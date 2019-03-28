sales Rating

I don't even think our experience with this dealership warrants 1 star. We thought we would be able to work with this dealership. They have no haggle pricing which is nice. However, working with all the other sales department personnel including the General manager and owner (both of which told me they would call us back and didn't) displayed anything but professionalism. Fortunately we were able to take our business elsewhere, buy our GMC truck and have received wonderful customer service from another dealership. However, having my 75 year old father who is a veteran ride the 4 hours to and from their house to the dealership only to find out that they did not want to sell the truck to them is inexcusable. I live in San Antonio and was trying to mitigate this horrible situation that my father was being put through. This is why I reached out to the General Manager and owner to help reach a resolution. I have NEVER experienced such a poor experience when buying a car. Being lied to by the GM and owner is not acceptable! We are faithful GMC customers but will be working with a dealership that promotes a higher level of honesty and integrity than Cooper GMC Buick. Read more