1 out of 5 stars service Rating

The sales department is wonderful. However, the service department is horrible!!! I returned my 2017 Expedition for the 3rd time for my floorboard flooding while driving in heavy rain among other issues. After 29 days I finally got my SUV back and still had to return the next day to have 2 more parts ordered bc of this repair. I talked with EVERYONE up the chain of command including, my salesman, the service manager, his next in command, the next service person, the customer service specialist, the general manager and even the overall owner. It took 3 weeks before they would drive it in the rain!! This was ONLY after I demanded they replace my vehicle!! Then and only then would they listen to me and take me seriously. Even then the dealership general manager was the one who drove my SUV in the rain at the request of the owner. The service dept wouldn't do it. The GM found the problem the first time but again after it sitting there 3 weeks. They would not do what they said they would do!! I have bought 5 NEW vehicles from them (one during all of this for my son) but I will NEVER buy another one here bc of the service dept. yes they gave me a great rental to drive but this was covered with my extended warranty and after all the stress all they did extra was clean up my car. And I'm still waiting on 2 parts to complete the fix. I feel like they should have compensated my in some way for all of the horrible service I received. They severely lack in service AFTER the sale! They all know how I feel and still all they wanted to do during this whole ordeal was trade me out if my SUV with me paying them thousands more!!! If you are looking to keep a vehicle you buy here then RUN don't walk away from Long Lewis in Muscle Shoals!!