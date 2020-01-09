Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1627 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35217
Today 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.5
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (4)
sales Rating

Ron was awesome

by Bree H on 09/01/2020

Ron is great! This is the first car that I have gotten from him, but the 5th for my family. I look forward to buying from him and Hendrick in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
24 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

Not Your Typical Service

by Ewoods on 07/30/2020

This has been my preferred place to get regular service for many years. The attention to issues is top notch and I’m kept aware of what’s going on. I appreciate these guys and trust them to take care of me and keep my vehicle safely on the road.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Hendrick Cdjr Hoover

by Hendrick cdjr hoover on 03/30/2020

Rodney and Adam are the best. They didn’t have exactly what i wanted on the lot so they took the initiative to go get the perfect vehicle from another lot and i still got my car the same day. I got a brand new car and they were able to keep my payment the exact same. This is the best dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Service!

by Martin on 03/02/2020

I had an awesome experience buying my car which can be overwhelming. Charles Ledbetter took the stress out of everything and went above and beyond! Will be referring him to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Kyundra Clark on 01/30/2020

I came in today And it was a Breeze I’m a first time Buyer and Mr.Ledbetter did an Awesome Job Helping me on my Choice today GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE ! 100% Satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Jeep Love on 01/01/2020

Thank you for the time and attention! I enjoyed the interaction with my salesman and the whole sales team. They really enjoy taking care of their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by CodyDog1 on 10/10/2019

I brought my 2015 Jeep Patriot in for an oil change and tire rotation. During the tire rotation process the mechanic was unable to remove the left front tire of the vehicle. It was totally frozen on. The service manager immediately notified me and after my inspection an appointment was scheduled to fix the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good

by Katrynaa on 10/08/2019

Good & Timely customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service

by Ohio Mike on 10/07/2019

Received terrific service repairing my daughter's Jeep. Jimmy Jones went the extra mile for us to get repair work completed and get my daughter back on the road. Really appreciated the timely communication and way my young daughter was treated being from out of town and stranded.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change and order of parts

by Ron collins on 09/26/2019

JImmy did a great job getting me in. And out in a reasonable time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Anonymous on 09/16/2019

I got free oil changes when I bought my Jeep, so of course I'm going to use them. As for the service dept., Super friendly group of guys, nice waiting area, over all not a bad experience! But it is a dealership, so if you're not familiar with your vehicle and it's needs, they will try to sell you everything under the sun to try to make money. Now, as far as the sales dept. Personally I'll never buy from Hendricks again, only because I was told that they would get me a second key, that never happened and when I asked about it I was told that it wasn't in my paperwork, so here we are with only one key for the Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Pretty Lousy Day at Hendrick Automotive

by Big Spudz on 09/06/2019

Went in for two recalls, waited 45 minutes for a ride to Enterprise to pick up a car... Then waited for an hour to see the Finance Manager to get a refund on an OIL SERVICE AGREEMENT, that was sold for a car we had in our fleet at one time. It was a Lemon that was Purchased at Hendrick. Anyway the oil to be used was regular oil, and oil the car requires per FCA is FULL SYNTHETIC. Anyway, they denied the refund. So will never go back there not even for service... Should have just refunded my Friggin $199.00... I was also there to look at the new Wranglers but left due to the lack of the refund... Thanks Chris, you probably saved me about $55K yesterday!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall is free but tried to add $1200 worth of work

by Nonamekc on 09/04/2019

The work they did on the recall was great and timely. They then tried to add $1200 worth of work that was not needed

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sun screen replacement - 2016 Chrysler 300C

by sunscreen on 09/01/2019

Jimmy (service Adviser) went out of his way to make sure that the replacement part was acquired and installed with minimal inconvenience to me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by LTurner on 08/28/2019

Great car buying experience. Our salesman, Robert Hooks, was very professional, courteous and knowledgeable, and answered all of our questions. We were very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Registered Nurse

by anonymous on 08/23/2019

Excellent! Chris Sloan was excellent and, as always, did a great job! He assisted me in the past and did a great job then as well, I remembered and mentioned it to him as well. On this visit, he assisted me in getting a nail and screw out of my tire on a Monday and I was able to get to work in a timely fashion which goes a long way in my opinion. On Wednesday, my left headlight went out so I will have to come see you guys soon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Jeep purchase

by Donald A on 08/23/2019

Hendricks Jeep sales team made our family experience great. Traded 2 cars we owed on for a 2018 renegade 4 wheel drive sport. Tremendous savings. Corey burdine iand Chandler were very nice and easy to work with. Sales manager helpful as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great salesman

by Ladytee on 08/23/2019

Ron Williams knew his stuff and his demeanor was so easy and confident. He was prepared to make the deal that I needed and I am super happy with my new truck!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mills33

by Mills33 on 08/21/2019

Very nice and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mills33

by Mills33 on 08/21/2019

Very nice and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Shady

by moknbyrd on 01/07/2019

Stay away from anything affiliated with Hendrick. This dealership charges way too much for it's cars. Especially it's used cars. The warranty you pay for is not worth the paper it's written on. They practice shady financing tactics. Charging so much over book price that no other finance company will touch you so you are stuck paying their loan shark interest rates. No matter what they promise, don't believe it. Just don't bother going. Save your money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
113 cars in stock
0 new51 used62 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
