BMW of Anchorage

BMW of Anchorage
730 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Anchorage

22 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth Process

by Rachel_MH on 10/31/2019

This was my first car buying experience and overall it was pretty smooth. It made something super stressful for me a little easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 x3 purchase

by Grasso on 10/30/2019

Had an awesome experience buying our new x3. Everyone was very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Mike on 10/24/2019

Ken Boggins was very professional and accommodating to my requirement a buying a car from Fairbanks. Recommend you look him up when you’re looking for your next new car!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Experience

by Janet on 09/07/2019

Excellent Service throughout the entire experience. Phyllis Halverson is amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW of Anchorage

by ... on 08/13/2019

Sales person, Curt, is amazingly awesome, knowledgeable about the industry in general, helpful and fair. Love my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales advisor!

by Snowbear on 02/19/2019

Ansel is an absolute professional. He is knowledgeable on BMW products as well as able to present a variety of options with pros and cons to each choice. I appreciate his patience and support when I was struggling to make a decision on which vehicle. The whole ANC BMW team is great but Ansel is the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

X3 purchase

by Kurt on 10/02/2018

All interactions with sales team is positive. Genius was helpful but was not fully familiar with vehicle features use. Sales person new vehicle better in particular with parking assist features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Looking forward to another BMW!

by bmwlover on 09/03/2018

Ansel did a great job in explaining what a great car the BMW 530i would be for us! It was just what we wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying vehicle

by Akkatie on 08/30/2018

I bought vehicle from ansel and the buying experience was great. Ansel was very helpful and professional. I would highly recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 X3 28d

by charleswilson on 07/15/2018

My sales rep, Matt was well prepared and I enjoyed purchasing my pre-owned BMW at your dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by Akgirl57 on 07/13/2017

I purchased a New/Used Vehicle through BMW of Anchorage a couple of weeks ago and was very satisfied. The sales agent who's name is Ansel, was very polite and professional which made my experience less stressful, more enjoyable. He had to drive to Ted Stevens International Airport to pick me up and then back to the dealership to close on the sale. While I was there at the dealership everyone that helped with the closing of the sale were professional and did their jobs well. I would recommend this dealership and/or sales personnel to anyone interested.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Snoozyj on 06/01/2017

Ansel was great to work with and he is still helping me out when I need it. The entire process was quite painless and very fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Service

by Emily79 on 05/26/2017

Curtis was the consummate professional. He welcomed me in to the dealership and answered all of my questions with a "no-pressure" demeanor that I greatly appreciated. I purchased a vehicle as aresult of his knowledge and experience and I would not hesitate to recommend Curtis and the Anchorage BMW family to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Went in on a Sunday

by MB_New_X3 on 10/28/2016

Looking for a new car and fell in love with a BMW.... Well built, great value and sales was top notch

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest car buying experience ever

by Erinpicado on 10/15/2016

I liked the no pressure yet knowledgeable sales staff. I felt like I got a fair deal and am very happy with my new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beware of Lithia Anchorage BMW!

by acarbuyer2 on 08/20/2016

When leasing a new BMW do not go to this dealer. From my experience, they did not honor agreed upon car values,they were manipulative of customers and I am now paying more per month than I should..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My great buy

by Mmm23587 on 05/28/2016

Went to Bmw of anchorage just to take a look, unsure if I was going to update to a newer vehicle. A very helpful gentlemen by the name of Jack showed me a few options, and I was convinced. that night was hard to sleep and not in a bad way. Next morning I went in and although Jack wasn't there a great gentlemen by the name of kurtis did the rest to help me get my new baby haha thanks jack and kurtis of anchorage Bmw

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW X3

by Shpend26 on 12/06/2015

Very happy with the service and salesmanship of Jack Price, everything went smoothly and very quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Fun to Drive

by MaryAnnBensur on 10/22/2015

Phyllis did a great job of selling me a beautiful car, I couldn't be happier....except I found out that I cannot have an auto start put on the vehicle. This is a bit of a distress because when the weather in Fairbanks gets cold, it could get really cold. Other than this problem, I am enjoying my car, which I have only had for one week!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall...good job.

by Tbone4520 on 08/14/2015

Good job in getting me to buy your product. But when I talked with John, who took my check for the car, he made me realize that by buying a BMW I had made a smart choice in buying a SAFE car for our Alaskan road conditions. I was feeling ambivalent about ordering a new car until I spoke with John.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

BMW 2015 320 XIS Purchase

by Krizzy on 05/06/2015

Very professional & good people, explain all company promotion, answer all questions ask, very knowledgeable sales consultant, very good sales talk can convince customers to purchase. Will recommend for customers who are looking to purchase cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
