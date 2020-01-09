service Rating

I got free oil changes when I bought my Jeep, so of course I'm going to use them. As for the service dept., Super friendly group of guys, nice waiting area, over all not a bad experience! But it is a dealership, so if you're not familiar with your vehicle and it's needs, they will try to sell you everything under the sun to try to make money. Now, as far as the sales dept. Personally I'll never buy from Hendricks again, only because I was told that they would get me a second key, that never happened and when I asked about it I was told that it wasn't in my paperwork, so here we are with only one key for the Jeep. Read more