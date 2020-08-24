We visited the dealership a couple of times before making our final decision. Tim was extremely helpful in all our visits, explaining everything we needed to know about the RDX.
The dealership took adequate measures for our safety, which made us feel extremely comfortable since we were shopping during coronavirus times.
I came to Acura of Seattle in hope of having a very random but cool OEM part installed my TL. Dary and the Technician team was able to get that done for me. They even honored the quote that was given to me almost a month ago. Thanks again!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I decided to switch from another Acura Dealer to Acura Seattle and I’m so happy I did! From the ease of booking an only appointment to the transparency of estimating cost solidified my decision to switch! My first service was seem less and timely. I’ll definitely be a returning service customer!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It was my first visit with our new RDX and I am so pleased with the excellent service. Brent was spot on in taking care of us, communicating well and keeping us up-to-date on the required service. It was a pleasure to work with such a professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Great service. Danny Simpson and his Service team always do a great job but I was particularly impressed by their help with the recent warranty engine repair they completed for us. Brent was the agent helping us during this repair and was great.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have been going to Acura of Seattle for the maintenance of my RSX for the last 5 years and am sad to be moving out of the area. More often than not, Anthony has been my service advisor and he has always provided exceptional service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We were in the market for a RDX and received great customer service from David in the Internet Department. He was professional, attentive and answered all of our questions. The sales process was hassle free and Erwin was a pleasure to work with. Easily the best car buying experience that we’ve ever had. We’ll be sending all of our friends and family to David!
As always Anthony gave top shelf service as did Danny the service Mgr. All my Acura purchasers were at this dealership , and all future purchases will be as well! The quality of every aspect from purchase to ALL my service is what keeps me coming back.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
After dealing with a couple service writers who fell well below expectations, Marcello handled my issues exceptionally. From my understanding he was a recent new hire and will be great addition to your team. He’s the reason I would be willing to came back after dealing with a couple others.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We bought our MDX here a few months ago. We were very happy with the whole sales experience, and thoroughly love our car. We just brought it in for the regularly scheduled maintenance (and free car wash). Was done quickly, professionally, and satisfactorily.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have been researching vehicles for several months. I had gone into Acura in Lynwood since it was close to the Lexus dealership and was knocking cars off my list. I did NOT enjoy my experience there at all and didn't want to take my business there. I decided to try Tukwilla Acura. I immediately felt relaxed and was helped by Jonathan and Chris and Erwin in Finance. I had a great experience, felt taken care of and left with a beautiful Acura RDX. I will send my friends there for sure!
I don’t come to the dealership for routine maintenance, I have only come to a Acura dealer for warranty issues or recalls. My interaction and experience with Brent has changed that though. He was honest and clearly told me what was a concern for my vehicle and family and what could wait. He has changed my perception of what a car dealer is in the service atmosphere and I will be coming back to see Brent for my warranty, recall and service work from now on. Thank you Brent for being honest and real with me, I will be in touch with him.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
