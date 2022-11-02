Long-Lewis Ford Lincoln
When it comes to purchasing a new vehicle there is not another dealership I would trust after my experience. Yes, you may be looking to shop around to find that lucky deal. However, my time looking was wasted. Long Lewis provided by far the most competitive pricing but also the most personal customer service I have experienced. The Long Lewis team ensured my purchase on a F150 went smoothly and that I was always updated on my order status. They even delivered the truck directly to my home the day it was received from the factory. We have all heard the horror stories during COVID right now and I can confidently say those are nothing but myths at Long Lewis!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I would give zero stars but they were there.
by 11/29/2021on
Walked in and most of the sale was watching football and just stared at you almost like why are you here. After getting one of them to try and show the vehicle we waited 20 to not see the vehicle. I would say buy elsewhere they don't want you there you will be happier. It's a shame I bought a vehicle here two years ago to see it so far from where they were.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Excellent
by 10/15/2021on
First time shopping experience at Long Lewis Mitsubishi in Florence, AL. Looked at online inventory and was contacted by sales department after saving a Mitsubishi Outlander SEL. Experience was excellent in every way possible. From appointment to test drive, to trade in, to paperwork, and to completion. Thank you so very much Long Lewis.
Nothing But The Best
by 10/09/2021on
I would strongly recommend this dealership to anyone looking for an easy, efficient and pleasant buying experience.
Richard buying experience at Long Lewis Of The Shoals
by 07/27/2020on
I have purchased quite a few vehicles from Long Lewis Ford Of The Shoals over the last 10 years and I have to say the best car buying experience you will ever have. The whole process from the salesman Charles Davis - the sales mangers Steven & General manger Richie to the VP Eric Ware and the the finance team Drew - Jeff and Ethan make the whole buying experience enjoyable.
Amazing experience
by 05/22/2020on
From the first electronic contact thru delivery of the vehicle, everything exceeded my expectations. Actually everything was far and above any expectations I had going in. I was astounded when I learned there were no fees....none. I kept waiting for the catch; there wasn’t one. Absolutely the best car buying experience in my 75 years, and I have bought a lot of cars. I could not recommend them any higher.
Ed from Pace FL
by 03/26/2020on
Absolutely the best car buying experience I’ve ever had in 53 years. Great price. Great service. Cade was fantastic. Gave me ALL the information I needed. Out the door price in minutes. NO PHONEY PRICING. Only clear honest upfront people. James was wonderful and drove over FIVE HOURS EACH WAY to deliver my new vehicle. Free of charge! WHO DOES THIS!?! Long Lewis. That’s who. AND gave me more for my trade in than I thought. James drove it back to the dealership sight unseen. When I need another vehicle the first place I’m going is Long Lewis Muscle Shoals/Florence Alabama. PS. We LOVE BOTH OUR MITSUBISHI MIRAGES! Don’t listen to the “professional” reviews. Drive one for yourself and you be the judge. JMO you cannot beat it!
Awesome Sauce!
by 03/16/2020on
Blake Stutts has made a customer for life! His product knowledge, demeanor, attitude, everything was not what I expected at all. Trustworthy and responsive to anything you asked. I drove an hour to buy a used car from him and left with a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE. super happy with the vehicle.
Horrible Service Dept
by 02/01/2020on
The sales department is wonderful. However, the service department is horrible!!! I returned my 2017 Expedition for the 3rd time for my floorboard flooding while driving in heavy rain among other issues. After 29 days I finally got my SUV back and still had to return the next day to have 2 more parts ordered bc of this repair. I talked with EVERYONE up the chain of command including, my salesman, the service manager, his next in command, the next service person, the customer service specialist, the general manager and even the overall owner. It took 3 weeks before they would drive it in the rain!! This was ONLY after I demanded they replace my vehicle!! Then and only then would they listen to me and take me seriously. Even then the dealership general manager was the one who drove my SUV in the rain at the request of the owner. The service dept wouldn’t do it. The GM found the problem the first time but again after it sitting there 3 weeks. They would not do what they said they would do!! I have bought 5 NEW vehicles from them (one during all of this for my son) but I will NEVER buy another one here bc of the service dept. yes they gave me a great rental to drive but this was covered with my extended warranty and after all the stress all they did extra was clean up my car. And I’m still waiting on 2 parts to complete the fix. I feel like they should have compensated my in some way for all of the horrible service I received. They severely lack in service AFTER the sale! They all know how I feel and still all they wanted to do during this whole ordeal was trade me out if my SUV with me paying them thousands more!!! If you are looking to keep a vehicle you buy here then RUN don’t walk away from Long Lewis in Muscle Shoals!!
2019 Ford Flex
by 09/02/2019on
Great experience very friendly staff from Kade our salesperson to Gene the general manager.
Great Customer Service
by 06/19/2019on
I have already recommended Long-Lewis to friends. Melissa Henson was fully focused on helping me make a choice one that I would not regret. She worked hard to understand what was most important to me in a new truck and then found exactly what I wanted. I drove from 2 hours away and it was very much worth my time. This experience was much more positive than I have had in the past from other dealerships. I will come back to Long-Lewis because of the customer service I received.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great facility
by 06/12/2019on
Great place to just hang out. Nice aura environment and always busy. Huge car lot that covers blocks. The only thing I would say is make sure they clean out the inside of your new car well. But overall great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 05/01/2019on
This was my most pleasurable buying experience ever. Their personnel are very courteous and helpful. Their initial price was lower than I expected. They have certainly earned my repeat business in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 02/09/2019on
Easiest purchase of a vehicle ever made! My wife had been in a wreck, car totaled, I needed to purchase her a new one. I started by calling Bill Penny back (where I bought the now totaled car) and request a quote on exactly the same car that was totaled, only new. I explained that I didn't have time to waste, give me best price up front. I was given the spill about all this money I would save, then quoted, and I quote twenties something for the car. Time wasted! In comes Long-Lewis. I made 1 call, asked for a salesperson, JD Hull answered this call. I asked exactly the same of him, quote me a specific car, don't waste my time. JD, within a few minutes had sent me a video of two identical vehicles, 1 brand new, 1 a dealer program car with just a few miles on it, best price quotes on both cars, down to the penny. We picked our car out from a video, drove 30 extra miles to see it in person, would have bought it that day, but had not received insurance check just yet. 2 days later, received our insurance settlement and again I called JD at Long-Lewis, told him I would be by that evening to pick up my car. Everything was filled out and waiting for us to sign. They had found me the best rate and terms for my purchase too. I will definitely be back to see them again, as this was hands down, the best no pressure, no BS, car purchase ever made! Thank You JD Hull and Long-Lewis!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 02/01/2019on
I have bought 2 new vehicles and my wife has bought 3 new vehicles in last 4 years. We also referred a friend who purchased a new vehicle. Approximately $70k in total. My wife has a defect in a new tire we need replaced. They refuse to replace or give me a contact number for tire manufacturer rep to get another tire. At the end of the day I will not purchase any more cars nor refer them to anyone. It's just a tire. Not practical to spot in the face of those kind of sales over a tire, but sounds like that's the kind of business Long Lewis apparently wants to do.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy, No Hassle Sales
by 01/11/2019on
Best car buying experience ever! I knew what I wanted and contacted multiple dealers electronically. Long lewis promptly responded with an offer no one could touch! We worked everything out via phone and email. I never even set foot on the lot. We live approximately 2 hrs away and the dealership brought the car to us. Will definitely recommend Long-Lewis.
Excellent
by 11/07/2018on
Tina in sales did an excellent job. Same with her finance manager. Got the deal I wanted!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Service
by 06/26/2018on
Great Car buying experience. Blake Stutts was very helpful in our new purchase. We purchased a 2018 VW Tiguan SEL. I explained to Blake what I was looking for and he pointed me to the Tiguan SEL. I love it and it's perfect for our family. No pressure during the sale and we were treated fairly on our trade and purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2018 VW Tiguan
by 04/25/2018on
Blake Cochran sold me the perfect vehicle for my family. He was very honest and extremely patient with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience.
by 04/10/2018on
Well I have heard nothing but good things about Long-Lewis so when I got ready to buy a new car thats where I went and I was not let down. Our dealer Shannon took great care of us helped me and my wife find a vehicle we both loved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gr8 dealership
by 03/24/2018on
I have bought a lot of vehicles from Long Lewis Ford and I am always treated fairly. Woodie Belk goes out of his way to make my deal happen. Josh Johnson at Extreme does a great job putting on my accessories. They have fair prices which are on the windshield so everyone gets the same deal. Best of all they have a money back guarantee. Go get you one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
