service Rating

Well I find it funny how I just bought spark plugs from high Country ( they even put them on) the last maintenance or the time b4 last and they told me Saturday it's time for spark plugs and I need them??? (Someone obviously is not paying attention) also some girl kept pushing to test drive etc.. while I was waiting on my maintenance I already said no several times and she kept on.(even followed me outside and asked the same thing after I had said no not interested... Why can't someone understand NO means NO....it was obviously way way to pushy and uncomfortable. Not to mention I was suppose to get just tires rotated -they did not rotate tires due to the condition of tires(I get that) but I had 2 coupons one for tire rotation 12.95 and for 20.00(one I was going to save for later).....the person told me give me the 20.00 coupon and we will call it even....but after I left and thought about it...that visit was only suppose to be 12.95 coupon for tire rotation (which again they did not do) So how could u take the 20.00 coupon when that visit would have been less and Noone explained how they charged since no tire rotation was done other than maybe for the inspection and refills but that was included with my less than 20.00 coupons before? ( so confused)...did not understand that. Oh and not to mention u talk to someone jist a few days before your maintenence and they tell u about your coupon for tire rotation etc...Also the waiting room has been moved to the opposite end of where u drop your car off which is just simply an inconvenience. To say the least was not happy at all on this visit and I have been a loyal customer there for over 10 years. Read more