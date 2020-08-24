Acura of Seattle

301 Baker Blvd, Tukwila, WA 98188
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Acura of Seattle

4.8
Overall Rating
(72)
Recommend: Yes (69) No (3)
sales Rating

Excellent Sales support

by Anish on 08/24/2020

We visited the dealership a couple of times before making our final decision. Tim was extremely helpful in all our visits, explaining everything we needed to know about the RDX. The dealership took adequate measures for our safety, which made us feel extremely comfortable since we were shopping during coronavirus times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

92 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Regular maintenance

by Mary Austin on 07/25/2020

Great service. Every effort made to keep service waiting area safe/sanitary. Staff was terrific! And I got the work done without a long wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Easy and Simple

by Jeffrey on 07/05/2020

Service was easy to schedule, and the friendly nature of the service rep made it a happy experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Committment to Service

by JoAnn on 07/04/2020

I recently had service completed on my 2010 TL-the staff s welcoming and honest in their estimate. I drive a fair distance to have this crew care for the car I love.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

TL. Trunk Drawer

by TL Trunk Drawer on 06/29/2020

I came to Acura of Seattle in hope of having a very random but cool OEM part installed my TL. Dary and the Technician team was able to get that done for me. They even honored the quote that was given to me almost a month ago. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

RDX FIXED

by TT on 06/28/2020

Acura was able to diagnose and fix the issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good service. Fast in and out.

by CJ Applesauce on 05/03/2020

I went in for a key replacement and once I walked in the service center I was greeted and was taken care off right away. In and out in an hour or less. I was very satisfy with the service center.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Happy New Service Customer

by TC on 04/26/2020

I decided to switch from another Acura Dealer to Acura Seattle and I’m so happy I did! From the ease of booking an only appointment to the transparency of estimating cost solidified my decision to switch! My first service was seem less and timely. I’ll definitely be a returning service customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Acura of Seattle Comes Through!

by Satisfied Customers on 04/16/2020

It was my first visit with our new RDX and I am so pleased with the excellent service. Brent was spot on in taking care of us, communicating well and keeping us up-to-date on the required service. It was a pleasure to work with such a professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Acura MDX warranty repair

by Lorne B on 03/11/2020

Great service. Danny Simpson and his Service team always do a great job but I was particularly impressed by their help with the recent warranty engine repair they completed for us. Brent was the agent helping us during this repair and was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service as always

by Theresa on 02/29/2020

I have been going to Acura of Seattle for the maintenance of my RSX for the last 5 years and am sad to be moving out of the area. More often than not, Anthony has been my service advisor and he has always provided exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New Tires

by John Vena on 02/21/2020

Great communication and very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best Selection and Customer Service

by Ben and Jody P on 02/18/2020

We were in the market for a RDX and received great customer service from David in the Internet Department. He was professional, attentive and answered all of our questions. The sales process was hassle free and Erwin was a pleasure to work with. Easily the best car buying experience that we’ve ever had. We’ll be sending all of our friends and family to David!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

2011 MDX service

by Acura Service on 02/15/2020

As always Anthony gave top shelf service as did Danny the service Mgr. All my Acura purchasers were at this dealership , and all future purchases will be as well! The quality of every aspect from purchase to ALL my service is what keeps me coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Teri on 01/20/2020

Our service advisor Anthony is very knowledgeable and professional. We're always satisfied with the work completed on our MDX.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Brian B on 01/15/2020

After dealing with a couple service writers who fell well below expectations, Marcello handled my issues exceptionally. From my understanding he was a recent new hire and will be great addition to your team. He’s the reason I would be willing to came back after dealing with a couple others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent sales and service experience

by AdamP on 01/14/2020

We bought our MDX here a few months ago. We were very happy with the whole sales experience, and thoroughly love our car. We just brought it in for the regularly scheduled maintenance (and free car wash). Was done quickly, professionally, and satisfactorily.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My new RDX

by RDX on 12/28/2019

I have been researching vehicles for several months. I had gone into Acura in Lynwood since it was close to the Lexus dealership and was knocking cars off my list. I did NOT enjoy my experience there at all and didn't want to take my business there. I decided to try Tukwilla Acura. I immediately felt relaxed and was helped by Jonathan and Chris and Erwin in Finance. I had a great experience, felt taken care of and left with a beautiful Acura RDX. I will send my friends there for sure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Spotless on 12/25/2019

Thus far the service received at Acura of Seattle has been spotless, informative and friendly. Will return again and again and again..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Brent was amazing

by Kent Y on 12/19/2019

I don’t come to the dealership for routine maintenance, I have only come to a Acura dealer for warranty issues or recalls. My interaction and experience with Brent has changed that though. He was honest and clearly told me what was a concern for my vehicle and family and what could wait. He has changed my perception of what a car dealer is in the service atmosphere and I will be coming back to see Brent for my warranty, recall and service work from now on. Thank you Brent for being honest and real with me, I will be in touch with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job

by Great job on 12/12/2019

Anthony is the best. He is very informative and is very knowledgeable. Anthony in the service department is my go too. Thank you Anthony.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
