one way) when they get them in. Here I am in Kendall waiting area. Lastly, my wife is short and said I need running boards. I emailed Kendall early this week to see what they have and probably order a set. No reply, when I asked about my email not being answered when I got to my appointment with Kendall Toyota of Anchorage, He said, “They never send those emails to the right place.” Hmmm, think you better work on this too Kendall Toyota of Anchorage. Now here I am waiting for someone to help me and tell me how much longer this inconvenience will last and I can pick up my truck. Just heard, they cannot replace my defective head lights because replacement lights are damaged. Can’t make this up. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Prius
by 02/13/2018on
Very satisfied with my experience at Kendall Toyota. Gave them the price- the car I wanted- and when I would pick it up. All went flawlessly. Tommy was very helpful during. The whole process. Love my Prius. Would use them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bizarre experience
by 05/04/2017on
Went into dealership looking for cheaper transportation because of pcs move. Talked to some kid with a peacock haircut that basically knew nothing about the inventory. He kept going back and forth to a "manager " behind a glass wall to get questions answered. Manager finally came out. He said he'd been there for 20 years and was the best salesman in the country at one point. He really didn't answer many questions, just told me how important he was now. He stopped our conversation once to yell at salesman. Had a very bad vibe and left
Awesome Buying Experience!!!
by 05/12/2015on
I stop by the lot and picked out the truck I wanted, called the dealership and before I knew it I was on my way home with a new Tundra. These sales and finance people at Kendall Toyota are awesome! Thank you to James in finance and Jason Bartlett in sales for getting me in my dream truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad service to my 2011 4Runner, general dishonesty
by 10/18/2014on
The transmission in my 2011 4Runner recently failed after only 26,500 miles. Toyota replaced the transmission for me, but failed to mention that it would not be new, but remanufactured. There were things missing from my car when it was returned, which was essentially ignored. I was provided inaccurate (insert false) information about whether or not there were known problems with the 2011 4Runners. It took only the most simple google search to discover that many others have had the same problem and that Toyota issued a notice about the transmissions in 2010 - 2012 4Runners in 2012 (TSB 0089-12). I have lost trust and respect for this dealership, and plan to tell as many people as possible about my negative experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest
by 06/09/2014on
Traded in a vehicle...only gave me 50% of what it was worth. Manager who gave me deal turned around and bought my vehicle. What a rip off! No integrity whatsoever. Will buy my next Toyota elsewhere!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Contradicts Edmond's advice
by 09/26/2013on
It is interesting that Edmond's would put this dealership on their recommended list. They are trying to tell us that the Patriot Act requires a credit check even for a cash purchase which Edmond's quotes the parts of what the Patriot Act does ask for and it does not require a credit check.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional car buying experience with outstanding customer service!
by 09/08/2013on
On September 4, 2013 my wife went to the used Kendall Toyota dealership on Old Seward Hwy. She was greeted by salesman Duncan F who was very kind and professional. My wife had done her research on Kendall's web site and had an idea of what she wanted to see. Duncan was very informative and patient answering all of her questions as she test drove cars for an hour in the rain. My wife and I discussed the details and went back to Kendall later that night to test drive more cars. We chose a like new certified 2012 Toyota Venza with very low miles. Duncan was able to negotiate a very fair price for us without the hassle of the expected pressure and hard sales tactics we have dealt with at other dealerships. We thought we would have to come back the next day as it was well after closing time but Duncan asked the finance office if they could finish the deal that night. Julie L very graciously stayed late, taking the time to answer our questions about financing, extended warranty, oil change maintenance plans and all the fine details of the sales contract. She was very professional, kind, courteous and knowledgeable. Happy with our new car purchase we were surprised to see Duncan, umbrella in hand waiting to escort us out at almost midnight . Thanks Duncan for going the extra mile and making my wife feel safe and confident and for treating us both like friends. We will definitely recommend Kendall Toyota to our family and friends and will see them first for our next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very dishonest
by 05/23/2013on
I purchased a new vehicle awhile back. When the price was agreed upon, I went to sign the docs. Inside ther finance office, I met James P. James informed me that unless I purchased an extended warranty, undercoating and had the seats protected that AK USA was going to raise my interest rate. When asked why, he told me that they gave a better interest rate when their vehicle used as collateral was protected. So, I agreed to the extra add ons that I did not want. After leaving the dealership in my new truck, I was angry w/ AKUSA as I was a member w/ them for seveal years. I decided to phone the branch manager at Elmendorf AFB, Karl B. I told Karl that I did not appreciate the fact what AKUSA was doing that to their members and to military personnel. Karl informed me that it was not AKUSA but was James doing this so he could get a commision from selling the add ons. He told me to go to the nearest branch to do a "chattle agreement". This was to refuse the current contract and replace it w/ one of the CORRECT interest rate and to delete all the add ons that James stated I needed. He told me to hurry because if they received the original contract first I was stuck w/ it. I immediately went to the nearest AKUSA and they had the new and correct paperwork all ready for me when I arrived. Once signed, they offered to fax it to James. I asked if I could take it personally to him and they agreed. Once there, I saw James and told him I wanted to see his supervisor. When asked why, I told him I caught him in his lie and wanted to present the General Manager w/ the new contract. (At this point, the deal could either be accepted or rejected). James instead took the paperwork and said he would be right back. Minutes later, he returned to tell me that his GM was unavailable but the contract had been accepted. I am writing this to let everyone else know to watch out for this. I would buy a vehicle from Kendall again, but would avoid James all together!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I love this place
by 07/09/2012on
This is by far the best, friendiest, & customer satisfying dealer i have ever worked with. We loved the respect and patients this dealer has. My wife can sometimes drive me crazy, i thought for sure she would drive them crazy, & have us kicked off the lot, but to my surprise, Mike & Randy stepped up to the plate and took good care of us. Kendall employees will bend over backwards to help. 5 stars all the way. i will be recommending all military to this business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
toyota van purchase
by 04/09/2012on
Salesman, Rafael Ellison, was great, no pressure, took my offer to his manger and worked at getting my price. Explained all features of the new car at my speed. The salesman and dealership were all the best experience that I have had at buyin a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Pleasure Doing Business With Kendall of Anchorage
by 03/28/2012on
First and foremost, hats off to Noel Bungay, sales consultant at Kendall Toyota of Anchorage. He took the time to let me explore the vehicles that I was interested in and on my time. No hurried decisions, no superfluous information. My questions were answered succinctly and with ease. This is the first new car that I have purchased in decades and I wanted to take my time deciding on the right fit. He helped guide me through the seemingly vast options offered with the cars to hone in on the perfect balance that fit in an agreeable price range. Prior to arrival I had called ahead to arrange a time to meet and when I arrived 15 minutes early, Noel was happy to accommodate me. The cars I was interested in looking at were already parked and ready in the front. No endless walking through a car lot. Very convenient. The atmosphere at Kendall was comfortable, relaxed and professional throughout the entire time I was there. Thanks for the good company and service. And, oh yeah, the new car! I will recommend Kendall to anyone, any chance I get.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience - For the Third Time!
by 03/25/2012on
Our new Toyota RAV4 from Kendall is our third purchase from this dealership and, just as importantly as the quality of the vehicle, so too was our salesman, Erich Ottman. Erich has sold us a Scion, an FJ Cruiser and now, my wife's new RAV4. After the first purchase, we always ask specifically for Erich and, recommend him to our friends; we trust him without question. When my sons are ready to buy their first cars, we'll be seeing Erich and the dealership again. Thanks much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Corolla made easy
by 02/17/2012on
I've been driving Subaru's for years but when it was time for a new safe, reliable, inexpensive car for my wife we looked to Toyota. While on our honeymoon we decided to drop into the Kendall Toyota dealership. We were exploring the City of Anchorage and decided to take a look. We were met by a sales professional, Jason Bartlett (not sure if spelling is correct). No gold chains or hair chest which was a nice break from the norm. He asked the standard questions but was able to process our answers into exactly what we were looking for. His knowledge of the product line was impressive. His love for the outdoors made him a real person and everyone loves to deal with a person. We made it clear that we were not purchasing but he still made time to answer questions. We even entered to win a boat that was being raffled off by Kendall Toyota but we didn't win. Upon our arrival back in the lower 48 we visited our local dealership. While at the dealership we actually called Jason about the used Corolla and asked his opinion. He did some research and told us that the vehicle and price were a great buy! I still have my Subaru but our Corolla is used for longer drives because of how quite and comfortable it is. Amazing to know that there are sales professionals like Jason out there. He cares more about the customer experience and product than a commission. He's direct and honest and wants to move you into a new vehicle. If you show up at his dealership expect him to find you a great product at a great price and commit to buying....you won't be disappointed. My nephew is in the Army and is going to Anchorage for a few years...I have already told him about Jason and the quality of products he sells. Buying a vehicle from Jason is good for him, the dealership, and America!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience!!
by 02/09/2012on
Absolutely excellent experience! My salesman, Jason Bartlett, was professional, knowledgeable, respectful, and efficient! All of my questions were answered and he made the process easy and relaxed. He was patient and throrough during the delivery and responded quickly when I called with additional questions. Thank you, thank you, thank you for an excellent car buying experience! I will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall is Untrustworthy
by 06/03/2011on
I normally do not write reviews of any kind bad or good, but at this point I feel that I have no other outlet for my frustration with Kendall Automotive Alaska. I need to start from the beginning so you can understand why I am upset with Kendall. In 2008, just returning from Iraq, my wife and I decided it was time to get a second car. We looked at all the options and it was near the end of the search that I found the Land Rover LR2. It was in the price range I was looking for and had all the bells and whistles. I learned at that time that Kendall had just bought the Land Rover dealership and that I was officially their first customer. The rolled out the red carpet treatment and I bought the car. I loved that car, had no problems with it, and I loved Kendalls service department for Land Rover. I was a very happy customer. Last year this time I had taken my LR2 in for it yearly service and sitting in the showroom was a brand new Black 2010 Range Rover Sport HSE. I couldnt take my eyes off it, I examined it and played with all the features, I was sold not by a sales rep, but by the car itself. The sales manager that I worked on the LR2 came over and we talked about the car. He showed me some of the highlights of the car that were not immediately noticed by myself. We then started to talk about service on these models and he told me that there is not the free annual service after the first year, but he did highlight things like a free loaner car while its in service a very nice feature. He talked about Kendalls commitment to taking care of its Range Rover customers. Long story short I bought the 65,000.00 Luxury SUV. I have loved that car since I left the dealer with it. I have traveled across country in it and still love it. Fast forward to this year. I was living outside of Alaska for last nine months and just recently returned home. I called to schedule my first annual maintenance of my Range Rover Sport HSE and I found out that Kendall decided to close their Land Rover dealership. As I was talking with Kendalls Employee, who will remain nameless for this review, he informed me that last June Kendall let the employees know they had decided to close the dealership. When I asked if it had to with the economy the employee told me no, he continued on saying that it was because Kendall had felt that it was taking too many sales away from the Lexus dealership. So a month and half after I bought a $60,000.00 plus car from them they decided they were going to close that branch down because Land Rover was taking away sales from their Lexus Dealership, WHAT? And your telling me that management didnt know this when I bought my car, YEAH RIGHT! Now you would think at that point they would let customers past, present, and future customer know of these plans, but no they didnt. They had inventory to move and they cant move inventory if people know you are closing the doors. So they continued to sell and make promises that they knew to be false, which in my opinion is fraud. I was told that if I wanted my vehicle serviced that I would have to come in the next day because after that day they would no longer be doing warranty work on Land Rovers. I asked about why I havent received a letter or email and he informed that one was being sent out next week. I was upset to say the least. They knew for over a year that they were closing and I am getting a letter after they will no longer do service work, just wrong. When the letter finally did come it wasnt even from Kendall it was from Land Rover, wrong again. Fast forward to today, I was looking at the new Ford Explorers, due to not having a Land Rover Dealership in Alaska anymore. I went to Kendall Ford in Wasilla, AK and I explained the situation and why I was even in looking at them. The sales rep understood and I took the Explorer for a test drive. I liked it. I ask him to let me know what they would give me for my trade, knowing that NADA books it at $54,800.00 for a clean trade and retail price on showroom floor is $60,000.00 to $61,000.00. They did all their paperwork and came back and told me they could give me $44,000.00. I was shocked to hear that number. When I asked why, the reasons were ridiculous and made no sense. Long story short they screwed me last year, because had I known that they were closing, I would have never bought the car from them. And now they tried to screw me on my trade because there is no Land Rover dealership which is at their doing. One would think when you pay as much as I or others did, WHEN THEY KNEW THEY WERE CLOSING, that they wouldnt leave us hanging or at least make it right if we are trying unload them with the recent events but not this dealership. BEWARE OF KENDALL IT MIGHT BE THE LEXUS DEALERSHIP NEXT! DONT BUY FROM KENDALL!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awful
by 01/21/2010on
I purchased a car from Kendall, and when it broke two days later no one seemed surprised. No one remembered who I was over the next two weeks when I called or asked why it had broken. The brakes went out- they "fixed" it, the brakes went out again 2 hours after I got the car back. No one would acknowledge my concerns on safety, and they never apologized for selling me a broken car. I had planned on returning the warranty- but now Ive already broken even on it 2 weeks after purchasing the car. They were so unhelpful. Please, do yourself a favor and go to one of the dozens of other dealers in Alaska. This place will only rip you off and then blame you for it.
Kendall Toyota Of Anchorage is proud to sell and service Toyota vehicles in the Anchorage area. With models like the new Camry, Prius, and Tacoma, we have something for every taste and budget. Browse our new Toyota inventory to check out the model you’ve been eyeing. If it’s a used car or truck you’re looking for, Kendall Toyota Of Anchorage has a huge selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too.
1 Comments