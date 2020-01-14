Cory is Super! Customer waiting room sucks!
01/14/2020
Last year I bought a Prius and Cory did a good job. No pressure and he was very knowledgeable. As long as you stsy away from the backroom guys, which I mostly did, this a goid place to go. Also, for servicing, they can't even afford a cup of coffee in the lounge. Recently, I visited a Toyota dealership in Charleston, SC and they had a wide array of drinks and snacks for customers. Is Higb Country unable to afford this for its customers?
01/14/2020
Understanding, patient, got me what I needed.
03/07/2019
I had the pleasure of working with Kevin. He was great. No hassle. Not pushy. Understood my situation. Straight shooter. Will be coming back to find the right vehicle! This is the only person I would consider buying my next car from!
Aaron woods
03/07/2019
Everything went well. I was very please with the service. I also referred friends.
Happy
03/05/2019
Came in to get a car left with a smile and a car! Very quick and very nice
Do yourself a favor and go to a high volume stealership
03/04/2019
This place is a total mess. I bought my wife a 2016 Camry and it was not disclosed to me that this vehicle was covered with scratches , had bad brakes, and the keys with remotes just fell apart. First off we learned that if you buy second hand from high country, you will be treated as second class. The scratches were not detected by me until I got home in the garage as it was raining and cloudy. The oil was not changed or offered as I bought my own oil and filter there to change myself when I learned they were not going to do it. When the problems mentioned were brought to their attention, I was asked to bring it in and they would either correct it or we could choose another Camry on the lot. When we learned that their fix for the many scratches would be a simple detail, we decided to choose another used Camry and these [non-permissible content removed] offered us $7500 trade for a vehicle we had just purchased from them a few days prior for almost $16000. A simple delivery check of the vehicle when they got it and honest employees would have saved us a lot of money. So we left and proceeded home and to a local shop for a $200 brake job. If you value honesty and saving your hard earned money, please do yourself a favor and go to a high volume honest dealership and stay away from high country Toyota.
Sales review
03/03/2019
The salesman was easily liked, very professional, and very knowledgeable about his product
Great service!
03/03/2019
Cory is the best! he was very helpful finding a car to fit our needs as well as or budget
Best experience!!
03/03/2019
Made car shopping easy! Great service! Personable, considerate, and knowledgeable. We will definitely buy from them again!
Thumbs up
03/01/2019
A long, drug out process but in the end it worked out and they honored their end of the deal.
Very satisfied
02/28/2019
Very pleased with the people and a very enjoyable experience. Would recommend to my friends
Great!!!
02/27/2019
Jessee was great! Drove from Chattanooga not thinking I could get financing and a payment I was comfortable with. I ended up driving home in a 2019 Tacoma. Jessee and his sales manager got me great financing and and a payment lower than I thought!
Amazing sales service..
02/26/2019
This place is exceptional and our salesman Ryan Clark went over and beyond to help us get in a vehicle that we loved and could afford. Poor guy we chose a really rainy day to get a vehicle and this guy went out of his way running back and forth to the credit dept to get us approved and in something and did not complain or seem to get aggravated not one time.. But finally after the 6th or 7th time he did remember to grab a umbrella lol. But if we ever have anyone looking for a new car, I will definitely recommend this place and will absolutely recommend them to see Ryan.. Thank u so much Ryan for working so hard to get us in a vehicle and dealing with us so politely. Oh did I mention we don't have the best credit either and he got it all to work out...
Great experience
02/24/2019
I had a great experience here purchasing a great used vehicle at a great price. Aaron Woods was an excellent sales person and worked with me to get a deal I was happy with. The whole staff was excellent.
Amazing service!
02/23/2019
Amanda made the buying process so easy and really worked with me! Will definitely come back when Iâm ready for future purchases!
Excellent Sales Service from William
02/23/2019
William is a fantastic salesman! I recommend him to anyone who is looking for a no pressure buying process. He really understands the product heâs selling and makes every step very easy and fun!
Good customer service
02/23/2019
Jesse was super helpful and friendly he was able to find my dad a good car.
Awesome experience
02/19/2019
We shopped around for a long time knowing what we wanted to buy. High Country worked with us and our budget to get the car we wanted! They made it easy and were extremely helpful.
Maintenance
02/18/2019
Maintenance was quick and easy. Staff is abways friendly and helpful.
Review
02/17/2019
Well I find it funny how I just bought spark plugs from high Country ( they even put them on) the last maintenance or the time b4 last and they told me Saturday it's time for spark plugs and I need them??? (Someone obviously is not paying attention) also some girl kept pushing to test drive etc.. while I was waiting on my maintenance I already said no several times and she kept on.(even followed me outside and asked the same thing after I had said no not interested... Why can't someone understand NO means NO....it was obviously way way to pushy and uncomfortable. Not to mention I was suppose to get just tires rotated -they did not rotate tires due to the condition of tires(I get that) but I had 2 coupons one for tire rotation 12.95 and for 20.00(one I was going to save for later).....the person told me give me the 20.00 coupon and we will call it even....but after I left and thought about it...that visit was only suppose to be 12.95 coupon for tire rotation (which again they did not do) So how could u take the 20.00 coupon when that visit would have been less and Noone explained how they charged since no tire rotation was done other than maybe for the inspection and refills but that was included with my less than 20.00 coupons before? ( so confused)...did not understand that. Oh and not to mention u talk to someone jist a few days before your maintenence and they tell u about your coupon for tire rotation etc...Also the waiting room has been moved to the opposite end of where u drop your car off which is just simply an inconvenience. To say the least was not happy at all on this visit and I have been a loyal customer there for over 10 years.
Very Profesional
02/15/2019
My experience with Aaron, my salesperson at High Country Toyota, was very good. Aaron asked me what I was looking for and did not waste time trying to sell me something I didn't want or need. He listened, explained and led me to the vehicle that best suited my needs. Much appreciation for a job well done.
RAV4
02/14/2019
Excellent people to work with. No high pressure salesman.