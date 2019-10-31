5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a New/Used Vehicle through BMW of Anchorage a couple of weeks ago and was very satisfied. The sales agent who's name is Ansel, was very polite and professional which made my experience less stressful, more enjoyable. He had to drive to Ted Stevens International Airport to pick me up and then back to the dealership to close on the sale. While I was there at the dealership everyone that helped with the closing of the sale were professional and did their jobs well. I would recommend this dealership and/or sales personnel to anyone interested. Read more