Shady people will RIP you off
by 04/27/2019on
I purchased a 95 Jeep Grand Cherokee in January 2019 from Carson Cars. I was very clear that the money I was giving them was all I had. Within a day it was clear there were transmission was ready to go. When I contacted the lot I was told they would fix it, but I would have to pay for it. I told them there was no way they didn't know this car was trashed before they sold it. We emailed the owner as he could not be bothered to take any phone calls. When we threatened to report them, he told us to bring it in and they would look at it. As I predicted, the transmission was all but gone. We finally agreed to pay for a portion of the fees to fix it. The "loaner" we had to choke out of them got a flat tire. the next one lost the brakes, they fixed it and the brakes almost caught on fire while driving it. they fixed it again. A couple days later it broke down on me on the freeway and I missed work. they have had my jeep for 4 months, every transmission they put in it doesnt work. I got my jeep back 2 days ago and i had it for about 6 hours and now its back there again. 2 mechanics came to get it and agreed something was wrong. Mike Carson just sent an email saying there was nothing wrong with the car and i can come pick it up. He refuses to return the money and let me get on with my life. about 4 months this has been going on. I've driven it maybe a total of 2 weeks combined. We have been more than patient. We do not want the car and we do not want to do business with these people. Neither are trustworthy or dependable. Once I informed the that I reported them to the BBB and Attorney general they said they would buy the car back for $1880, keeping over $500 that was paid for tax and licensing. On a car that never worked.
The BEST!
by 03/14/2017on
Seriously would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart! Everything you did Mike and David to help me was amazing! I am so excited that I have my new Honda Accord, it truly is the nicest car that I have EVER had! Ty, ty!
Great Service
by 03/14/2017on
I recently purchased a nice Honda Accord from Carson Cars and they gave me a great deal on my trade in. We needed to maximize the trade value because we didn't have much money to put down and even though my old car needed some work, they were able to give a good enough trade value to afford my new car. I got an extended warranty and these guys have a service shop too, so I am really happy I won't have to worry about any breakdowns for a long time!
Very Thankful
by 03/02/2017on
We're very thankful for the help that we received at Carson Cars! After our old car broke down, we needed a new one but couldn't get approved for a loan, that is until we found Carson Cars. We tried our bank and some online lenders but they all turned us down. Then we did some research and found Carson Cars who offers in house car loans, where the owner financed us himself. What a great guy and an awesome second chance for us to get a car and rebuild our credit. We love our new car, it's a beautiful and reliable 2010 Hyundai sonata. Definitely give these guys a try if you are in the market for a new car, they are seriously a blessing and we are very thankful that they helped us!
Great Financing Option
by 02/13/2017on
After my car died on me, I was in a bad spot due to a recent bankruptcy but then was excited to find out they could finance me. I was turned down by several banks and another dealer before I found Carson Cars. The cool thing was they didnt take advantage of me due to the bad credit, they gave me a really fair payment on a reliable car that I really like. I'm thankful for the fresh start and will definitely recommend these guys to everyone for all their help!
Daughter loves her new ride
by 02/10/2017on
We purchased a nice pre-owned Hyundai for our daughter at Carson Cars and she loves it. We had a great experience and we're really happy to get such a good deal on a beautiful low mileage car. We were also pleasantly surprised that the owner Mike even offered to help finance our daughter to help build her credit. Having barely any credited at the time, it's a great asset to help her build future credit. So we couldn't be happier about our daughters new car and the entire purchase process, we'll definitely be back for car purchases our family needs in the future!
Love my car
by 02/03/2017on
I bought a black on black 07 Escalade from Carson Cars and absolutely love it. After owning a Cadillac, I dont think I will own anything but one from now on. They are great cars and ride very smooth, not like my old Denali which drove more like a truck than like an SUV.
Carson Cars Rocks
by 01/30/2017on
We have purchased several vehicles from Carson Cars and when we need a quality pre-owned vehicle we wont go anywhere else. Their service is top notch, they have great warranty options (that we used and were very happy with) and they even financed our daughter to help her build credit (she was 18 and had 0 credit in her name). Their entire staff is very professional and helpful, not pushy like other car sales people, so I highly recommend giving Carson Cars a try if you're in the market for a new car.
The door FELL OFF !!!
by 01/21/2017on
***BUYER BEWARE*** I bought a used Landrover SUV at Carson Cars. The back tailgate door FELL COMPLETELY OFF !! It just fell off :-( And they would do nothing about it. I had driven the vehicle less than 1000 miles off their lot and the entire back of the truck fell completely off. They would not even pay for the labor in their own shop to repair this. Sales Manager Mike Davis was very firm. He told me, "The door worked when you bought it. There's nothing we can do for you." So -- BEWARE-- Carson Cars is fine with selling you a vehicle that the doors will fall off.
DO NOT BUY FROM THIS PLACE
by 01/05/2017on
Unbelievable!! THE WORST. I bought a car from this place about six months ago. Within less than 48 hours, the car broke down, radiator exploded and the car overheated in the middle of downtown Seattle rush hour traffic with anti-freeze spraying everywhere. They were initially very quick to respond and offered to replace the radiator and correct their wrong. The owner even personally called and told me if I continued to have problems, I could return the car and choose another. While they were fixing my car, I found an ad for the SAME CAR on another dealership site for $2,000 less than the lowest price they were "able to sell it to me for" the VIN #'s were a match, it was undoubtedly the same car. I got the car back and within a week, the radiator blew again. Obviously, they didn't replace it like they had said. This time they were rude about fixing it for me and said that if it broke again it was my problem. I'm not sure why a brand new radiator that they supposedly put in would continue to break.... but, shocker.... it indeed has leaked and broken over and over again, at my expense. Also within a month, the emblems fell off of the car, exposing that they had been held on with tape. The driver's side window fell into the door, costing over $1,000 to repair because the mechanic explained it had been duct taped and glued previously, they had to rebuild the inner workings of the door. I bought it during the summer, once it rained, I realized the sunroof leaks, and rain pours through all of the buttons on the roof. The speakers quit working one by one, then the radio quit working all together, the engine and transmission lights came on, the suspension went out as well as the power steering. All of the heat, ac, radio buttons, etc, have fallen off because they were broken and super glued on. If you lock the doors, the alarm goes off constantly. The bluetooth was broken and has never paired any devices although I was guaranteed it would work. The battery drains because of the electrical problems so it needs to be jumped and the battery needs to be replaced regularly. The warranty they sold me has covered nothing that has broken. The owner and salespersons quit returning my calls after the second time they "fixed" the radiator. Also, it came with one key. They wouldn't agree to get me another one at the time of purchase so they salesman said to make the sale, he would personally pay to have the key made for me and gave me his number........ he lied. This is the worst experience I have ever had with a business. They sold me a lemon and they couldn't care less. They got their money and clearly don't care about return customers or word of mouth.