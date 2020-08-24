sales Rating

I have been researching vehicles for several months. I had gone into Acura in Lynwood since it was close to the Lexus dealership and was knocking cars off my list. I did NOT enjoy my experience there at all and didn't want to take my business there. I decided to try Tukwilla Acura. I immediately felt relaxed and was helped by Jonathan and Chris and Erwin in Finance. I had a great experience, felt taken care of and left with a beautiful Acura RDX. I will send my friends there for sure! Read more