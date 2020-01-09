Ron was awesome
by 09/01/2020on
Ron is great! This is the first car that I have gotten from him, but the 5th for my family. I look forward to buying from him and Hendrick in the future.
Ron was awesome
by 09/01/2020on
Ron is great! This is the first car that I have gotten from him, but the 5th for my family. I look forward to buying from him and Hendrick in the future.
Not Your Typical Service
by 07/30/2020on
This has been my preferred place to get regular service for many years. The attention to issues is top notch and I’m kept aware of what’s going on. I appreciate these guys and trust them to take care of me and keep my vehicle safely on the road.
Hendrick Cdjr Hoover
by 03/30/2020on
Rodney and Adam are the best. They didn’t have exactly what i wanted on the lot so they took the initiative to go get the perfect vehicle from another lot and i still got my car the same day. I got a brand new car and they were able to keep my payment the exact same. This is the best dealership.
1 Comments
Wonderful Service!
by 03/02/2020on
I had an awesome experience buying my car which can be overwhelming. Charles Ledbetter took the stress out of everything and went above and beyond! Will be referring him to friends and family!
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 01/30/2020on
I came in today And it was a Breeze I’m a first time Buyer and Mr.Ledbetter did an Awesome Job Helping me on my Choice today GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE ! 100% Satisfied
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 01/01/2020on
Thank you for the time and attention! I enjoyed the interaction with my salesman and the whole sales team. They really enjoy taking care of their customers!
1 Comments
Service
by 10/10/2019on
I brought my 2015 Jeep Patriot in for an oil change and tire rotation. During the tire rotation process the mechanic was unable to remove the left front tire of the vehicle. It was totally frozen on. The service manager immediately notified me and after my inspection an appointment was scheduled to fix the problem.
1 Comments
Good
by 10/08/2019on
Good & Timely customer service
1 Comments
Great Service
by 10/07/2019on
Received terrific service repairing my daughter's Jeep. Jimmy Jones went the extra mile for us to get repair work completed and get my daughter back on the road. Really appreciated the timely communication and way my young daughter was treated being from out of town and stranded.
1 Comments
Oil change and order of parts
by 09/26/2019on
JImmy did a great job getting me in. And out in a reasonable time
Oil change
by 09/16/2019on
I got free oil changes when I bought my Jeep, so of course I'm going to use them. As for the service dept., Super friendly group of guys, nice waiting area, over all not a bad experience! But it is a dealership, so if you're not familiar with your vehicle and it's needs, they will try to sell you everything under the sun to try to make money. Now, as far as the sales dept. Personally I'll never buy from Hendricks again, only because I was told that they would get me a second key, that never happened and when I asked about it I was told that it wasn't in my paperwork, so here we are with only one key for the Jeep.
1 Comments
Pretty Lousy Day at Hendrick Automotive
by 09/06/2019on
Went in for two recalls, waited 45 minutes for a ride to Enterprise to pick up a car... Then waited for an hour to see the Finance Manager to get a refund on an OIL SERVICE AGREEMENT, that was sold for a car we had in our fleet at one time. It was a Lemon that was Purchased at Hendrick. Anyway the oil to be used was regular oil, and oil the car requires per FCA is FULL SYNTHETIC. Anyway, they denied the refund. So will never go back there not even for service... Should have just refunded my Friggin $199.00... I was also there to look at the new Wranglers but left due to the lack of the refund... Thanks Chris, you probably saved me about $55K yesterday!
1 Comments
Recall is free but tried to add $1200 worth of work
by 09/04/2019on
The work they did on the recall was great and timely. They then tried to add $1200 worth of work that was not needed
1 Comments
Sun screen replacement - 2016 Chrysler 300C
by 09/01/2019on
Jimmy (service Adviser) went out of his way to make sure that the replacement part was acquired and installed with minimal inconvenience to me
1 Comments
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/28/2019on
Great car buying experience. Our salesman, Robert Hooks, was very professional, courteous and knowledgeable, and answered all of our questions. We were very pleased.
1 Comments
Registered Nurse
by 08/23/2019on
Excellent! Chris Sloan was excellent and, as always, did a great job! He assisted me in the past and did a great job then as well, I remembered and mentioned it to him as well. On this visit, he assisted me in getting a nail and screw out of my tire on a Monday and I was able to get to work in a timely fashion which goes a long way in my opinion. On Wednesday, my left headlight went out so I will have to come see you guys soon!
1 Comments
Jeep purchase
by 08/23/2019on
Hendricks Jeep sales team made our family experience great. Traded 2 cars we owed on for a 2018 renegade 4 wheel drive sport. Tremendous savings. Corey burdine iand Chandler were very nice and easy to work with. Sales manager helpful as well.
1 Comments
Great salesman
by 08/23/2019on
Ron Williams knew his stuff and his demeanor was so easy and confident. He was prepared to make the deal that I needed and I am super happy with my new truck!
1 Comments
Mills33
by 08/21/2019on
Very nice and knowledgeable
1 Comments
Mills33
by 08/21/2019on
Very nice and helpful
1 Comments
Shady
by 01/07/2019on
Stay away from anything affiliated with Hendrick. This dealership charges way too much for it's cars. Especially it's used cars. The warranty you pay for is not worth the paper it's written on. They practice shady financing tactics. Charging so much over book price that no other finance company will touch you so you are stuck paying their loan shark interest rates. No matter what they promise, don't believe it. Just don't bother going. Save your money.
1 Comments