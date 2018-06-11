This is the 4th vehicle I have purchased from Gilland Chevrolet in my life, and I will happily continue to use them, since they offer exemplary service and have such a wonderful sales staff and service department. I cannot say enough good things about them. If you want excellent service in all areas, give them a try, and ask for Jerry Long!
As usual this service department is great. Prompt courteous service. We drive approximately 70 mile one way to use them. You know when you found a good one and will drive the distance to use them. They are honest, trustworthy and make you feel like a true part of their team..
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have purchased several vehicles from Gilland, everything from off the lot to special orders. I also use exclusively for all services. Every experience has been exceptional. The sales, service and mangement are courteous, knowledgable and personable. I will not even consider purchasing a vehicle elsewhere. They are simply the best!
My salesman, Greg, was great. Very personable, very helpful and has followed through on promises. Thanks Greg for making what is normally torture, buy a car, something much more pleasant!! You do great work.
We love the service we always receive at Gilland's Express Lube. They always remember you and get you in and out very quick. If there is along they let you know and keep you informed. I highly recommend them.
Everyone was very nice. Tom Connors was well informed and answered all my questions honestly, he didn't hesitate and didn't try to tap dance around the answer. He also made sure that we were totally happy with our selection. The time getting financing was one of the quickest that I have ever gotten at a dealership before. Valerie Forbes made sure we understood every form we signed and understood all the financial details.
I was very satisfied with my recent visit with our Tahoe. I took our vehicle in for new door handles on the front doors & a new dash. They got it in and out in a timely manner.
We were well pleased and working with Sherman & Brooke made our experience go real well. James & Donna Flowers
We had prompt service in the service department but we missed the items checked sheet. We had trouble with the radio intermittently changing channels and it finally showed up for the technician. we are waiting for a new radio.
