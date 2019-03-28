Cooper Chevrolet Buick

1300 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Cooper Chevrolet Buick

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
37 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Extremely Poor Customer Service Experience

by Geoags03 on 03/28/2019

I don't even think our experience with this dealership warrants 1 star. We thought we would be able to work with this dealership. They have no haggle pricing which is nice. However, working with all the other sales department personnel including the General manager and owner (both of which told me they would call us back and didn't) displayed anything but professionalism. Fortunately we were able to take our business elsewhere, buy our GMC truck and have received wonderful customer service from another dealership. However, having my 75 year old father who is a veteran ride the 4 hours to and from their house to the dealership only to find out that they did not want to sell the truck to them is inexcusable. I live in San Antonio and was trying to mitigate this horrible situation that my father was being put through. This is why I reached out to the General Manager and owner to help reach a resolution. I have NEVER experienced such a poor experience when buying a car. Being lied to by the GM and owner is not acceptable! We are faithful GMC customers but will be working with a dealership that promotes a higher level of honesty and integrity than Cooper GMC Buick.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Bought 2 cars in 3 months

by Riggs73 on 11/03/2017

Great service and great vehicles what more could you ask for? We bought a car and 3 months later returned to purchase a truck also.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wonderful

by Gene2077 on 09/13/2017

I have bought all my vehicles at Cooper Chevrolet & used them for the majority on my service over the years. Great people, great work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Taho

by Chasethomas on 08/13/2017

Wonderful service. Went above and beyond to get me the truck I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Letting the fingers do the talking

by papresson on 08/11/2017

Chris and the team was determined to work with me, so I would not have to continue to rent a car. I walked in not knowing what I wanted, but walked out in a 2018 Equinox within my budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Jdoyal1 on 07/22/2017

I was in out in a reasonable time. Service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great people

by Nash_12 on 07/19/2017

Talked with salesman named Adam and he knew every question I had. I bought a brand new vehicle and they helped me through ever step and didn't make me feel like I was buying from some crooks like the previous dealer I bought from.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fantastic

by michelperales on 07/17/2017

Chad and Russ at Cooper Chevrolet were SO helpful! They went above and beyond to make sure we got the best experience. I'll definitely be recommending Cooper Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Truck

by alabama812 on 07/12/2017

Very pleasant and helpful salesman. Very efficient finance department. Made purchasing my truck a breeze. Very pleased with truck so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience! Go see Brady!

by Jmedley24 on 07/12/2017

This was the most efficient and least aggravating experience I have ever encountered with buying a vehicle. Buying a car can be so frustrating and Brady at Cooper truly made this experience one that changes my mind about car shopping. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New purchase

by Jsbatey on 07/06/2017

I found the sales people friendly and helpful in my purchase. They worked hard to get me the most truck for the money. They worked with me to insure the best price and rates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Wayne_lindsay on 06/28/2017

Chris was very helpful in me finding the right vehicle. He showe me several and even had to hunt down that met my specifications. The dealership was clean there was a large selection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful!

by Redcruze2015 on 05/30/2017

I was very satisfied with the service I got. My salesman was young but very nice and was very helpful. Came in to find a good used car but left with a new one because he got us a very good deal. I would recommend him and his dealership to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Keep up the great work,Bo!

by SHE2MELhhr on 05/04/2017

Great greetings and service, friendly setting and greatly concern about servicing you well. Excellent in keeping you up to date regarding your auto service! And keep the cookies coming!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Customer Service!!!!

by awynn3398 on 04/12/2017

Just bought a 2017 Malibu. The staff at Cooper Chevrolet were exceptional from the moment I walked on the lot. I will buy all of my vehicles from there from now on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Rating of service

by Chrisatmunford on 03/07/2017

Abbie in the service dept is awesome, she goes the extra mile to make sure you get your service done in a timely manner and keeps me updated on any other problems found

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly

by vickywade on 11/30/2016

I was met with a friendly smile and asked what they could do for me. The work I had done was quick and I was on my way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2016 Colorado

by ColoradoZ71 on 11/21/2016

Sales person did not pressure me. He was very knowledgable and consistent. He listened to my concerns and questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Dacman58 on 10/28/2016

I had a great experience in buying my new Siverado truck. I would highly recommend this dealership and sales team to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love Cooper's!!!

by desigirl2008 on 10/01/2016

Love Cooper Chevrolet! And especially Dave Henderson!! He's a great car salesman! Will always do business there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New Truck Service

by Chashinkle on 09/12/2016

The Young Lady made me an appointment. When I arrived they took my Truck back and did a oil change and rotated the tires and I was back on the road within 45 mins. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
134 cars in stock
0 new124 used10 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|20 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

