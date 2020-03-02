sales Rating

I normally do not write reviews of any kind bad or good, but at this point I feel that I have no other outlet for my frustration with Kendall Automotive Alaska. I need to start from the beginning so you can understand why I am upset with Kendall. In 2008, just returning from Iraq, my wife and I decided it was time to get a second car. We looked at all the options and it was near the end of the search that I found the Land Rover LR2. It was in the price range I was looking for and had all the bells and whistles. I learned at that time that Kendall had just bought the Land Rover dealership and that I was officially their first customer. The rolled out the red carpet treatment and I bought the car. I loved that car, had no problems with it, and I loved Kendalls service department for Land Rover. I was a very happy customer. Last year this time I had taken my LR2 in for it yearly service and sitting in the showroom was a brand new Black 2010 Range Rover Sport HSE. I couldnt take my eyes off it, I examined it and played with all the features, I was sold not by a sales rep, but by the car itself. The sales manager that I worked on the LR2 came over and we talked about the car. He showed me some of the highlights of the car that were not immediately noticed by myself. We then started to talk about service on these models and he told me that there is not the free annual service after the first year, but he did highlight things like a free loaner car while its in service a very nice feature. He talked about Kendalls commitment to taking care of its Range Rover customers. Long story short I bought the 65,000.00 Luxury SUV. I have loved that car since I left the dealer with it. I have traveled across country in it and still love it. Fast forward to this year. I was living outside of Alaska for last nine months and just recently returned home. I called to schedule my first annual maintenance of my Range Rover Sport HSE and I found out that Kendall decided to close their Land Rover dealership. As I was talking with Kendalls Employee, who will remain nameless for this review, he informed me that last June Kendall let the employees know they had decided to close the dealership. When I asked if it had to with the economy the employee told me no, he continued on saying that it was because Kendall had felt that it was taking too many sales away from the Lexus dealership. So a month and half after I bought a $60,000.00 plus car from them they decided they were going to close that branch down because Land Rover was taking away sales from their Lexus Dealership, WHAT? And your telling me that management didnt know this when I bought my car, YEAH RIGHT! Now you would think at that point they would let customers past, present, and future customer know of these plans, but no they didnt. They had inventory to move and they cant move inventory if people know you are closing the doors. So they continued to sell and make promises that they knew to be false, which in my opinion is fraud. I was told that if I wanted my vehicle serviced that I would have to come in the next day because after that day they would no longer be doing warranty work on Land Rovers. I asked about why I havent received a letter or email and he informed that one was being sent out next week. I was upset to say the least. They knew for over a year that they were closing and I am getting a letter after they will no longer do service work, just wrong. When the letter finally did come it wasnt even from Kendall it was from Land Rover, wrong again. Fast forward to today, I was looking at the new Ford Explorers, due to not having a Land Rover Dealership in Alaska anymore. I went to Kendall Ford in Wasilla, AK and I explained the situation and why I was even in looking at them. The sales rep understood and I took the Explorer for a test drive. I liked it. I ask him to let me know what they would give me for my trade, knowing that NADA books it at $54,800.00 for a clean trade and retail price on showroom floor is $60,000.00 to $61,000.00. They did all their paperwork and came back and told me they could give me $44,000.00. I was shocked to hear that number. When I asked why, the reasons were ridiculous and made no sense. Long story short they screwed me last year, because had I known that they were closing, I would have never bought the car from them. And now they tried to screw me on my trade because there is no Land Rover dealership which is at their doing. One would think when you pay as much as I or others did, WHEN THEY KNEW THEY WERE CLOSING, that they wouldnt leave us hanging or at least make it right if we are trying unload them with the recent events but not this dealership. BEWARE OF KENDALL IT MIGHT BE THE LEXUS DEALERSHIP NEXT! DONT BUY FROM KENDALL! Read more